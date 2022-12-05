Worldwide Smart Shoe Industry to 2032 - Growing Trend of Online Purchases has Significant Impact on Footwear Products
Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shoe Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Close to half a million pairs of smart shoes were sold in 2022, as indicated by a recent study of ESOMAR-certified market research. An average 22% Y-o-Y growth is envisaged for the revenue of smart shoe market, over the coming years.
More than 1/3rd of the global sales of smart shoes is accounted for by North America, followed by Europe. ESOMAR-certified market research report prompts at the significantly high potential for the smart shoe market in APEJ.
Functionality & Feature Upgrade - Key to Succeed in Smart Shoe Industry
As increasing consumer proclivity for health and fitness related products has been elevating the prospects of smart wearables landscape, it is highly likely that smart shoes will also establish a firmer base in coming years. Functional capabilities of smart shoes tracking the data of running or walking, running routes, calories burned, and activity speed will continue to place smart shoes in today's desirable products category.
Other important technologies such as GPS navigation are also likely to uplift applicability of smart shoes in the tech savvy age. According to ESOMAR-certified market research analysis, navigation shoes will remain bestselling in the smart shoe market, accounting for more than half of the global smart shoe sales. Step counting smart shoes are also cited as a popular category among consumers of smart shoes.
With leading manufacturers of smart shoes concentrating on enhancing overall customer experience by investing more efforts in improving the cushioning effect, stability, road-holding ability, breathability, shock absorption, and lightweight, the report is anticipating more innovation in the smart shoe industry, translating into higher traction for innovative offerings in the smart shoe category.
Key Manufacturers of Smart Shoes Preferring Technological Collaborations, Targeting New Product Launches
The market is dominated by global brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Puma among others. However, the study highlights that Chinese players have been strategizing on strengthening their market footprint, recently, boosting the level of competition further.
Moreover, relatively smaller, private-label brands are securing their position in the global smart shoe market by offering competitively priced products, which is likely to emerge as a point of concern for industry giants in the long run.
From Nike's self-lacing sneakers launched a couple of years ago, followed by Li Ning's smart shoes enabled with military-grade motion sensors, in partnership with Xiomi, product innovation has been the most preferred developmental strategy among leading players.
Over innovation, leading companies in smart shoe market are entering strategic partnerships with tech giants.
The strategic partnership between SR Max (SR Max Slip Resistant Shoes) and Sole Power, LLC to jointly develop self-charging smart work boots, and that between Genesis Rehab Services and Sensoria Fitness for the development of a smart footwear product for diabetes patients, mark some of the recent examples.
Puma's relaunch of the oldest RS-Computer Shoes (2022) initiated a trend wave of launching older products in the category, with technological and feature upgrade.
The report has a dedicated section for strategic profiles of some of the most prominent players actively competing in the global smart shoe market landscape. A few among them include Puma, Under Armour, Adidas, Li Ning (Xiaomi), Nike, Salted Venture, Digitsole, Orphe, Powerlace, Intellinium, GTX Corp, Lechal Company, EasyJet, and E-Vone.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Key Market Trends
2.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
2.1.1. Increasing Demand For Smart Wearable
2.1.2. Strategic Partnership Between Footwear Giants and Technology Providers
2.1.3. Marketers Reach Out To Millennial
2.1.4. Desirable Claims By Manufacturers & Brand Owners
2.1.5. Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies
2.1.6. Popularity for More Convenient, Hygienic and Eco-friendlier Products
2.1.7. Innovative Products- Comfortable for Patients
2.1.8. Popularity of Pressure Detecting Shoes to Reduce Knee Loading
2.1.9. Changing Retail Landscape
2.1.10. Growing Trend of Online Purchase Has Significant Impact On Footwear Products
2.1.11. Consumers Selecting for At-home Services, Using e-Commerce
2.1.12. New Brands Entering The Market
2.1.13. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles
2.1.14. Urbanization and Population Growth
2.1.15. Rise in Sports Participations
2.1.16. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2. Product Innovation Trends
2.3. Evolution of Shoes Industry
2.4. Future Prospects of Shoes Industry
3. Brand Mapping Analysis
3.1. Price v/s Product
3.2. Value for Money
3.3. Top of Mind Smart Shoe Brands
3.4. Brand Portfolio-by Key Players
3.5. Brand Loyalty Mapping
3.6. Usage Pattern Overview (Daily/ Weekly/Monthly/Yearly)
4. Adapting To shifting Demographics (Already Using v/s Willing To Use)
4.1. Gen Z
4.2. Millennials
4.3. Generation X
4.4. Baby Boomers
4.5. Silent Generation
5. Connected Insoles: Revolutionizing The Future of Footwear Industry
5.1. Prefabricated V/S Customize Orthopedic Insoles
5.2. Connected Wireless via Bluetooth to the Smart Phones
5.3. Better Understand the Movements
5.4. Temperature Control
5.5. Technologies Used in Connected Insoles
5.6. Connected Insole To Support Healthy Aging People
6. Covid-19 Impact On Retail Industry
6.1. Coronavirus Impact Matrix
6.2. Consumers View Travel and Tourism as Having High Virus Risk
6.3. Sales Increased Dramatically Across Most Categories; Paper Products, Home Care and Frozen Foods Spiked in all Countries
6.4. Europe Consumers Impact - Winning and Losing Segment Spending
6.5. Consumers Shifting Toward Spending Online Sales Channel
7. Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Shoe Market
8. Global Smart Shoe Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
9. Global Smart Shoe Market - Pricing Analysis
10. Global Smart Shoe Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
11. Market Background
11.1. Footwear Industry Overview
11.1.1. Global Footwear Import & Export Scenario
11.1.2. Various Categories of Footwear
11.1.3. Per Capita Consumption On Footwear
11.1.4. Rural v/s Urban Footwear Demand Overview
11.1.5. Purchasing Pattern (Daily/ Weekly/Monthly/Yearly)
11.1.6. Branded v/s Unbranded Market Overview
11.1.7. Future Trends
11.1.8. Consumer Preference For Footwear
11.1.9. Competiveness of Footwear Brands
11.1.10. Growth Factors For Footwear Industry
11.2. Macro-Economic Factors
11.3. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis
11.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
11.5. Consumer Sentiment Analysis
11.6. Social Media Sentiment Analysis
11.7. PESTLE Analysis of Smart Shoes Market
11.8. Porter's Five Force
11.9. Market Dynamics
11.9.1. Drivers
11.9.2. Restraints
11.9.3. Opportunity Analysis
12. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2016 - 2021
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022 - 2032
12.3.1. Step Counting Shoes
12.3.2. Positioning shoes
12.3.3. Navigation shoes
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
13. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by End User
13.1. Introduction/Key Findings
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End User, 2016 - 2021
13.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022 - 2032
13.3.1. Adult
13.3.2. Children
13.3.3. Senior Citizen
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User
14. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Consumer Orientation
14.1. Introduction/Key Findings
14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2016 - 2021
14.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Consumer Orientation, 2022 - 2032
14.3.1. Male
14.3.2. Female
14.3.3. Unisex
14.3.4. Boys
14.3.5. Girls
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Consumer Orientation
15. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Application
15.1. Introduction/Key Findings
15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Application, 2016 - 2021
15.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022 - 2032
15.3.1. Healthcare Footwear
15.3.2. Smart Safety Footwear
15.3.3. Sports Footwear
15.3.4. Comfort Footwear
15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
16. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel
16.1. Introduction/Key Findings
16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Sales Channel, 2016 - 2021
16.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022 - 2032
16.3.1. Modern Trade
16.3.2. Convenience Stores
16.3.3. Specialty Stores
16.3.4. Multi-Brand Stores
16.3.5. Online Retailers
16.3.6. Other Sales Channel
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel
17. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
18. North America Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Latin America Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
20. Europe Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
21. East Asia Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
22. South Asia Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
23. Oceania Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
24. Middle East and Africa Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
25. Market Structure Analysis
25.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Smart Shoe)
25.2. Market Concentration
25.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
25.4. Market Presence Analysis
25.4.1. By Regional Footprint of Players
25.4.2. Product Footprint by Players
25.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players
26. Competition Analysis
26.1. Competition Dashboard
26.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
26.3. Competition Benchmarking
26.4. Competition Deep Dive
26.4.1. Under Armour, Inc.
26.4.1.1. Overview
26.4.1.2. Product Portfolio
26.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
26.4.1.4. Sales Footprint
26.4.1.5. Strategy Overview
26.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
26.4.1.5.2. Product Strategy
26.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
26.4.2. Nike, Inc.
26.4.3. Digitsole
26.4.4. Adidas Group
26.4.5. PUMA SE
26.4.6. Salted Venture Inc.
26.4.7. No new folk studio Inc.
26.4.8. Sole Power, LLC
26.4.9. Powerlace Technology Inc.
26.4.10. Intellinium
26.4.11. B-Shoe Ltd.
26.4.12. Zhor-Tech.
26.4.13. Li Ning Company Limited
26.4.14. 361 Degrees International Limited
26.4.15. Others
27. Country Level Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
28. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
29. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zm76z
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900