Worldwide Scandium Industry to 2027 - Featuring Materion, Merck and Platina Resources Among Others

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scandium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scandium market reached a value of around US$ 509 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 802 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Scandium is a silvery-white metallic element found in association with rare earth elements. It can also be obtained from thortveitite or extracted as a by-product from uranium mill tailings. It has a high melting point and low density like aluminum and its small ion size enables it to react chemically with elements like magnesium, zirconium, and aluminum. Due to these properties, it is widely used to make bright mercury-vapor lamps that produce sunlight-like light. Apart from this, as it assists in reducing solidification cracking during the welding of high strength aluminum alloys, scandium is employed in the aerospace industry worldwide.

Scandium Market Trends:

There is a considerable rise in the demand for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) for producing electricity. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Scandium assists the power generation system in operating at much lower temperatures and reducing the cost of SOFCs, thereby facilitating its widespread adoption for distributed power generation worldwide. Besides this, due to a significant increase in electricity prices, there is a growing need for a sustainable power generation method.

This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of scandium around the world. Moreover, it is used as a substitute for yttria (Y2O3) as a stabilizing agent for the solid electrolyte in the fuel cell. This enables reactions to occur at lower temperatures, therefore extending the life of the components and increasing the power density of the unit. This, along with the growing adoption of aluminum-scandium alloys, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of SOFC-based fuel cells as replacements for internal combustion engines in light-duty vehicles and warehouse forklifts to increase vehicle efficiency and support the goals of reducing oil usage and emissions from the transportation sector acts as another growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global scandium market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Oxide

  • Fluoride

  • Chloride

  • Nitrate

  • Iodide

  • Alloy

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Aluminum-scandium Alloys

  • High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

  • Lasers

  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Ceramics

  • Lighting

  • Electronics

  • 3D Printing

  • Sporting Goods

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Australian Mines Limited, Galileo Resources PLC, GFS Chemicals Inc., Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Lenntech B.V., Materion Corporation, Merck KGaA, Niocorp Developments Ltd., Platina Resources Limited, Scandium International Mining Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global scandium market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global scandium market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global scandium market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Scandium Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Oxide
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fluoride
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Chloride
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Nitrate
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Iodide
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Alloy
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Lasers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Aerospace and Defense
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ceramics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Lighting
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electronics
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 3D Printing
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Sporting Goods
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Australian Mines Limited
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Galileo Resources PLC
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 GFS Chemicals Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Lenntech B.V.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Materion Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Merck KGaA
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Niocorp Developments Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Platina Resources Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Scandium International Mining Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhhipw

Attachment

