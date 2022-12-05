The Worldwide Refurbished Medical Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refurbished Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the refurbished medical device market, including market estimates and trends through 2020. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for refurbished medical devices.

The scope of the report extends to only those medical device technologies that can be refurbished and generate the most revenues. Devices that cannot be refurbished and are recycled, and other small surgical instruments that are refurbished, are outside the scope of this report.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021, and forecast through year-end 2027.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

102

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$3.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Report Includes

  • 56 data tables and 25 additional tables

  • A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the current and future global markets for refurbished medical devices/instruments

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Market outlook and estimation of the actual market size for refurbished medical devices, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on device type, application, and region

  • Highlights of the current state and future market potential of refurbished instruments, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

  • Identification of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for refurbished medical devices as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

  • Coverage of regulations and guidelines on refurbished devices followed in the U.S and Europe

  • Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 on refurbished instruments, with pandemic implications on the demand and supply, pricing analysis, and various government strategic decisions to boost the marketplace

  • Analysis of the vendor landscape for refurbished medical devices market, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Canon Medical Systems Corp., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV and Siemens Healthineers

Major factors driving the market include cost benefits provided by the refurbished devices, the growing elderly population in many countries, declining healthcare margins and expenditures, and environmental advantages. Challenges in the market include the lack of uniform regulations, and restrictions in the Indian and Chinese markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the global economy cannot be ignored. Lockdowns and the cessation of many non-essential medical treatments had a negative impact on the revenues of makes of refurbished medical devices. The industry is slowly rebounding from the impact, and the market for refurbished medical devices is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The circular economy is a major consideration by many of the top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Philips Healthcare and GE Healthcare, for their increased focus on refurbished devices. Environmentally conscious end users also prefer refurbished systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Definition
3.3 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.2 Restraints
3.3.3 Opportunities
3.3.4 Threats
3.3.5 Challenges
3.4 Regulations for Refurbished Medical Devices
3.4.1 Overview
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 U.S.
3.4.4 Japan

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Supply Chain Disruption
4.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 in the U.S.

Chapter 5 Global Market for Medical Devices
5.1 Overview
5.2 Medical Imaging Equipment
5.2.1 Computed Tomography
5.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
5.2.3 X-Ray Machines
5.2.4 Ultrasound
5.2.5 Nuclear Medicine Systems (Pet, Spect and Pet/Ct)
5.2.6 Other Imaging Equipment
5.3 Operating Room Equipment
5.3.1 Anesthesia Machine
5.3.2 Electrosurgical Units
5.3.3 Operating Room Tables
5.3.4 Surgical Displays
5.3.5 Other Refurbished Operating Room Equipment
5.4 Patient Monitors
5.4.1 Multiparameter Monitors
5.4.2 Electrocardiography Devices
5.4.3 Pulse Oximeters
5.4.4 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
5.4.5 Other Patient Monitoring Devices
5.5 Cardiology Equipment
5.5.1 Defibrillators
5.5.1 Heart Lung Machines
5.6 Urology Instruments
5.6.1 Dialysis Machines
5.6.2 Lithotripsy Devices
5.7 Neurology Devices
5.7.1 Eeg Machines
5.7.2 Emg Machines
5.8 Icu Equipment
5.8.1 Ventilators
5.8.2 Infant Incubators and Warmers
5.9 Endoscopes
5.10 Dental Devices
5.11 Other Instruments
5.12 Global Market for Refurbished Medical Devices by End-user
5.12.1 Hospitals
5.12.2 Outpatient Facilities and Imaging Centers
5.12.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
5.12.4 Others

Chapter 6 Global Market for Medical Devices by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.2.1 Canada
6.2.2 Inflation Reduction Act 2022
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia
6.4.1 India
6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers

  • Canon Medical Systems Corp.

  • Ge Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips Nv

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Third Party Companies

  • Avante Health Solutions

  • Auxo Medical LLC

  • Block Imaging International Inc.

  • Everx Pvt. Ltd

  • Integrity Medical Systems Inc.

  • Hilditch Group Ltd.

  • Lbn Medical

  • Master Medical Equipment

  • Radiology Oncology Systems Inc.

  • Soma Technology International

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46f2wo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


