Worldwide Supply Chain Management Industry to 2030 - Featuring SAP, Oracle and JDA Software Group Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Market by Component, Solution Type, Deployment Model, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Supply chain management (SCM) is the centralized management that facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. This solution is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions. The management of supply chain enable companies to cut excess costs as well as speedily deliver products to the consumer.

The growth of the global supply chain management market is driven by development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, and increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software. Moreover, surge in need of demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market.

However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of blockchain technology in SCM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution type, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, sourcing & procurement software, and manufacturing execution system.

By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and other. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the supply chain management market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of Supply chain management market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3. CASE STUDIES
3.3.1. Case Study 01
3.3.2. Case Study 02
3.4. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET:
3.5. INDUSTRY EVOLUTION
3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increase in use of industrial-grade digital technology
3.6.1.2. Increase in use of cloud-based SCM software
3.6.1.3. Surge in need for improved supply chain visibility
3.6.1.4. Increase in need of demand management solutions among enterprises
3.6.1.5. Increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. High cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution
3.6.2.2. Increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software
3.6.3.2. Integration of block chain technology in SCM software

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. SOLUTION
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. SERVICES
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.2. TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. PROCUREMENT AND SOURCING
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. ON-PREMISE
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. ON-DEMAND/CLOUD-BASED
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY USER TYPE
7.1. OVERVIEW
7.2. SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. LARGE ENTERPRISES
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
8.1. OVERVIEW
8.2. RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS
8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3. Market analysis, by country
8.3. HEALTHCARE & PHARMACEUTICALS
8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3. Market analysis, by country
8.4. MANUFACTURING
8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.4.3. Market analysis, by country
8.5. FOOD & BEVERAGES
8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.5.3. Market analysis, by country
8.6. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS
8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.6.3. Market analysis, by country
8.7. AUTOMOTIVE
8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.7.3. Market analysis, by country
8.8. OTHERS
8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 9: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2020
10.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES
10.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD
10.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS
10.4.1. Product launch
10.4.2. Product development
10.4.3. Partnership
10.4.4. Acquisition
10.4.5. Collaboration

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. EPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION
11.1.1. Company overview
11.1.2. Key executives
11.1.3. Company snapshot
11.1.4. Product portfolio
11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.2. HIGHJUMP
11.2.1. Company overview
11.2.2. Key executives
11.2.3. Company snapshot
11.2.4. Product portfolio
11.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.3. INFOR
11.3.1. Company overview
11.3.2. Key executives
11.3.3. Company snapshot
11.3.4. Product portfolio
11.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.4. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
11.4.1. Company overview
11.4.2. Key Executives
11.4.3. Company snapshot
11.4.4. Operating business segments
11.4.5. Product portfolio
11.4.6. R&D expenditure
11.4.7. Business performance
11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.5. JDA SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.
11.5.1. Company overview
11.5.2. Key executives
11.5.3. Company snapshot
11.5.4. Product portfolio
11.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.6. KINAXIS INC.
11.6.1. Company overview
11.6.2. Key executives
11.6.3. Company snapshot
11.6.4. Product portfolio
11.6.5. R&D expenditure
11.6.6. Business performance
11.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.7. MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
11.7.1. Company overview
11.7.2. Key executives
11.7.3. Company snapshot
11.7.4. Operating business segments
11.7.5. Product portfolio
11.7.6. R&D expenditure
11.7.7. Business performance
11.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.8. ORACLE CORPORATION
11.8.1. Company overview
11.8.2. Key executives
11.8.3. Company snapshot
11.8.4. Operating business segments
11.8.5. Product portfolio
11.8.6. R&D expenditure
11.8.7. Business performance
11.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.9. SAP SE
11.9.1. Company overview
11.9.2. Key executives
11.9.3. Company snapshot
11.9.4. Operating business segments
11.9.5. Product portfolio
11.9.6. R&D expenditure
11.9.7. Business performance
11.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.10. THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
11.10.1. Company overview
11.10.2. Key executives
11.10.3. Company snapshot
11.10.4. Product portfolio
11.10.5. R&D expenditure
11.10.6. Business performance
11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5keu4

