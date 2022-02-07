Worldwide Process Analytical Technology Industry to 2030 - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Emerson Electric and ABB Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Process Analytical Technology Market

Process Analytical Technology Market
Process Analytical Technology Market
Process Analytical Technology Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Analytical Technology Market Research Report: By Technique, Measurement, End User, and Offering - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process analytical technology market is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2030, to reach $13,626.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $3,283.8 million in 2021. The biggest reason behind this would be the rising number of drug research and development (R&D) activities. With the increasing cases of chronic and acute diseases, the demand for effective drugs with as few side-effects as possible is surging.

In this regard, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a strong growth driver for the market. In response to the increasing infection and mortality rates, the race to find effective preventive and curative drugs is heating up. As PAT is primarily utilized to monitor and evaluate the drug development process, the demand for it rose massively in 2020.

Key Findings of Process Analytical Technology Market Report

Spectroscopy is the most-widely used PAT because it helps determine a sample's atomic structure and a muscle's molecular structure, alter the structure of drugs to improve effectiveness, and characterize proteins.

In the process analytical technology market, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to be the fastest-growing end users. This is attributed to the rising need for biochemical analysis in the booming biotechnology industry in developing countries.

The demand for PAT will witness the most-rapid rise in Asia-Pacific (APAC) due to the existence of numerous pharma firms, advancing biotech sector, and surging cases of chronic and acute diseases.

To save on operational costs and focus more on marketing, pharma and biotech companies are outsourcing production to contract manufacturing organizations (CROs), which are becoming significant users of PAT, as a result.

Seeing the rising demand for PAT, products that offer greater accuracy and can be used in a wide variety of settings are being introduced. This is being aided by the increasing government investments in the biopharma and pharma industries.

In the coming years, the demand for chemometrics, statistical data processing, instrument repair and maintenance, and training services is expected to increase faster than for the instruments themselves.

Presently, North America holds the largest share in the process analytical technology market as it is home to the world's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, the advanced technological infrastructure in the region allows drug manufacturers to adopt PAT across the R&D process. In addition, the regional market is driven by the increasing focus on the quality by design (QbD) ideology.

Major companies in the process analytical technology market are PerkinElmer Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Agilent Technologies Inc. They are launching new analysis systems, merging with or acquiring other companies, and entering into partnerships and collaborations to dominate the competition.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Voice of KOLs

Chapter 5. Introduction
5.1 Definition of Market Segments
5.1.1 By Technique
5.1.1.1 Spectroscopy
5.1.1.1.1 Molecular
5.1.1.1.2 Mass
5.1.1.1.3 Atomic
5.1.1.2 Chromatography
5.1.1.2.1 LC
5.1.1.2.2 GC
5.1.1.2.3 Others
5.1.1.3 Capillary electrophoresis
5.1.1.4 Particle size analysis
5.1.1.5 Others
5.1.2 By Measurement
5.1.2.1 On-line
5.1.2.2 In-line
5.1.2.3 At-line
5.1.2.4 Off-line
5.1.3 By Offering
5.1.3.1 Products
5.1.3.1.1 Analyzers
5.1.3.1.2 Sensors and probes
5.1.3.1.3 Samplers
5.1.3.2 Services
5.1.4 By End User
5.1.4.1 Pharmaceutical manufacturers
5.1.4.2 Biopharmaceutical manufacturers
5.1.4.3 Contract research and manufacturing organizations
5.1.4.4 Others
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Trend
5.2.1.1 Outsourcing of manufacturing processes to contract manufacturing organizations
5.2.2 Drivers
5.2.2.1 Rising R&D expenditure by drug manufacturers and investment by governments of emerging economies
5.2.2.2 Growing adherence to QbD principles
5.2.2.3 Increasing focus on quality and manufacturing process efficiency improvement
5.2.2.4 Technological advancements in analytical device industry
5.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
5.2.3 Restraints
5.2.3.1 High cost of PAT implementation
5.2.3.2 Lack of skilled professionals
5.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
5.2.4 Opportunities
5.2.4.1 Increasing use of analytical instruments in bioprocesses
5.2.4.2 Growing demand for PAT in emerging markets
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry
5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.5 Threat of Substitutes
5.4 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Revenue, by Technique (2017-2030)
6.2.1 Global Spectroscopy-Based PAT Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)
6.2.2 Global Chromatography-Based PAT Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)
6.3 Market Revenue, by Measurement (2017-2030)
6.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2017-2030)
6.5 Market Revenue, by Offering (2017-2030)
6.5.1 Global PAT Products Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)
6.6 Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. Canada Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. France Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. Italy Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. Spain Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 19. China Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 20. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 21. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 22. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 23. Brazil Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 24. Mexico Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 25. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 26. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 27. Competitive Landscape
27.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
27.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
27.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
27.3.1 Product Launches
27.3.2 Expansions
27.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
27.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
27.3.5 Investment and Funding

Chapter 28. Company Profiles
28.1 PerkinElmer Inc.
28.1.1 Business Overview
28.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.1.3 Key Financial Summary
28.2 Shimadzu Corporation
28.2.1 Business Overview
28.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.2.3 Key Financial Summary
28.3 Carl Zeiss AG
28.3.1 Business Overview
28.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.3.3 Key Financial Summary
28.4 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
28.4.1 Business Overview
28.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.4.3 Key Financial Summary
28.5 Emerson Electric Co.
28.5.1 Business Overview
28.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.5.3 Key Financial Summary
28.6 Danaher Corporation
28.6.1 Business Overview
28.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.6.3 Key Financial Summary
28.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
28.7.1 Business Overview
28.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.7.3 Key Financial Summary
28.8 Agilent Technologies Inc.
28.8.1 Business Overview
28.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.8.3 Key Financial Summary
28.9 Bruker Corporation
28.9.1 Business Overview
28.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.9.3 Key Financial Summary
28.10 ABB Ltd.
28.10.1 Business Overview
28.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.10.3 Key Financial Summary

Chapter 29. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfjobj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Parrot, McMorris share the podium again, Canada dominates men's snowboard slopestyle

    BEIJING — Canada scored another multi-medal day at the Beijing Olympics, and it took just one event to make it happen. Max Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle on Monday, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. It's the second time in two Games that Parrot, from Bromont, Que., and Regina's McMorris have appeared together on the slopestyle podium. Parrot finished with the silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Kor

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat