The Worldwide All-terrain Vehicle Industry is Expected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2025
The all-terrain vehicle market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for ATVs in recreational activities, mainly worldwide championships, will boost the future growth of the all-terrain vehicle market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a low impact on the North America and Asia Oceania all-terrain vehicle market. European countries and the RoW region were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and underwent lockdowns, therefore, powersports and recreational activities were stopped. Also, a majority of the ATV manufacturing companies in Europe reported steep decrease in revenues. However, with the resumption of a few power sports and entertainment activities in the coming months, the market is expected to grow in future.
More than four wheels ATVs to be the fastest growing segment in All-terrain vehicle, by number of wheels
More than four wheeled ATVs is projected to be the fastest growing market in the all-terrain vehicle market by 2025. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of its manufacturing processes. The growing number of ATV buyers are looking for more than 4-wheel ATVs, especially in military and agricultural applications. Thus, OEMs, component manufacturers, and material providers are jointly working to develop more than 4 wheeled ATVs with better design, performance, and efficiency. Hence, more than four wheeled ATVs is projected to be the fastest growing all-terrain vehicle market.
Utility ATV is the largest segment in All-terrain vehicle market, by type
Utility ATVs are estimated to hold the largest share of the all-terrain vehicle market, by type. Utility ATVs are multipurpose and can be used in different applications such as military, agriculture, construction, forestry, etc. Thus, these vehicles offer lucrative opportunities for all-terrain vehicle manufacturers. In addition, the increasing demand for ATVs in agriculture and military & defense applications in Asia Pacific and North America would further drive the utility all-terrain vehicle market.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for all-terrain vehicles
The North American all-terrain vehicle industry is one of the most advanced industries in the world. Market growth in the North American region is driven by the dominating ATV market in the US and Canada. In recent years, the region has seen the highest ATV manufacturing growth. The US and Canada together accounted for around 96.2% of the total all-terrain vehicle production in the region in 2019. The Canadian all-terrain vehicle industry is a major contributor to the country's economy and provides employment for over half a million people. The country has signed a free trade agreement with its neighbors to strengthen the automotive industry. Technological developments in the US have also impacted the Canadian market and boosted the demand for all-terrain vehicles in the country. Polaris Industries (US), Textron (US), and BRP (Canada) are the leading ATV players in the region. According to analysis, the US will continue to drive the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market. This trend of the all-terrain vehicle market in North America is expected to remain the same in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Future Opportunities for ATV Industry Are in Utility ATV Segment
4.2 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Region
4.3 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Type
4.4 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Application
4.5 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Drive Type
4.6 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type
4.7 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Engine Capacity
4.8 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Number of Wheels
4.9 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Seating Capacity
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Off-Road Recreational Activities Would Drive the Demand of Atvs
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Atvs in Agriculture and Military & Defense
5.2.1.3 Increasing Purchasing Power and Spending Capacity of Individuals
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Accident Rates May Hamper the ATV Sales
5.2.2.2 Restriction on ATV Usage in Wildlife Zone May Hamper the ATV Demand
5.2.3 Opportunity
5.2.3.1 Increase Use of Technology in ATV to Drive the Demand
5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook Toward Electric Atvs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Trade Barriers Between Different Regions
5.2.4.2 High Cost of Atvs
5.2.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Demand for Atvs
5.3 Side-By-Side Vehicles
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the ATV Industry
5.5 All-Terrain Vehicle Market Scenario
5.5.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario
5.5.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.5.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
6 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Drive Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Industry Insights
6.2 2Wd
6.2.1 North America is the Largest 2Wd ATV Market
6.3 4Wd
6.3.1 Europe is the Largest 4Wd ATV Market
6.4 AWD
6.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing AWd ATV Market
7 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumption
7.1.3 Industry Insights: by Fuel Type & Region
7.2 Electric ATV
7.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Electric ATV Market
7.3 Gasoline ATV
7.3.1 North America is the Largest Gasoline ATV Market
8 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Industry Insights
8.2 Sports
8.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Sports Atv
8.3 Entertainment
8.3.1 Asia Oceania is One of the Fastest Growing Market for Entertainment Atv
8.4 Agriculture
8.4.1 North America is the Largest Market for Agriculture Atv
8.5 Military & Defense
8.5.1 Europe is One of the Fastest Growing Market for Military and Defence Atv
8.6 Hunting & Forestry
8.6.1 North America is the Largest Market for Other Applications of Atv
9 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Engine Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Industry Insights
9.2 &lessThan;400 Cc
9.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for &lessThan; 400 Cc
9.3 400 to 800 Cc
9.3.1 Europe is One of the Fastest Growing Market for 400 to 800 Cc
9.4 > 800 Cc
9.4.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for > 800 Cc
10 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Seating Capacity
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 by Seating Capacity, by Region: Industry Insights
10.2 One-Seat Atv
10.2.1 North America is Largest One-Seater ATV Market
10.3 Two-Seat Atv
10.3.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Two-Seater ATV Market
11 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumption
11.1.3 Industry Insights: by Type & Region
11.2 Utility Atv
11.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Utility Atv
11.3 Sport Atv
11.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Market for Sport Atv
12 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Number of Wheels
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumption
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Four-Wheel
12.2.1 Europe is One of the Fastest Growing Four-Wheeled ATV Market
12.3 >Four-Wheel
12.3.1 North America is the Largest More Than Four-Wheel ATV Market
13 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia Oceania
13.3 North America
13.4 Europe
13.5 Rest of the World (Row)
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Definitions
14.3.1.1 Star
14.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders
14.3.1.3 Pervasive Players
14.3.1.4 Participants
14.3.2 Competitive Leadership Matrix
14.3.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Business Strategy Excellence
14.4 Market Share Analysis - Key ATV Manufacturers
14.5 Competitive Scenario
14.5.1 New Product Developments
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Polaris
15.2 Textron
15.3 Honda
15.4 Kawasaki
15.5 Suzuki
15.6 Yamaha
15.7 KTM
15.8 BRP
15.9 CFmoto
15.10 Linhai
15.11 Additional Companies
15.11.1 North America
15.11.1.1 Hisun
15.11.1.2 Bennche
15.11.1.3 John Deere
15.11.2 Europe
15.11.2.1 Velomotors
15.11.2.2 Ecocharger
15.11.2.3 Baltmotors
15.11.3 Asia Oceania
15.11.3.1 Cectek
15.11.3.2 Nebula Automotive
15.11.3.3 Taiwan Golden Bee
15.11.3.4 Kymco
16 Appendix
16.1 Insights of Industry Experts
16.2 Discussion Guide
16.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
16.4 Available Customizations
16.4.1 Side by Side Vehicle Market, by Application
16.4.1.1 Sports
16.4.1.2 Entertainment
16.4.1.3 Agriculture
16.4.1.4 Military & Defense
16.4.1.5 Others (Hunting & Forestry)
16.4.2 Side by Side Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type
16.4.2.1 Gasoline
16.4.2.2 Diesel
16.4.2.3 Electric
16.4.3 Side by Side Vehicle Market, by Region
16.4.3.1 Asia Oceania
16.4.3.2 Europe
16.4.3.3 North America
16.4.3.4 RoW
16.4.4 Detailed Analysis and Profiling of Additional Market Players (Up to 3)
16.5 Related Reports
16.6 Author Details
