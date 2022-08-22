The Worldwide Smart Weapons Industry is Expected to Reach $16.8 Billion in 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart weapons market.

This report focuses on smart weapons market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the smart weapons market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The global smart weapons market is expected to grow from $12.56 billion in 2021 to $13.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.20%.

Major players in the smart weapons market are Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Inc., Orbital ATK, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, The Boeing Co., Textron, Inc., MBDA, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Denel Dynamics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. BAE Systems, L-3 Fuzing And Ordnance Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Alliant Techsystems Inc., Airbus Group, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Dynamics, OTO Melara S.P.A, United Technologies Corporation, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp, Orbital ATK, Textron Inc., IAI, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

The smart weapon market consists of sales of smart weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are computer-guided weapons embedded with sensors and guided systems. These precision-guided weapons can hit targets with high accuracy and precision and are operated remotely, assisted by the use of external operating systems.

The main types of smart weapons include air-to-ground missiles, surface-to-air missiles, smart bombs, sensor-fused weapons, directed energy weapons, precision artillery munitions, electromagnetic pulse weapons, smart bullets, and other smart weapons. Air-to-ground missiles refer to missiles fired from military aircraft to hit ground targets on land, at sea, or both. The different smart weapon technologies include laser guidance, infrared guidance, radar guidance, and satellite guidance used on platforms including air, naval, and land.

North America was the largest region in the smart weapons market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing global and regional instability is driving the growth of the smart weapons market. Transnational and regional instability refers to the political instability in neighbouring countries. Many countries have adopted smart weapons to protect themselves from rising regional instability and to protect themselves from threats by neighbouring countries. For instance, according to the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), in 2020, political instability increased, with twice as many countries deteriorating as improving. The economic impact of violence increased in 2020 to $14.96 trillion due to an increase in global military expenditure, which rose by 3.7% over the previous year. Therefore, the increasing transnational and regional instability drives the smart weapons market.

Increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart weapons market. For instance, in February 2021, German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munition and American aerospace and defence technology company Northrop Grumman signed a ten-year deal to develop ammunition technologies for future artillery operations. By equipping 155mm artillery rounds with an integrated M1156 precision guidance kit, the agreement focuses on precision-guided enhanced range artillery ammunition solutions (PGK).

In July 2020, UK-based aerospace company BAE Systems acquired the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation for an undisclosed amount. The deal augments BAE Systems' existing electronic systems portfolio through the addition of robust GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology that enables reliable navigation and guidance for a range of defence missions. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is a US-based aerospace and defence company.

The countries covered in the smart weapons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Weapons Market Characteristics

3. Smart Weapons Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Smart Weapons

5. Smart Weapons Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Smart Weapons Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Smart Weapons Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Smart Weapons Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Smart Weapons Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Air-to-ground Missiles

  • Surface-to-air Missiles

  • Smart Bombs

  • Sensor Fused Weapons

  • Directed Energy Weapons

  • Precision Artillery Munitions

  • Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons

  • Smart Bullets

  • Other Smart Weapons

6.2. Global Smart Weapons Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Air

  • Naval

  • Land

6.3. Global Smart Weapons Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Laser Guidance

  • Infrared Guidance

  • Radar Guidance

  • Satellite Guidance

7. Smart Weapons Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Smart Weapons Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Smart Weapons Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omltse

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • ‘Every game is crucial’ for Alouettes as team starts home stint against Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace