The Worldwide Smart Doorbell Industry is Projected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Doorbell Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart doorbell market was valued at $2,444.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,278.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart doorbell system is internet connected doorbell device that sends notification to homeowner about who arrives at the door. It is compatible with smartphones, IoS devices, and android devices. Smart doorbell devices are activated when the visitor presses the button of the doorbell and the doorbell senses a visitor with its integrated motion sensors. A smart doorbell is a part of smart home, which helps to protect the security by avoiding access to robbery and invasion.

Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial Intelligence (AI) in the doorbell systems boosts the growth of the smart doorbell market. Growing concerns over safety and security among population is expected to increase the demand for smart doorbell and boost the growth of the smart doorbell market. Rise in penetration of internet and increasing desire for controlling most amenities with one click are expected to promote sales of smart doorbells.

Rise in the initiatives undertaken by authorities and government is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the smart doorbell market. Furthermore, the increase in threats against safety of individuals and households is further anticipated to propel the growth of the smart doorbell market. Rise in demand for comfortable and luxury lifestyle globally, which in turn increases the demand for smart doorbell systems, boosts the growth of the smart doorbell market.

However, lack of availability of internet connectivity, and high capital cost required for smart doorbell, hamper the growth of the smart doorbell market. Furthermore, technological innovation in the smart doorbell systems, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the smart doorbell market.

The smart doorbell market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into wired doorbell and wireless doorbell. The wireless doorbell segment dominated the market in 2020. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market in 2020. By end user, the market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2020, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report of smart doorbell market include, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen VStarcam Technology Co., Ltd., Ring Inc., SkyBell Technologies Inc., Legrand, Chui, Smartwares Group, Arlo Technologies Inc., August Inc., and Danke Intelligent Technology Co Ltd. The major players operating in the global smart doorbell market have adopted key strategies such as business expansion and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

