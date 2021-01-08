Worldwide Pretzel Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pretzel Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pretzel market is poised to grow by $401.27 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
This report on the pretzel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the evolving taste preferences and expansion in retail landscape. In addition, evolving taste preferences is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The pretzel market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing focus on healthy ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the pretzel market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the pretzel market covers the following areas:
Pretzel market sizing
Pretzel market forecast
Pretzel market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pretzel market vendors that include Campbell Soup Co., Collier Creek Holdings, Focus Brands LLC, Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, J&J Snack Foods Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and Pretzels Inc. Also, the pretzel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Customer Landscape
Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Campbell Soup Co.
Collier Creek Holdings
Focus Brands LLC
Herr Foods Inc.
Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
Mondelez International Inc.
Old Dutch Foods Ltd.
PepsiCo Inc.
Pretzels Inc.
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
