The Worldwide Sports Betting Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $648.7 Billion in 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Betting Systems Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Platform ,By Sports Type ,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports Betting Market was valued at US$260.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$648.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.26% during forecast period 2022-2027.

A form of gambling known as sports betting involves making predictions about sporting events and placing bets on the results. Sports betting is involved in non-athletic events such reality show contests, political elections, and contests involving animals like horses, dogs, and illegal cockfighting. Football, American football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and auto racing are some of the sports that are most often bet on, both by amateur and professional bettors. Bookmakers are often used to place bets. These are businesses that are both online and physically located, like casinos or betting shops.

Market Drivers

The expansion of wireless connection and digital infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the market's rate of expansion. The increasing prevalence of smartphones has influenced consumer behaviour, particularly in terms of sports betting. The way that consumers behave when it comes to sports betting has significantly changed. The market for sports betting will expand during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of social gaming and gambling apps.

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations imposed on sports are the major market restraints that would slow the growth rate of the sports betting market, along with concern about illegal activities in the industry, which are anticipated to provide obstacles to the market throughout the projected period.

Market Segmentation

The global sports betting market segmented into platform and sport type. On the basis of platform it segmented into online and offline. On the basis of sport type it segmented into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, tennis, golf, boxing, horse riding, auto racing, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global sports betting market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue throughout the projected period, Europe will dominate the sports betting market. This is a result of the region's growing interest in sports betting. Due to the growing number of individuals who wager on sports events like football, cricket, hockey, and basketball in this region, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have the fastest rate of economic growth.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as 888 Holdings Plc., Bet 365 Group Ltd., GVC Holding plc., The Stars Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., William Hill plc., Fortuna Entertainment Group, Betfred Ltd., mybet Holding, Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Sports Betting Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Sports Betting Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Sports Betting Market, By Platform
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Platform
5.2 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Platform
5.3 Global Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Platform
5.3.1 Online
5.3.2 Offline

6 Global Sports Betting Market, By Sport Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Sport Type
6.2 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Sport Type
6.3 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Sport Type
6.3.1 Football
6.3.2 Baseball
6.3.3 Basketball
6.3.4 Hockey
6.3.5 Cricket
6.3.6 Tennis
6.3.7 Golf
6.3.8 Boxing
6.3.9 Horse Riding
6.3.10 Auto Racing

7 Global Sports Betting Market, By Region
7.1 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Region

8 North America Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Platform
8.3 North America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type
8.4 North America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico

9 Europe Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Sports Betting Market Share Analysis, By Platform
9.3 Europe Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type
9.4 Europe Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4 Rest of Europe

10 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Platform
10.3 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type
10.4 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

11 Latin America Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Platform
11.3 Latin America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Sport Type
11.4 Latin America Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.2. Rest of Latin America

12 Middle East Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Sports Betting Share Analysis, By Platform
12.3 Middle East Sports Betting Size and Forecast, By Sport Type
12.4 Middle East Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.4.1. Saudi Arabia
12.4.2. UAE
12.4.3. Egypt
12.4.4. Kuwait
12.4.5. South Africa

13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles
14.1 888 Holdings Plc.
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financials
14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.1.5 Key Market Development
14.1.6 Key Strategies
14.2 Bet 365 Group Ltd.
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financials
14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.2.5 Key Market Developments
14.2.6 Key Strategies
14.3 GVC Holding plc.
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financials
14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.3.5 Key Market Developments
14.3.6 Key Strategies
14.4 The Stars Group
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financials
14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.4.5 Key Market Developments
14.4.6 Key Strategies
14.5 Paddy Power Betfair Plc.
14.5.1 Overview
14.5.2 Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financials
14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.5.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.6 Key Strategies
14.6 William Hill plc.
14.1 Overview
14.6.2 Offerings
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.6.5 Key Market Developments
14.6.6 Key Strategies
14.7 Fortuna Entertainment Group
14.7.1 Overview
14.7.2 Offerings
14.7.3 Key Financials
14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.7.5 Key Market Developments
14.7.6 Key Strategies
14.8 Betfred Ltd.
14.8.1 Overview
14.8.2 Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financials
14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.8.5 Key Market Developments
14.8.6 Key Strategies
14.9 mybet Holding
14.9.1 Overview
14.9.2 Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financials
14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.9.5 Key Market Developments
14.9.6 Key Strategies
14.10 Hong Kong Jockey Club
14.10.1 Overview
14.10.2 Offerings
14.10.3 Key Financials
14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.10.5 Key Market Developments
14.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n50vx6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.