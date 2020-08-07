Worldwide Transit Packaging Industry to 2027 - by Material Type, Packaging Type, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transit Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Transit Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027. Rise in the trade activities and increasing demand from several end-user industries, such as construction, automotive, etc. are some of the elements fueling market growth. However, certain manufacturing domains are undergoing expansion struggles which are negatively impacting to the growth of the market.



Transit packaging is the import and export of goods; need a higher level of care and meticulousness, which further needs effective and efficient packaging solutions related to transit.



Based on the end user, the food and beverage segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to demanding successful and well-organized transit packaging solutions, due to the improved production of horticulture items. These factors are contributing to the development of this market.



By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to robust construction activities across different industries in Europe have resulted into huge implementation of transit packaging solutions, with food & beverage existing as the largest application area. Other factors together with industrialization, surging international trade, and urbanization will further drive demand for this market in Europe.



Some of the key players profiled in the Transit Packaging Market include Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Greif, DS Smith, Sonoco Products Company, Belmont Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, GWP, BillerudKorsns, Cardboard Box Company, Cascades, Cellofoam North America, De Jong Verpakking, Elopak AS and Eltete TPM.



Material Types Covered:

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyurethane

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Wood

Packaging Types Covered:

Corrugated Boxes

Crates

Pallets

Barrels

Strapping

Cartons

Intermediate Bulk Containers

Other Packaging Type

End Users Covered:

Electrical Industry

Food & Beverage

Industrial Goods

Retail

Consumer Goods

Third-party Logistics

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Building and Construction

Automotive

E-Commerce

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Transit Packaging Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polypropylene

5.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.4 Polyethylene

5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.6 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

5.7 Polyurethane

5.8 Paper & Paperboard

5.9 Metal

5.10 Wood



6 Global Transit Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Corrugated Boxes

6.3 Crates

6.3.1 Wooden Crates

6.3.2 Plastic Crates

6.4 Pallets

6.4.1 Plastic Pallets

6.4.2 Wooden Pallets

6.4.3 Metal Pallets

6.5 Barrels

6.6 Strapping

6.7 Cartons

6.8 Intermediate Bulk Containers

6.9 Other Packaging Type

6.9.1 Air Cushions

6.9.2 Bubble Wraps

6.9.3 Foam Packaging

6.9.4 Insulated Shipping Containers

6.9.5 Protective Mailers

6.9.6 Tapes



7 Global Transit Packaging Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrical Industry

7.3 Food & Beverage

7.4 Industrial Goods

7.5 Retail

7.6 Consumer Goods

7.7 Third-party Logistics

7.8 Industrial Machinery and Equipment

7.9 Pharmaceuticals

7.10 Chemicals

7.11 Building and Construction

7.12 Automotive

7.13 E-Commerce



8 Global Transit Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Mondi

10.2 Smurfit Kappa

10.3 Greif

10.4 DS Smith

10.5 Sonoco Products Company

10.6 Belmont Packaging

10.7 Georgia-Pacific

10.8 GWP

10.9 BillerudKorsns

10.10 Cardboard Box Company

10.11 Cascades

10.12 Cellofoam North America

10.13 De Jong Verpakking

10.14 Elopak AS

10.15 Eltete TPM



