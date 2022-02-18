The Worldwide Single Board Computer Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Single Board Computer Market

Global Single Board Computer Market
Global Single Board Computer Market

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Board Computer Market, By Component, Processors, By Installed RAM, By Packaging, By Application, By End User - Estimation & Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single board computer market valued at market size of USD 2,786.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,798.9 Million by 2027. The global single board computer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

The single board computer consists of the whole embedded computer system, assembled on a single board. The layout of a single board computer includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Increasing demand for industrial automation, and growing demand for compact components, across various industries are some of the important factors, expected to drive the demand for single board computers.

Single board computer market is a moderately fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in moderate competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on new product development in order to serve the specific needs of their clients.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include , AAEON Electronics, Inc., ABACO SYSTEMS, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., American Portwell Technology, Inc., ARBOR Technology, Arm Limited, Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Curtiss Wright Corporation, Digi Key Electronics, Emerson Electric Co., Eurotech, EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited, General Electric Company, IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corporation, Kontron, LeMaker, Mercury Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Raspberry Pi, Trenton Systems, Inc., and others.

The major 11 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 69% in 2020. The market players are making huge effort to introduce towards developing of new features in their exiting offerings, in order to cater to the specific needs of different industries.

The global single board computer market report offers insights on the below pointers:
1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players
2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global single board computer market report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the global single board computer market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global single board computer market during the assessment period?
3. Which are the applications/end user/components to invest in, over the assessment period in the global single board computer market?
4. What are the technology trends in the global single board computer market?
5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global single board computer market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Single Board Computer Market

Chapter 4. Global Single Board Computer Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Component Suppliers
4.1.2. Manufacturers
4.1.3. Distributers
4.1.4. End Users (Vendor Matrix)
4.2. PESTLE Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.5. Degree of Competition
4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.4.1. Growth Drivers
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.3. Challenges
4.4.4. Key Trends
4.5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.6. Market Growth and Outlook
4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.6.2. Pricing Analysis, By Product - By Region
4.7. Regulatory Landscape
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Single Board Computer Market, By Component
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. Solution
5.2.1.1. VME
5.2.1.2. cPCI
5.2.1.3. VPX
5.2.1.4. xTCA
5.2.1.5. Others
5.2.2. Service
5.2.2.1. System Integration
5.2.2.2. Customization
5.2.2.3. After-Sales

Chapter 6. Single Board Computer Market, By Processors
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. ARM
6.2.2. AMD
6.2.3. Celeron
6.2.4. RabbitCore
6.2.5. X86
6.2.6. Atom
6.2.7. PowerPC
6.2.8. Others

Chapter 7. Single Board Computer Market, By Installed RAM
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. < 2 GB
7.2.2. 2-8 GB
7.2.3. 8 - 24 GB
7.2.4. 24 - 128 GB
7.2.5. 128 - 512 GB
7.2.6. > 512 GB

Chapter 8. Single Board Computer Market, By Packaging
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. Box/Bulk
8.2.2. Tray

Chapter 9. Single Board Computer Market, By Application
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. Test & Measurement
9.2.2. Communication
9.2.3. Data Processing
9.2.4. Research
9.2.5. Others

Chapter 10. Single Board Computer Market, By End User
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. Industrial Automation
10.2.2. Aerospace & Defense
10.2.3. Transportation
10.2.4. Medical
10.2.5. Entertainment
10.2.6. Others

Chapter 11. Single Board Computer Market, By Region/ Country
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
11.2.1. North America
11.2.1.1. The U.S.
11.2.1.2. Canada
11.2.1.3. Mexico
11.2.2. Europe
11.2.2.1. Western Europe
11.2.2.1.1. The UK
11.2.2.1.2. Germany
11.2.2.1.3. France
11.2.2.1.4. Italy
11.2.2.1.5. Spain
11.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
11.2.2.2. Eastern Europe
11.2.2.2.1. Poland
11.2.2.2.2. Russia
11.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
11.2.3. Asia Pacific
11.2.3.1. China
11.2.3.2. India
11.2.3.3. Japan
11.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
11.2.3.5. ASEAN
11.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
11.2.4.1. UAE
11.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
11.2.4.3. South Africa
11.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
11.2.5. South America
11.2.5.1. Brazil
11.2.5.2. Argentina
11.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 12. North America Single Board Computer Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.2. By Processors
12.2.3. By Installed RAM
12.2.4. By Packaging
12.2.5. By Application
12.2.6. By End User
12.2.7. By Country

Chapter 13. Europe Single Board Computer Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
13.2.1. By Component
13.2.2. By Processors
13.2.3. By Installed RAM
13.2.4. By Packaging
13.2.5. By Application
13.2.6. By End User
13.2.7. By Country

Chapter 14. Asia Pacific Single Board Computer Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
14.2.1. By Component
14.2.2. By Processors
14.2.3. By Installed RAM
14.2.4. By Packaging
14.2.5. By Application
14.2.6. By End User
14.2.7. By Country

Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Single Board Computer Market Analysis
15.1. Key Insights
15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
15.2.1. By Component
15.2.2. By Processors
15.2.3. By Installed RAM
15.2.4. By Packaging
15.2.5. By Application
15.2.6. By End User
15.2.7. By Country

Chapter 16. South America Single Board Computer Market Analysis
16.1. Key Insights
16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
16.2.1. By Component
16.2.2. By Processors
16.2.3. By Installed RAM
16.2.4. By Packaging
16.2.5. By Application
16.2.6. By End User
16.2.7. By Country

Chapter 17. Company Profile
17.1. AAEON Electronics, Inc.
17.2. ABACO SYSTEMS
17.3. ADLINK Technology Inc.
17.4. Advantech Co. Ltd.
17.5. American Portwell Technology, Inc.
17.6. ARBOR Technology
17.7. Arm Limited
17.8. Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
17.9. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
17.10. Digi-Key Electronics
17.11. Emerson Electric Co.
17.12. Eurotech
17.13. EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited
17.14. General Electric Company
17.15. IEI Integration Corp.
17.16. Intel Corporation
17.17. Kontron
17.18. LeMaker
17.19. Mercury Systems, Inc.
17.20. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
17.21. Raspberry Pi
17.22. Trenton Systems, Inc.
17.23. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goek6z

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sorrento Announces That It Has Acquired a Majority Ownership in Diagnostic Manufacturer Zhengzhou Fortune Bioscience in Response to Increasing Worldwide Demand For COVISTIX™

    COVISTIX is a highly sensitive and rapid antigen detection test for SARS-CoV-2 and its major variants of concern (VOCs), including the Omicron variant.COVISTIX has an enhanced sensitivity in detecting the Omicron variant with a more than 10-fold lower limit of detection (LoD) as compared to that of the original SAR-CoV-2 strain.COVISTIX has been approved for emergency use and is on the market in Brazil and Mexico, and is CE marked for sale in Europe for professional point-of-care use.In response

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • IIHF reschedules world junior event to August 2022

    BEIJING — President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada. The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns. Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up. "It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini