Worldwide Sleep Apnea Devices Industry to 2032: Featuring BMC Medical, Livanova, Cadwell Laboratories, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Invacare Corporation

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Livanova plc

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Itamar Medical Ltd

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Resmed Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Drive Devi

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Sleep Apnea Devices Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Growth

4.5.3. Sleep Apnea Devices Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Therapeutics

8.3.1.1. Airway Clearance Systems

8.3.1.2. Adaptive Servo-ventilation (ASV)

8.3.1.3. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Device

8.3.1.4. Oral Appliances

8.3.1.5. Oxygen Devices

8.3.1.6. Others

8.3.2. Diagnostics

8.3.2.1. Actigraphy Systems

8.3.2.2. Polysomnography (PSG) Device

8.3.2.3. Respiratory Polygraph

8.3.2.4. Sleep Screening Devices

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product



9. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-use

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End-use, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End-use, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Home Care Settings & Individuals

9.3.2. Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use



10. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. Asia Pacific

10.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



11. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



12. Latin America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



13. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Asia Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15. Middle East and Africa Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Key Countries Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Market Structure Analysis

17.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

17.2. Market Concentration

17.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

17.4. Market Presence Analysis

17.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

17.4.2. Product footprint by Players



18. Competition Analysis

18.1. Competition Dashboard

18.2. Competition Benchmarking

18.3. Competition Deep Dive



19. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



20. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8rz49-apnea?w=12

