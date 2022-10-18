The Worldwide Sports Betting Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $648.7 Billion in 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Betting Systems Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Platform ,By Sports Type ,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sports Betting Market was valued at US$260.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$648.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.26% during forecast period 2022-2027.



A form of gambling known as sports betting involves making predictions about sporting events and placing bets on the results. Sports betting is involved in non-athletic events such reality show contests, political elections, and contests involving animals like horses, dogs, and illegal cockfighting. Football, American football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and auto racing are some of the sports that are most often bet on, both by amateur and professional bettors. Bookmakers are often used to place bets. These are businesses that are both online and physically located, like casinos or betting shops.



Market Drivers



The expansion of wireless connection and digital infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the market's rate of expansion. The increasing prevalence of smartphones has influenced consumer behaviour, particularly in terms of sports betting. The way that consumers behave when it comes to sports betting has significantly changed. The market for sports betting will expand during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of social gaming and gambling apps.



Market Restraints



Stringent government regulations imposed on sports are the major market restraints that would slow the growth rate of the sports betting market, along with concern about illegal activities in the industry, which are anticipated to provide obstacles to the market throughout the projected period.



Market Segmentation



The global sports betting market segmented into platform and sport type. On the basis of platform it segmented into online and offline. On the basis of sport type it segmented into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, tennis, golf, boxing, horse riding, auto racing, and others.



Regional Analysis



The global sports betting market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue throughout the projected period, Europe will dominate the sports betting market. This is a result of the region's growing interest in sports betting. Due to the growing number of individuals who wager on sports events like football, cricket, hockey, and basketball in this region, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have the fastest rate of economic growth.



Key Players



Various key players are listed in this report such as 888 Holdings Plc., Bet 365 Group Ltd., GVC Holding plc., The Stars Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., William Hill plc., Fortuna Entertainment Group, Betfred Ltd., mybet Holding, Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Sports Betting Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Sports Betting Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Sports Betting Market, By Platform

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Platform

5.2 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Platform

5.3 Global Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Platform

5.3.1 Online

5.3.2 Offline



6 Global Sports Betting Market, By Sport Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Sport Type

6.2 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Sport Type

6.3 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Sport Type

6.3.1 Football

6.3.2 Baseball

6.3.3 Basketball

6.3.4 Hockey

6.3.5 Cricket

6.3.6 Tennis

6.3.7 Golf

6.3.8 Boxing

6.3.9 Horse Riding

6.3.10 Auto Racing



7 Global Sports Betting Market, By Region

7.1 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Region



8 North America Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Platform

8.3 North America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type

8.4 North America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Platform

9.3 Europe Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type

9.4 Europe Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4 Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Platform

10.3 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type

10.4 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Platform

11.3 Latin America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type

11.4 Latin America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Sports Betting Share Analysis, By Platform

12.3 Middle East Sports Betting Size and Forecast, By Sport Type

12.4 Middle East Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.4.1. Saudi Arabia

12.4.2. UAE

12.4.3. Egypt

12.4.4. Kuwait

12.4.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 888 Holdings Plc.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Development

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Bet 365 Group Ltd.

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 GVC Holding plc.

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 The Stars Group

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 William Hill plc.

14.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Fortuna Entertainment Group

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Betfred Ltd.

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 mybet Holding

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Hong Kong Jockey Club

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies

