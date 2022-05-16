The Worldwide Reverse Vending Machine Industry is Expected to Reach $736.9 Million by 2030

·8 min read
Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Vending Machine Market by Product Type, Capacity and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reverse vending machine market size was valued at $372.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $736.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Reverse vending machine is a device which uses beverages containers and provides money to users. Reverse vending machine is used to identify, sort, and collect used beverages containers. Reverse vending machine consists of UPC scanner, QR code scanner, receiver aperture, and a crusher. It is a horizontal feed system which allows users to insert containers, and cans into recycling machine. Reverse vending machine is used in landfill centers, supermarkets, airports, metro bus stations, and railway stations.

A rise in urbanization among various countries such as India, China, Africa, and others, which in turn, increase in huge amount of waste generated. This is expected to rise in demand for reverse vending machine for efficient waste management, which fuels the growth of the reverse vending machine market. For instance, urbanization in India grew by 2.7% from 2018 to 2020. In addition, rise in environmental awareness has led to increase in planned collection and disposal of waste. Further, owing to harm done on human health as well as increase in pollution of illegal waste dumping has compelled governments to bring strict laws on illegal dumping of waste on land as well as in oceans, which in turn, rise in demand for reverse vending machine, drive the growth of the reverse vending machine market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices, and high cost of reverse vending machines, are anticipated to be restraints for the growth of the global reverse vending machine market. Furthermore, technological innovation in the reverse vending machines, are anticipated to provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global reverse vending machine market.

The global reverse vending machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into non-refillable, refillable, and multifunction. Non-refillable segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Based on capacity, the market is divided into less than 200 cans, 200-300 cans, 300-600 cans, and more than 600 cans. More than 600 cans segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into supermarkets, communities, and utilities. Supermarkets segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Region wise, the global reverse vending machine market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global reverse vending machine market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

Key players profiled in this report include Sielaff GmbH & CO KG, Ake Environmental Technologies, Envipco Holding N.V., Endlos Innovations Private Limited, Tomra Sorting GmbH, Diebold Nixdorf, RVM Systems, Aco Recycling, Kansmacker Mfg, and Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global reverse vending machine market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by global reverse vending machine market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the global reverse vending machine market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global reverse vending machine market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global reverse vending machine market

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in amount of waste generated
3.5.1.2. Rise in environmental awareness
3.5.1.3. Government regulations toward illegal dumping
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices
3.5.2.2. High Cost of Reverse Vending Machine
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Technological advancement in reverse vending machine
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: REVERSE VENDING MACHINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2. Non-refillable
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Refillable
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Multifunction
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: REVERSE VENDING MACHINE MARKET, BY CAPACITY
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by capacity
5.2. Less Than 200 Cans
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3.200-600 Cans
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. More Than 600 Cans
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: REVERSE VENDING MACHINE MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user
6.2. Supermarkets
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. communities
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Utilities
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: REVERSE VENDING MACHINE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Ake Environmental Technologies
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.2. Envipco Holding N.V.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.1.1. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Research and development expenses
8.2.6. Business performance
8.3. Endlos Innovations Private Limited
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.4. Tomra Sorting GmbH
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.4.6. Business performance
8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. Diebold Nixdorf
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. R & D Expenditure
8.5.7. Business performance
8.6. RVM Systems
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.7. Aco Recycling
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.8. Kansmacker Mfg
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.9. Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.10. Sielaff GmbH & Co KG Automatenbau Herrieden
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d06405

