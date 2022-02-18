The Worldwide Single Board Computer Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Single Board Computer Market

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Board Computer Market, By Component, Processors, By Installed RAM, By Packaging, By Application, By End User - Estimation & Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single board computer market valued at market size of USD 2,786.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,798.9 Million by 2027. The global single board computer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.



The single board computer consists of the whole embedded computer system, assembled on a single board. The layout of a single board computer includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Increasing demand for industrial automation, and growing demand for compact components, across various industries are some of the important factors, expected to drive the demand for single board computers.



Single board computer market is a moderately fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in moderate competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on new product development in order to serve the specific needs of their clients.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include , AAEON Electronics, Inc., ABACO SYSTEMS, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., American Portwell Technology, Inc., ARBOR Technology, Arm Limited, Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Curtiss Wright Corporation, Digi Key Electronics, Emerson Electric Co., Eurotech, EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited, General Electric Company, IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corporation, Kontron, LeMaker, Mercury Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Raspberry Pi, Trenton Systems, Inc., and others.

The major 11 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 69% in 2020. The market players are making huge effort to introduce towards developing of new features in their exiting offerings, in order to cater to the specific needs of different industries.



The global single board computer market report offers insights on the below pointers:

1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.



The global single board computer market report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the global single board computer market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global single board computer market during the assessment period?

3. Which are the applications/end user/components to invest in, over the assessment period in the global single board computer market?

4. What are the technology trends in the global single board computer market?

5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global single board computer market?



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Single Board Computer Market



Chapter 4. Global Single Board Computer Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Component Suppliers

4.1.2. Manufacturers

4.1.3. Distributers

4.1.4. End Users (Vendor Matrix)

4.2. PESTLE Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.4. Key Trends

4.5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.6. Market Growth and Outlook

4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027

4.6.2. Pricing Analysis, By Product - By Region

4.7. Regulatory Landscape

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Single Board Computer Market, By Component

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Solution

5.2.1.1. VME

5.2.1.2. cPCI

5.2.1.3. VPX

5.2.1.4. xTCA

5.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2. Service

5.2.2.1. System Integration

5.2.2.2. Customization

5.2.2.3. After-Sales



Chapter 6. Single Board Computer Market, By Processors

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. ARM

6.2.2. AMD

6.2.3. Celeron

6.2.4. RabbitCore

6.2.5. X86

6.2.6. Atom

6.2.7. PowerPC

6.2.8. Others



Chapter 7. Single Board Computer Market, By Installed RAM

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. < 2 GB

7.2.2. 2-8 GB

7.2.3. 8 - 24 GB

7.2.4. 24 - 128 GB

7.2.5. 128 - 512 GB

7.2.6. > 512 GB



Chapter 8. Single Board Computer Market, By Packaging

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Box/Bulk

8.2.2. Tray



Chapter 9. Single Board Computer Market, By Application

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Test & Measurement

9.2.2. Communication

9.2.3. Data Processing

9.2.4. Research

9.2.5. Others



Chapter 10. Single Board Computer Market, By End User

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. Industrial Automation

10.2.2. Aerospace & Defense

10.2.3. Transportation

10.2.4. Medical

10.2.5. Entertainment

10.2.6. Others



Chapter 11. Single Board Computer Market, By Region/ Country

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. North America

11.2.1.1. The U.S.

11.2.1.2. Canada

11.2.1.3. Mexico

11.2.2. Europe

11.2.2.1. Western Europe

11.2.2.1.1. The UK

11.2.2.1.2. Germany

11.2.2.1.3. France

11.2.2.1.4. Italy

11.2.2.1.5. Spain

11.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

11.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

11.2.2.2.1. Poland

11.2.2.2.2. Russia

11.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

11.2.3. Asia Pacific

11.2.3.1. China

11.2.3.2. India

11.2.3.3. Japan

11.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

11.2.3.5. ASEAN

11.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

11.2.4.1. UAE

11.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

11.2.4.3. South Africa

11.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

11.2.5. South America

11.2.5.1. Brazil

11.2.5.2. Argentina

11.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 12. North America Single Board Computer Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Processors

12.2.3. By Installed RAM

12.2.4. By Packaging

12.2.5. By Application

12.2.6. By End User

12.2.7. By Country



Chapter 13. Europe Single Board Computer Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By Processors

13.2.3. By Installed RAM

13.2.4. By Packaging

13.2.5. By Application

13.2.6. By End User

13.2.7. By Country



Chapter 14. Asia Pacific Single Board Computer Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.2. By Processors

14.2.3. By Installed RAM

14.2.4. By Packaging

14.2.5. By Application

14.2.6. By End User

14.2.7. By Country



Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Single Board Computer Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Component

15.2.2. By Processors

15.2.3. By Installed RAM

15.2.4. By Packaging

15.2.5. By Application

15.2.6. By End User

15.2.7. By Country



Chapter 16. South America Single Board Computer Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

16.2.1. By Component

16.2.2. By Processors

16.2.3. By Installed RAM

16.2.4. By Packaging

16.2.5. By Application

16.2.6. By End User

16.2.7. By Country



Chapter 17. Company Profile

17.1. AAEON Electronics, Inc.

17.2. ABACO SYSTEMS

17.3. ADLINK Technology Inc.

17.4. Advantech Co. Ltd.

17.5. American Portwell Technology, Inc.

17.6. ARBOR Technology

17.7. Arm Limited

17.8. Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

17.9. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

17.10. Digi-Key Electronics

17.11. Emerson Electric Co.

17.12. Eurotech

17.13. EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited

17.14. General Electric Company

17.15. IEI Integration Corp.

17.16. Intel Corporation

17.17. Kontron

17.18. LeMaker

17.19. Mercury Systems, Inc.

17.20. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

17.21. Raspberry Pi

17.22. Trenton Systems, Inc.

17.23. Other Prominent Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goek6z

