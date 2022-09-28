With Worldwide Unique Healing - Olive Tree Sound Bath - Olive Tree People is Revolutionizing the Beauty and Spa Industry

SANTA MONICA, CA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olive Tree People Inc., subsidiary of Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) is revolutionizing the beauty and spa industry with the worldwide-unique, healing Olive Tree Sound Bath exclusively in certified spas in the U.S.

We and trees are sound. Every tree has its unique voice its unique sound, and no two are ever the same. Just like us humans. The sound of our mountain olive trees is true and helps us to discover our very own sound, which connects us with the elemental power of nature.

In 1997, Oliveda founder Thomas Lommel treated himself with the sound and power of his mountain olive trees, without which he would no longer exist today.

Since 2001, he dreamed of sharing this unique and life changing experience with people all over the world. His mission to heal the world with the sound and power of his mountain olive trees.

In 2015 he started the unique project - talking trees. Together with artists, university professors, biological scientists, physicians, and IT specialists, he wanted to make the very unique sound of his trees audible, give them a voice and thus make their frequency and information accessible to everyone, tangible and audible in real time and 24/7.

These healing 432-hertz sounds in real time open consciousness and with higher awareness, the world changes. It increases the vibration of your conscious your subconscious and even your unconscious soul, so that you can be aware of more things. Olive Tree Sound Bath reduces stress and anxiety and enhances the effects of our olive tree treatments like our facials by combining with the waterless products, all built on the power of the mountain olive tree.

This worldwide unique olive tree sound bath which connects the spas directly and in real time with the healing mountain olive trees can be offered exclusively in 3,875 U.S. certified spas.

Quoting British physicist Colin McClare, Dr. Bruce Lipton, "Information can be transmitted by chemical processes, and information can be transmitted by vibration. The question is whether one is better than the other.” Lipton explains that chemical reactions only transfer about 2 percent of the information – 98 percent is lost as heat. Information transmitted by frequency and vibration (energy) is almost 100 percent transmitted. Lipton adds that chemical signals travel through the medium at a rate of about a foot per second; Vibrations, resonances and frequencies move at 186,000 miles per second.

Olive Tree People’s mission is to heal the world with the power of our mountain olive trees. We start with OLIVEDA and the Olive Tree Therapy, 10 years in 14 days, and LA DOPE Holistic CBD Beauty Therapy exclusively in 3,875 spas and even more estheticians as ambassadors
for waterless beauty in the U.S. and then go from there into the world.

It is above all the estheticians in the spas who, with their love and dedication to their profession, live a vocation that makes the difference to a new consciousness with the power to turn the beauty industry upside down. In 10 years at the latest, there will be no more skincare that is based on 95% fillers such as distilled water and crude oil or minerals or petroleum. No one today would choose a diet based on 95% bulking, and everyone would choose freshly squeezed orange juice over concentrate. In 10 years at the latest, there will no longer be a market for skincare whose main components are 70% distilled water and 25% refined oils or petroleum. Why should we burden our largest organ, the skin, with raw materials that none of us would ever eat? But it goes even further: nature and organic will no longer be sufficient because it is about life energy and bioactivity.

About Olive Tree People Inc.
Founded by German real estate investor, Thomas Lommel, Olive Tree People Inc. and its subsidiary, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, have over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Olive Tree People regularly contacts 225 million potential customers for its exclusive zip code partners. The brand’s treatment concepts are unique worldwide and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book “The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days”.

Waterless beauty was cited as “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, as well as many others industry outlets, and by Mintel, a world-leading institute for future research. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success.

CONTACT: Olive Tree People, Inc. 619-202-7456 olvi@advanceprgroup.com


