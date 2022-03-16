Worldwide Same-Day Delivery Services Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Company Logo

Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 by , Type, Service Type, Mode of Transportation, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global same-day delivery services market.This report focuses on same-day delivery services market which is experiencing strong growth.



The report gives a guide to the same-day delivery services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the same-day delivery services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Same-Day Delivery Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider same-day delivery services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The same-day delivery services market section of the report gives context. It compares the same-day delivery services market with other segments of the same-day delivery services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, same-day delivery services indicators comparison.

Major players in the same-day delivery services market are A1 Express Services Inc., 1-800Courier Delivery Services, FedEx Corporation, Aramex, United Parcel Service, Deliv, DHL Group, Same Day Delivery Inc., Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier and Jet Delivery Inc.



The global same-day delivery services market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.0%.



The same-day delivery services market consists of sales of same-day delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing the delivery services within 24 hours. Same-day delivery is a quicker option and is often done when the delivered item is perishable or time-sensitive. Customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, increased customer trust, lower vehicle expenses, and so on are all advantages of this service.



The main types of same-day delivery services are Business-to-Business (B2B); Business-to-Consumer (B2C); Customer to Customer (C2C). The B2B (Business to Business) exchange the products between two or more businesses such as producers, distributors, and retailers. The different service types include international, domestic and is transported through various modes such as airways, roadways, railways, intermodal. It is used in retail, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and other applications.



The development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the same-day delivery services market. The e-commerce industry has transformed the process of buying and selling goods. It is rapidly expanding due to increased population density and urbanization, the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of internet access, the adoption of digitalization and online payment modes, faster-purchasing options, lower costs, reduced travel costs & time, and, convenience.

The demand for same-day delivery is increasing as same-day delivery is becoming a more prevalent shipping option for people shopping online. For instance, in 2021, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) recorded $8.3 billion of Indian e-commerce GMV during the festive season in 2020 which is 66% higher than the previous year's festive season. Also, in 2021, The US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated $222.5 billion US retail e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2021. There was an increase of 3.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, the development of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the same-day delivery services market.



Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the same-day delivery services market. Major players operating in the same-day delivery services sector are focused on developing technological advancements in their services to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery of goods and services. For instance, in April 2021, Domino's, a global pizza delivery retailer company, and Nuro, a leading self-driving delivery company launched a fully autonomous pizza delivery on-road robotic vehicle called Nuro's R2 robot for pizza delivery in Houston. Also, in July 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group announced a partnership with GrubHub for the robotic delivery of food on college campuses. The robots will use self-driving technologies such as autonomous navigation of pavements, crosswalks, and pedestrians to reach areas on campus that are not accessible for cars.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Same-Day Delivery Services Market Characteristics



3. Same-Day Delivery Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Same-Day Delivery Services



5. Same-Day Delivery Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Same-Day Delivery Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Customer to Customer (C2C)

6.2. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

International

Domestic

6.3. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Transportation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Airways

Roadways

Railways

Intermodal

6.4. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

7. Same-Day Delivery Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

