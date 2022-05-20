Worldwide Rare Earth Elements Industry to 2026 - Asia Pacific Gains Regional Dominance

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Elements Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global rare earth elements market exhibits 2x growth potential with a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2026. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$7.3 Bn by the end of 2026 from US$3.5 Bn in 2020.

The worldwide rare earth elements market is anticipated to grow at a promising pace over the prophesied period. Exceptional performance and growing recognition of rare earth elements have gained prominence across the globe. Increasing usage of rare earth elements in aerospace (scandium), and permanent magnet applications are creating lucrative market opportunities and driving tremendous growth across the rare earth elements market. Moreover, the rising concerns about growing pollution have driven the economies toward "Green Technology". These rare earth elements efficiently address various issues related to the pollutants in engine exhaust systems and are subsequently experiencing an increase in their demand. On the whole, the rare earth elements market is thriving with the soaring demand from emerging economies and greater dependency on sustainable resources.

Staunch Highlights of Rare Earth Elements Market:

  • Projection points out that, by 2026, the magnets are likely to hold an extensive share of more than 80% in the rare earth elements market.

  • The author predicts 40 GW/year of new installations between the years 2020 and 2030. By 2030 Augmented offshore wind power capacity is anticipated to reach 228 GW.

  • The report foretells an approximate ten times increase in the existing sales of electric vehicles, which is expected to reach 32 million units by 2030.

Sophisticated Demand for Magnet Unfolds Positive Dynamics for Rare Earth Elements Market

Rare earth elements find their applications across a wide range of areas from functional ceramics to defense applications and magnets to glass. Magnets hold a significant fraction of application rare earth elements. Magnets are extensively used in a huge spectrum of industries viz electronics, power generation, medical, and automotive. This has raised the demand for magnets over the recent years. Soaring consumption of EVs, wind turbine technologies, and consumer electronics have garnered magnets a share of 30% in overall rare earth elements volume.

Additional use of magnets in diverse medical equipment such as pacemakers, MRI machines, insulin pumps, and sleep apnea machines have further fueled the demand for these elements. An uptick in demand and growing usage of magnets are driving the global rare earth elements market toward fruition.

Asia Pacific Gains Regional Dominance - Strong Uptake of Rare Earth Elements, Robust Investments in Offshore Wind Farms Create Headways for Market Expansion

The Asia Pacific garners the top position in the global rare earth element market. Presence of major automotive and electronics manufacturers puts China at the beating heart of the rare earth elements market. Recently, China has observed a proliferation in extraction activities and industrialization. As the implications of these factors unfold, the demand for rare earth elements has risen incessantly, making APAC the fastest-growing region in terms of consumption. Going forward, the robust investments in offshore wind farms along with the healthcare industry and growing vehicle electrification are set to propel abundant gains throughout the forecasted period.

Iluka Resources Limited, Aluminum Corp of China, Arafura Resources Limited, and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. are a few competitive entities operating in the global rare earth elements market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.2.1. Drivers
2.2.2. Restraints
2.2.3. Market Opportunities
2.3. Value Chain Analysis
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
2.5.1. Supply
2.5.2. Demand
2.6. Economic Overview
2.6.1. World Economic Projections
2.6.2. Electric Car Registrations and Market Share, 2015-2021
2.6.3. Electric Motor Technology Trends and Breakdown
2.6.4. Upcoming Offshore Capacity, Asia Pacific, 2020 - 2025

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics
3.1. Production Output, 2018-2021
3.2. Global Reserves and Refined Supply
3.3. Trade Statistics, 2018-2020

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2026
4.1. Global Average Price Analysis, by Product, US$ per Kg
4.2. Global Average Price Analysis, by Region, US$ per Kg

5. Global Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

6. North America Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

7. Europe Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

8. Asia Pacific Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

9. Latin America Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

10. Middle East & Africa Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Product vs Application Heatmap
11.2. Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Structure
11.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2021
11.4. Key Existing and Upcoming Projects Outside China
11.5. Company Profiles
11.5.1. China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. Ltd.
11.5.1.1. Company Overview
11.5.1.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.1.3. Financial Overview
11.5.1.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.2. China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
11.5.2.1. Company Overview
11.5.2.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.2.3. Financial Overview
11.5.2.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.3. Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited
11.5.3.1. Company Overview
11.5.3.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.3.3. Financial Overview
11.5.3.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.4. Shenghe Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
11.5.4.1. Company Overview
11.5.4.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.4.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.5. Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.
11.5.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.5.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.5.3. Production Capacities
11.5.5.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.6. Guangdong Rare Earth Industry Group Co., Ltd.
11.5.6.1. Company Overview
11.5.6.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.6.3. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.7. Grinm Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
11.5.7.1. Company Overview
11.5.7.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.7.3. Production Capacities
11.5.7.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.8. China Rare Earth Holdings Limited
11.5.8.1. Company Overview
11.5.8.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.8.3. Production Capacities
11.5.8.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.9. MP Materials
11.5.9.1. Company Overview
11.5.9.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.9.3. Production Capacities
11.5.9.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.10. Lynas Rare Earths, Ltd.
11.5.10.1. Company Overview
11.5.10.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.10.3. Production Capacities
11.5.10.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.5.11. IREL Limited
11.5.11.1. Company Overview
11.5.11.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.11.3. Production Capacities
11.5.11.4. Business Strategies and Development

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/877gm8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows