Worldwide Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Industry to 2033 - Featuring Hello Baby, Baby2Body, Glow Nuture and Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market by Device, Application, Platform, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care market size is estimated to be USD 238.94 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Rapidly expanding health awareness among women, proactive creation of women's health technology solutions, and surge in digital literacy combined with enhanced internet connectivity are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing healthcare demands of women around the world and introduction of FemTech entrepreneurial initiatives are other factors supporting the market growth. However, lack of awareness is expected to hinder the growth.



Increasing healthcare demands of women around the world is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. It is pushing software developers to create tools that significantly promote self-awareness, self-evaluation, and empowerment.

Approximately 61.4% of health tech developers are creating digital health products to deal with women's health challenges, according to estimates from 2021 Pulsar TRAC. The core of the digital women's healthcare industry is technological development, which is built on the backbone of electronic medical records, analytics, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing technologies.



Introduction of femtech entrepreneurial initiatives is predicted to spur the market growth during the projected period. According to a 2020 FemTech Revolution article, there were approximately 50 new femtech companies formed in 2020-21. Digital women's health startups also witness a large increase in funding & investments of 105% in 2020.

Market innovation is being supported by the rising awareness of digital healthcare and the fundamental requirements of expectant mothers. Women may track their health and well-being, get information on a variety of health conditions, and get solutions to health questions due to the innovative solutions that are being delivered on a variety of mobile platforms.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the pregnancy tracking and postpartum care market are Ovia, Hello Baby, Baby2Body, Glow Nurture, Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth, Baby Bump, Pregnancy Tracker, Contraction Tracker, and Pregnancy+.



To achieve a competitive edge, these companies are implementing a variety of growth strategies. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and agreements with different businesses and research institutions are seen to be the main strategies used by companies in this sector.



For instance, in 22 different languages, Flo Health Inc. launched the Flo menstrual and pregnancy monitoring app. The software provides customized daily informational content and the ability for users to track pregnancies and monitor foetal progress. Additionally, companies are taking the risk of developing post-partum depression solutions.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including device, application, and platform from 2023 to 2033.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2. PESTEL Analysis

5.3. SWOT Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market



7. Market Analysis by Device

7.1. Tablets

7.1.1. Tablets Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.2. Smartphones

7.2.1. Smartphones Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Others

7.3.1. Others Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by Application

8.1. Pre-partum

8.1.1. Pre-partum Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.2. Post-partum

8.2.1. Post-partum Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)



9. Market Analysis by Platform

9.1. iOS

9.1.1. iOS Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

9.2. Android

9.2.1. Android Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

9.3. Others

9.3.1. Others Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)



8. Regional Market Analysis



9. North America Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market

10. Europe Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market



11. Asia Pacific Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market



12. Latin America Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market



13. MEA Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market



14. Competitor Analysis

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2022

14.2. Major Recent Developments, 2019-2022



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Ovia

15.1.1. Company Snapshot

15.1.2. Company Overview

15.1.3. Financial Analysis

15.1.4. Product Benchmarking

15.1.5. Recent Developments

15.2. Hello Baby

15.2.1. Company Snapshot

15.2.2. Company Overview

15.2.3. Financial Analysis

15.2.4. Product Benchmarking

15.2.5. Recent Developments

15.3. Baby2Body

15.3.1. Company Snapshot

15.3.2. Company Overview

15.3.3. Financial Analysis

15.3.4. Product Benchmarking

15.3.5. Recent Developments

15.4. Glow Nurture

15.4.1. Company Snapshot

15.4.2. Company Overview

15.4.3. Financial Analysis

15.4.4. Product Benchmarking

15.4.5. Recent Developments

15.5. Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth

15.5.1. Company Snapshot

15.5.2. Company Overview

15.5.3. Financial Analysis

15.5.4. Product Benchmarking

15.5.5. Recent Developments

15.6. Baby Bump

15.6.1. Company Snapshot

15.6.2. Company Overview

15.6.3. Financial Analysis

15.6.4. Product Benchmarking

15.6.5. Recent Developments

15.7. Pregnancy Tracker

15.7.1. Company Snapshot

15.7.2. Company Overview

15.7.3. Financial Analysis

15.7.4. Product Benchmarking

15.7.5. Recent Developments

15.8. Contraction Tracker

15.8.1. Company Snapshot

15.8.2. Company Overview

15.8.3. Financial Analysis

15.8.4. Product Benchmarking

15.8.5. Recent Developments

15.9. Pregnancy+

15.9.1. Company Snapshot

15.9.2. Company Overview

15.9.3. Financial Analysis

15.9.4. Product Benchmarking

15.9.5. Recent Developments



16. Conclusion



17. Recommendations



