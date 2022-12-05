Worldwide Smart Shoe Industry to 2032 - Growing Trend of Online Purchases has Significant Impact on Footwear Products

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shoe Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Close to half a million pairs of smart shoes were sold in 2022, as indicated by a recent study of ESOMAR-certified market research. An average 22% Y-o-Y growth is envisaged for the revenue of smart shoe market, over the coming years.

More than 1/3rd of the global sales of smart shoes is accounted for by North America, followed by Europe. ESOMAR-certified market research report prompts at the significantly high potential for the smart shoe market in APEJ.

Functionality & Feature Upgrade - Key to Succeed in Smart Shoe Industry

As increasing consumer proclivity for health and fitness related products has been elevating the prospects of smart wearables landscape, it is highly likely that smart shoes will also establish a firmer base in coming years. Functional capabilities of smart shoes tracking the data of running or walking, running routes, calories burned, and activity speed will continue to place smart shoes in today's desirable products category.

Other important technologies such as GPS navigation are also likely to uplift applicability of smart shoes in the tech savvy age. According to ESOMAR-certified market research analysis, navigation shoes will remain bestselling in the smart shoe market, accounting for more than half of the global smart shoe sales. Step counting smart shoes are also cited as a popular category among consumers of smart shoes.

With leading manufacturers of smart shoes concentrating on enhancing overall customer experience by investing more efforts in improving the cushioning effect, stability, road-holding ability, breathability, shock absorption, and lightweight, the report is anticipating more innovation in the smart shoe industry, translating into higher traction for innovative offerings in the smart shoe category.

Key Manufacturers of Smart Shoes Preferring Technological Collaborations, Targeting New Product Launches

  • The market is dominated by global brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Puma among others. However, the study highlights that Chinese players have been strategizing on strengthening their market footprint, recently, boosting the level of competition further.

  • Moreover, relatively smaller, private-label brands are securing their position in the global smart shoe market by offering competitively priced products, which is likely to emerge as a point of concern for industry giants in the long run.

  • From Nike's self-lacing sneakers launched a couple of years ago, followed by Li Ning's smart shoes enabled with military-grade motion sensors, in partnership with Xiomi, product innovation has been the most preferred developmental strategy among leading players.

  • Over innovation, leading companies in smart shoe market are entering strategic partnerships with tech giants.

  • The strategic partnership between SR Max (SR Max Slip Resistant Shoes) and Sole Power, LLC to jointly develop self-charging smart work boots, and that between Genesis Rehab Services and Sensoria Fitness for the development of a smart footwear product for diabetes patients, mark some of the recent examples.

  • Puma's relaunch of the oldest RS-Computer Shoes (2022) initiated a trend wave of launching older products in the category, with technological and feature upgrade.

  • The report has a dedicated section for strategic profiles of some of the most prominent players actively competing in the global smart shoe market landscape. A few among them include Puma, Under Armour, Adidas, Li Ning (Xiaomi), Nike, Salted Venture, Digitsole, Orphe, Powerlace, Intellinium, GTX Corp, Lechal Company, EasyJet, and E-Vone.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Key Market Trends
2.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
2.1.1. Increasing Demand For Smart Wearable
2.1.2. Strategic Partnership Between Footwear Giants and Technology Providers
2.1.3. Marketers Reach Out To Millennial
2.1.4. Desirable Claims By Manufacturers & Brand Owners
2.1.5. Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies
2.1.6. Popularity for More Convenient, Hygienic and Eco-friendlier Products
2.1.7. Innovative Products- Comfortable for Patients
2.1.8. Popularity of Pressure Detecting Shoes to Reduce Knee Loading
2.1.9. Changing Retail Landscape
2.1.10. Growing Trend of Online Purchase Has Significant Impact On Footwear Products
2.1.11. Consumers Selecting for At-home Services, Using e-Commerce
2.1.12. New Brands Entering The Market
2.1.13. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles
2.1.14. Urbanization and Population Growth
2.1.15. Rise in Sports Participations
2.1.16. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2. Product Innovation Trends
2.3. Evolution of Shoes Industry
2.4. Future Prospects of Shoes Industry

3. Brand Mapping Analysis
3.1. Price v/s Product
3.2. Value for Money
3.3. Top of Mind Smart Shoe Brands
3.4. Brand Portfolio-by Key Players
3.5. Brand Loyalty Mapping
3.6. Usage Pattern Overview (Daily/ Weekly/Monthly/Yearly)

4. Adapting To shifting Demographics (Already Using v/s Willing To Use)
4.1. Gen Z
4.2. Millennials
4.3. Generation X
4.4. Baby Boomers
4.5. Silent Generation

5. Connected Insoles: Revolutionizing The Future of Footwear Industry
5.1. Prefabricated V/S Customize Orthopedic Insoles
5.2. Connected Wireless via Bluetooth to the Smart Phones
5.3. Better Understand the Movements
5.4. Temperature Control
5.5. Technologies Used in Connected Insoles
5.6. Connected Insole To Support Healthy Aging People

6. Covid-19 Impact On Retail Industry
6.1. Coronavirus Impact Matrix
6.2. Consumers View Travel and Tourism as Having High Virus Risk
6.3. Sales Increased Dramatically Across Most Categories; Paper Products, Home Care and Frozen Foods Spiked in all Countries
6.4. Europe Consumers Impact - Winning and Losing Segment Spending
6.5. Consumers Shifting Toward Spending Online Sales Channel

7. Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Shoe Market

8. Global Smart Shoe Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

9. Global Smart Shoe Market - Pricing Analysis

10. Global Smart Shoe Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

11. Market Background
11.1. Footwear Industry Overview
11.1.1. Global Footwear Import & Export Scenario
11.1.2. Various Categories of Footwear
11.1.3. Per Capita Consumption On Footwear
11.1.4. Rural v/s Urban Footwear Demand Overview
11.1.5. Purchasing Pattern (Daily/ Weekly/Monthly/Yearly)
11.1.6. Branded v/s Unbranded Market Overview
11.1.7. Future Trends
11.1.8. Consumer Preference For Footwear
11.1.9. Competiveness of Footwear Brands
11.1.10. Growth Factors For Footwear Industry
11.2. Macro-Economic Factors
11.3. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis
11.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
11.5. Consumer Sentiment Analysis
11.6. Social Media Sentiment Analysis
11.7. PESTLE Analysis of Smart Shoes Market
11.8. Porter's Five Force
11.9. Market Dynamics
11.9.1. Drivers
11.9.2. Restraints
11.9.3. Opportunity Analysis

12. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2016 - 2021
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022 - 2032
12.3.1. Step Counting Shoes
12.3.2. Positioning shoes
12.3.3. Navigation shoes
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

13. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by End User
13.1. Introduction/Key Findings
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End User, 2016 - 2021
13.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022 - 2032
13.3.1. Adult
13.3.2. Children
13.3.3. Senior Citizen
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User

14. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Consumer Orientation
14.1. Introduction/Key Findings
14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2016 - 2021
14.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Consumer Orientation, 2022 - 2032
14.3.1. Male
14.3.2. Female
14.3.3. Unisex
14.3.4. Boys
14.3.5. Girls
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Consumer Orientation

15. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Application
15.1. Introduction/Key Findings
15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Application, 2016 - 2021
15.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022 - 2032
15.3.1. Healthcare Footwear
15.3.2. Smart Safety Footwear
15.3.3. Sports Footwear
15.3.4. Comfort Footwear
15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

16. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel
16.1. Introduction/Key Findings
16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Sales Channel, 2016 - 2021
16.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022 - 2032
16.3.1. Modern Trade
16.3.2. Convenience Stores
16.3.3. Specialty Stores
16.3.4. Multi-Brand Stores
16.3.5. Online Retailers
16.3.6. Other Sales Channel
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel

17. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region

18. North America Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

19. Latin America Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

20. Europe Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

21. East Asia Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

22. South Asia Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

23. Oceania Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

24. Middle East and Africa Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

25. Market Structure Analysis
25.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Smart Shoe)
25.2. Market Concentration
25.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
25.4. Market Presence Analysis
25.4.1. By Regional Footprint of Players
25.4.2. Product Footprint by Players
25.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players

26. Competition Analysis
26.1. Competition Dashboard
26.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
26.3. Competition Benchmarking
26.4. Competition Deep Dive
26.4.1. Under Armour, Inc.
26.4.1.1. Overview
26.4.1.2. Product Portfolio
26.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
26.4.1.4. Sales Footprint
26.4.1.5. Strategy Overview
26.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
26.4.1.5.2. Product Strategy
26.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
26.4.2. Nike, Inc.
26.4.3. Digitsole
26.4.4. Adidas Group
26.4.5. PUMA SE
26.4.6. Salted Venture Inc.
26.4.7. No new folk studio Inc.
26.4.8. Sole Power, LLC
26.4.9. Powerlace Technology Inc.
26.4.10. Intellinium
26.4.11. B-Shoe Ltd.
26.4.12. Zhor-Tech.
26.4.13. Li Ning Company Limited
26.4.14. 361 Degrees International Limited
26.4.15. Others

27. Country Level Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

28. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

29. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zm76z

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists. “That was definitely a rolle

  • Davis scores 55, grabs 17 boards; Lakers top Wizards 130-119

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22 of 30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Sunday night. After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59 against Detroit in 2016. LeBron James had 29 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight road game. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate themselves from a 2-10 start. Washington lo

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin