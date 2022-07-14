The Worldwide Sewing Machine Industry is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sewing Machine Market

Global Sewing Machine Market
Global Sewing Machine Market

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sewing Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Use Case, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sewing Machine Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Fabric and other malleable materials are stitched together with threads using a sewing machine. The many parts of a sewing machine and their numerous functions assist the operator in making full use of the machine. Sewing machines of many varieties are used in the production of clothing and other items. The fabrics are readily operated in and out of a modern sewing machine with the convenience of thimbles, needles, and other hand sewing equipment, thereby automating the numerous stitching procedures and saving time. Sewing machines vary in size, cost, look, and task, with some being larger, faster, and more complicated. Needlestick injuries are common on modern sewing machines, hence safety equipment like needle guards are employed to avoid them.

With feeding devices, the sewing machine regulates the fabric and creates a flawless stitch to unite the textiles. It has several components and attachments, each with its own function and importance. Domestic sewing machines and industrial sewing machines are the two types of sewing machines. Housewives, connoisseurs, and artisans work in the domestic sub-segment to repair ruined clothing. These machines are used for creating imaginative embroideries on clothing and canvas, as well as stitching basic domestic clothing in a variety of situations. In the approaching years, this market is projected to be extremely popular. Car upholstery, bags, apparels, furniture products, clothing, and shoes are examples of industries that require sewing machines.

Sergers are another name for overlocked sewing machines. Sewing or overlocking the fabric is done with these machines. In basic terms, these machines are used by professionals or tailors to connect or stitch the edges of the fabric together (edging single cloth as well). They are used to give the garments a finished look. Edging napkins, elastic Hemming or elastic seaming in lingerie design, edging curtains, overlocking on pillow covers, and many more creative crafts are all done with this machine in the garment industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused lockdowns and restricted movement for individuals all across the world and resulted in millions of deaths across the world. As a result of the increased time spent at home, people began to take up new hobbies such as sewing, quilting, and knitting.

Despite the supply chain delays, numerous industry participants saw greater sales during the pandemic, owing to increased demand for sewing machines from households. The COVID-19 dilemma has enhanced the necessity of digitization and automation for the sewing machine sector. Sewing machine manufacturers are being pushed to innovate on their present product as well as workflow. Sewing machine makers can now adapt faster to changes in consumer demand, save money, and improve their operational efficiency due to advances in digital technology and communication tools.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Demand for Technical Textiles

Functional fabrics that are made of natural and synthetic fibers such as Vinyon, Spandex, Saran, Nomex, Modal, and others are known as technical textiles. The technical textile business is growing due to the numerous applications of these fibers in agriculture, building, clothing, and other industries.

Technical textile qualities such as high strength and superior insulation, high thermal resistance, and an elevated propensity are expected to result in increased textile market income. Furthermore, a growing number of construction projects necessitate the use of tarpaulins, scaffolding nets, roofing materials, and canopies, among other useful textile products. Sewing machines are utilized to manufacture these technical textiles, and thus, the growing demand for these technical textiles has a positive influence on the sewing machine market.

Rise in Disposable Income and Evolving Fashion Trends

The garment industry has grown tremendously as a result of continually changing fashion trends. The young population prefers to change their wardrobe frequently. This is enabled by their rising disposable income. In developing countries such as China and India, where the majority of the population is relatively young, the rise in disposable income is driving the demand for the latest and most fashionable clothing.

Another factor leading to the high demand for clothing is social media and social media influencers that promote the latest trends amongst the larger population. Social media is used effectively by clothing and fashion brands to keep consumers interested in keeping up with the latest trends.

Market Restraining Factors

Safety Concerns and Learning Curve for Beginners

The majority of sewing machines are extremely safe to operate and have built-in safety mechanisms to prevent injury. At the same time, reading the owner's handbook and following all of its safety precautions is an important aspect of learning to use a new machine. Sewing machines come with a greater risk of serious injury than working with a needle and thread.

They are also a potential source of electrical issues including shocks and short circuits. Sewing requires some skill and patience, and it improves with practice. It can be difficult and aggravating. Sewing can be physically demanding.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Sewing Machine Market

Chapter 4. Global Sewing Machine Market by Type
4.1 Global Electric Market by Region
4.2 Global Computerized Market by Region
4.3 Global Manual Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Sewing Machine Market by Application
5.1 Global Industrial Market by Region
5.2 Global Commercial Market by Region
5.3 Global Residential Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Sewing Machine Market by Use Case
6.1 Global Apparel Market by Region
6.2 Global Shoes Market by Region
6.3 Global Bags Market by Region
6.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Sewing Machine Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expense
8.2 Juki Corporation
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:
8.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.2.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.3 Brother Industries, Ltd.
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments
8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.4 Bernina International AG
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.5 Janome Corporation
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.6 Merrow Sewing Machine Co.
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.6.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.7 Necchi Italia s.r.l.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.8 SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. (Platinum Equity)
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.9 Tacony Corporation
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.10. Usha International Ltd.
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i32rxv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Johnny Gaudreau shocks hockey world by signing in Columbus

    Johnny Gaudreau has rocked the NHL by choosing to sign a seven-year, $68 million deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one