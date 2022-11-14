The Worldwide Soil Monitoring Industry is Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

·10 min read
Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System Type (Sensing & Imagery, Ground-based Sensing, Robotic & Telematics), Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soil monitoring market is estimated to be worth USD 551 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,088 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The market for sensing & imagery systems is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for sensing and imagery will witness strong growth as the use of satellite imagery, drones, manned aircraft, or aerial imagery is more prominent in agricultural applications of soil monitoring; these imaging systems gather raw data pertaining to soil. Multispectral and hyperspectral sensors are usually mounted on these airborne vehicles. Remote sensing technology is an economical technique for mapping and monitoring crop and soil variability.

Remote sensing imagery helps in pasturing the growth rate, mapping soil variations, monitoring field variability, detecting pest-infected or diseased plants, enhancing crop input, etc. Sensing and imagery systems become complicated in the case of data mapping as they require instrument calibration, atmospheric correction, cloud screening of data, and image processing.

The market for hardware is estimated to account for the largest share between 2022 and 2027.

The soil monitoring market for hardware is expected to flourish at a significant growth rate and is estimated to hold the dominant position during the forecast period. Hardware components, sensors, devices, and equipment are increasingly adopted in agricultural and non-agricultural applications. The integration of various sensors into remote monitoring solutions owing to the reduced cost of these sensors has resulted in the largest market share of the hardware segment.

The market for non-agricultural applications is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

The soil monitoring market for the non-agricultural application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of several sensors, soil scanners, and devices for soil monitoring purposes for the non-agricultural application has been on the rise. Weather forecasting, flood and drought management, sports turf management, landscaping, and ground care use soil monitoring sensors to optimize their operations.

The soil monitoring market in the APAC region is expected to witness robust growth during 2022-2027.

The surging investments in the ag-tech sector in APAC, increasing penetration of ground-based monitoring systems as well as sensing and imagery systems are some of the major factors for the fast growth of the soil monitoring market.

The region has promising growth prospects in the soil monitoring market owing to the presence of various international and domestic players in the field of soil monitoring in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. Other factors contributing to the growth of the soil monitoring market in the APAC region include strong government support to digitalize agriculture, rising concerns to boost productivity, and integration of advanced systems with various equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Soil Monitoring Market
4.2 Soil Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific, by System Type and Country
4.3 Soil Monitoring Market, by Offering
4.4 Soil Monitoring Market, by Hardware
4.5 Soil Monitoring Market, by Application
4.6 Geographic Analysis of the Soil Monitoring Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Efforts of Governments and Companies to Promote Sustainable Agriculture Practices
5.2.1.2 Need to Preserve Soil Quality
5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Ecological Stability
5.2.1.4 Growing Need to Improve Farm Productivity
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Difficulties in Monitoring due to Spatial Variability of Soil
5.2.2.2 Poor Reliability and High Costs Associated with Soil Monitoring Sensors
5.2.2.3 Low Adoption of Modern Agricultural Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies Like IoT and Data Analytics to Promote Smart Agriculture
5.2.3.2 Huge Government Spending on Agriculture
5.2.3.3 Digitalization of Agriculture and Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques Post-COVID-19
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Technical Skills

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Major Trends in Soil Monitoring Market
6.2.1 Adoption of IoT Devices and Development of Connected Environment
6.2.2 Evolving Wireless Monitoring Systems
6.2.3 Development of Smart Sensors
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.4.1 Soil Sensor Technologies
6.5 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis
6.6 Case Studies: Soil Monitoring Market
6.6.1 Case Study 1: Sentek Technologies
6.6.2 Case Study 2: Campbell Scientific
6.7 Ecosystem Market Map
6.8 Patent Analysis
6.9 Key Conferences & Events,2022-2023

7 Soil Monitoring Market, by System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sensing & Imagery Systems
7.2.1 Satellite-based Soil Monitoring
7.2.1.1 Satellite-based Soil Monitoring for Agricultural Applications
7.2.2 Manned Aircraft/ Aerial Photography-based Soil Monitoring
7.2.2.1 Utilization of Aerial Photography by Large Farms
7.2.3 Drone-based Soil Monitoring
7.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Drone-based Soil Monitoring
7.3 Ground-based Monitoring Systems
7.3.1 Does Not Require Strong Technical Knowledge
7.4 Others (Telematics & Robotics)

8 Soil Monitoring Market, by Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Sensors
8.2.1.1 Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors
8.2.1.1.1 Neutron Probes
8.2.1.1.1.1 Neutron Probes Offer Accurate Readings When Calibrated Properly
8.2.1.1.2 Capacitance Sensors
8.2.1.1.2.1 Capacitance Sensor Account for Second-Largest Share
8.2.1.1.3 Time-Domain Transmissometry Sensors
8.2.1.1.3.1 Dominance of Time-Domain Transmissometry Sensors
8.2.1.2 Soil Water Potential Sensors
8.2.1.2.1 Tensiometers
8.2.1.2.1.1 Used in Measuring Soil Water Content
8.2.1.2.2 Gypsum Blocks
8.2.1.2.2.1 Increased Demand for Gypsum Blocks
8.2.1.2.3 Granular Matrix Sensors
8.2.1.2.3.1 Capability to Capture Data on Soil Moisture
8.2.1.3 Others
8.2.1.3.1 Temperature Sensors
8.2.1.3.1.1 Monitoring Soil Temperature to Boost Farm Productivity
8.2.1.3.2 Ph Sensors
8.2.1.3.2.1 Enable Better Nutrient Absorption to Enhance Plant Growth
8.2.1.3.3 Nutrient Sensors
8.2.1.3.3.1 Nutrient Measurement Aids in Better Input Management
8.2.1.3.4 Climate Sensors
8.2.1.3.4.1 Global Climate Change Prompts Growers to Deploy Climate Sensors
8.2.1.3.5 Salinity Sensors
8.2.1.3.5.1 Prevent Soil Erosion and Land Degradation
8.2.2 Smart Imaging Systems
8.2.2.1 Increased Demand for Hyperspectral Camera Systems
8.2.3 Data Loggers and Telemetry Systems
8.2.3.1 Escalated Demand for Telematics Devices
8.2.4 Portable Soil Scanners
8.2.4.1 Flexibility and Mobility to Use on Targeted Sites
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Software
8.3.1 On-Premises
8.3.1.1 Allow Growers to Store Data Locally Securely
8.3.2 Cloud-based
8.3.2.1 Provides Remote Access to Field Information
8.3.2.2 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)
8.3.2.3 Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)
8.4 Services
8.4.1 System Integration and Consulting Services
8.4.1.1 System Integration and Consulting Services Hold Major Share in the Market
8.4.2 Managed Services
8.4.2.1 Farm Operation Services
8.4.2.1.1 Demand for Farm Operation Service in Soil Monitoring Market
8.4.2.2 Data Services
8.4.2.2.1 Data-Driven Farming Has Created Significant Demand for Data Services
8.4.2.3 Analytics Services
8.4.2.3.1 Need to Interpret Data to Meet Growing Demand for Analytics Services
8.4.3 Connectivity Services
8.4.3.1 High Demand for Connected Farming Tools
8.4.4 Assisted Professional Services
8.4.4.1 Supply Chain Management Services
8.4.4.1.1 Concerns to Ensure Food Security to Fuel Demand
8.4.4.2 Climate Information Services
8.4.4.2.1 Need for Sustainable Agriculture to Boost Demand for Climate Information Services

9 Soil Monitoring Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Agricultural
9.2.1 Field Crops (Open-Field Farming and RoW Crops)
9.2.1.1 High Adoption of Soil Monitoring Sensors in Field Crops
9.2.2 Smart Greenhouse & Horticulture
9.2.2.1 Crucial Role of Soil Sensors in Smart Greenhouses
9.2.3 Vertical Farms
9.2.3.1 Adoption of Advanced Smart Sensors in Vertical Farms
9.2.4 Others (Floriculture, Orchards, and Cannabis/Hemp)
9.3 Non-Agricultural
9.3.1 Residential
9.3.1.1 Expanding Residential Infrastructure Has Resulted in Heightened Demand for Soil Monitoring
9.3.2 Landscaping and Ground Care
9.3.2.1 Landscaping and Ground Care in Sloping Terrains Generate Substantial Demand for Soil Monitoring
9.3.3 Sports Turf
9.3.3.1 Soil Monitoring in Sports Turf Management Help to Optimize Irrigation of Sport Turfs
9.3.4 Forestry
9.3.4.1 Adoption of Soil Monitoring to Protect Forests
9.3.5 Construction and Mining
9.3.5.1 Demand for Construction and Mining Verticals for Soil Monitoring During Forecast Period
9.3.6 Weather Forecasting
9.3.6.1 Implementation of Soil Monitoring to Reduce Soil Erosion
9.3.7 Others

10 Soil Monitoring Market, by Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis - Soil Monitoring Market, 2O21
11.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
11.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Players
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Product Footprint
11.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Starting Blocks
11.7.3 Responsive Companies
11.7.4 Dynamic Companies
11.8 Product Footprint
11.9 Competitive Scenario
11.9.1 Product Launches
11.9.2 Deals
11.9.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.
12.1.2 Sgs Group
12.1.3 Meter Group
12.1.4 Element Materials Technology Group Limited
12.1.5 The Toro Company
12.1.6 Campbell Scientific
12.1.7 Sentek Technologies
12.1.8 Spectrum Technologies, Inc.
12.1.9 Irrometer Company, Inc.
12.1.10 Cropx Technologies Ltd.
12.2 SMEs/Start-Ups
12.2.1 Acclima, Inc.
12.2.2 Aquacheck USA
12.2.3 Hydropoint
12.2.4 Delta-T Devices Ltd.
12.2.5 Imko Micromodultechnik GmbH
12.2.6 E.S.I. Environmental Sensors
12.2.7 Vegetronix
12.2.8 Aquaspy
12.2.9 Soil Scout Oy
12.2.10 Caipos GmbH

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

