The Worldwide Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Industry is Expected to Reach $478 Million by 2027: Increasing Awareness of Diabetic Management Tools is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market

Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market (2022-2027) by Products, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market is estimated to be USD 248.12 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 478.15 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.02%

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $248.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $478.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocon Ltd., DDM Health Ltd, Digital Medics Pty Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Emperra Gmbh E-Health technologies, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Story continues

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 IGR Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Awareness of Diabetic Management Tools

4.1.2 Potential Demand for Convenient Patient Products

4.1.3 Rapid Adoption of Smart Insulin Devices Coupled with Technology Advancements

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Capital-Intensive Smart Insulin Devices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Preference for Homecare Settings among Geriatric Populace Due to the Device Portability

4.3.2 Emerging Products with Customization of Devices to Achieve Personal Goals for Diabetic Management

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lengthy and Strict Product Approval Process and Product Recall



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.5 PESTLE Analysis



6 Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market, By Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Insulin Pens

6.2.1 Companion Medical (Inpen)

6.2.2 Emperra Gmbh (ESYSTA Pen)

6.2.3 Novo Nordisk (Novo6 and Novo Echo)

6.2.4 Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care (Pendiq 2.0)

6.3 Smart Insulin Pumps

6.3.1 Accuchek (Combo and Insight)

6.3.2 Minimed (630G and 670G,)

6.3.3 My Life Omnipod

6.3.4 Omnipod

6.3.5 Tandem (T:slim X2, and G4)



7 Global Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market, By End-Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Homecare

7.3 Hospitals and Clinics

7.4 Laboratories



8 Americas' Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Smart Insulin Pens & Pumps Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

13.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.4 Biocon, Ltd.

13.5 DDM Health, Ltd

13.6 Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

13.7 Eli Lilly and Company

13.8 Emperra Gmbh E-Health Technologies

13.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

13.10 Insulet Corp.

13.11 Jingasu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd

13.12 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

13.13 MannKind Corp.

13.14 Medtronic, PLC

13.15 Novo Nordisk A/S

13.16 Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care

13.17 Sanofi S.A.

13.18 SOOIL Development Co., Ltd.

13.19 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

13.20 Ypsomed Holding



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju32hc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



