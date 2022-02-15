Worldwide Serum-free Media Industry to 2031 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pan Biotech and CellGenix Among Others

The Global Serum-free Media Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serum-free Media Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global serum-free media market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global serum-free media market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global serum-free media market from 2021 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global serum-free media market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global serum-free media market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global serum-free media market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global serum-free media market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global serum-free media market. Key players operating in the global serum-free media market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global serum-free media market profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Global Serum-free Media Market Report

  • What is the sales/revenue generated by the serum-free media market across all regions during the forecast period?

  • What are the opportunities in the global serum-free media market?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

  • Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Serum-free Media Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Media type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.4.2. Market Volume/Unit Shipments Projections

5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Product/brand Analysis
5.2. Applications of different Serum-free Media's in Cell culture
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Serum-free Media Market

6. Global Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast, by Media Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Media Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. CHO Cell Media
6.3.2. Protein Expression Media
6.3.3. Immunology Media
6.3.4. Insect Cell Media
6.3.5. Hybridoma Media
6.3.6. Stem Cell Media
6.3.7. Chemically-defined Media
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Media Type

7. Global Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End-user
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Biopharma Industry
7.3.2. Clinical Research Organizations
7.3.3. Research Centers
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

8. Global Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Latin America
8.2.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Serum-free Media Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
14.2. Market Share Analysis by Company (2020)
14.3. Company Profiles
14.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.1.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.2. Athena Environmental Sciences
14.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.2.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.3. Pan Biotech
14.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.3.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.4. Sigma-Aldrich
14.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.4.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.5. CellGenix
14.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.5.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.6. HiMedia Laboratories
14.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.6.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.7. Biological Industries
14.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.7.4. Strategic Overview
14.3.8. Irvine Scientific
14.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3. SWOT Analysis
14.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eo9tg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


