The Worldwide Power Distribution Unit Industry is Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type (Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Phase (Single & Three), Power Rating (Up to 120 V, 120-240 V, 240-400 V, above 400 V), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power distribution unit market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated of USD 3.9 billion in 2022, in order to meet the increasing demand from telecom & IT sector

Metered PDUs: The largest- growing segment of the power distribution unit market

Based on by type of power distribution unit , the metered type segment is estimated to be the largest-growing market from 2022 to 2027. Metered PDUs deliver local visual monitoring capability through an in-built LED screen that displays real-time power consumption data. The metered PDUs are categorized as inlet and outlet.

The inlet metered PDUs determine the available capacity of the racks, whereas the outlet metered PDUs permit end users to understand the actual power consumption at the device or server level. Metered power distribution units provide information about the real-time remote monitoring of connected loads and power consumption of PDUs as a whole or by individual outlets.

120-240 V power rating: The largest segment by power rating in power distribution unit market

The 120-240 V segment, by power rating, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. These PDUs prevent accidental shutdowns and costly downtime. Thus, they are suitable to deploy high power to IT equipment racks. They provide reliable single-phase power distribution. Such PDUs are ideally suited for the IT, networking, telecom, and security industries. Also, they offer versatile installation options. These are the features that boost the demand for 120-240 V segment in power distribution unit market.

North America: The fastest-growing region in power distribution unit market

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the power distribution unit market. The region is witnessing substantial growth for colocation data centers and provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the power distribution unit market. These companies are taking initiatives to build new PDU platforms for colocation data centers to cater to the demand from large enterprise facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Power Distribution Unit Market
4.2 Power Distribution Unit Market in North America, by Type and Country
4.3 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Type
4.4 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Phase
4.5 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Power Rating
4.6 Power Distribution Unit Market, by End-user
4.7 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Rising Concerns Over Power Stability for Uninterrupted Business Operations
5.4.1.2 Increasing Number of Data Centers
5.4.1.3 Rising Power Distribution Unit Installations for Reducing Energy Losses
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Space Constraints in Old Data Centers Leading to Heating Up of Spaces
5.4.2.2 Complex Wiring Systems with Increasing Number of Power Distribution Units
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Containerized Power Solutions for Edge Data Centers
5.4.3.2 Strong Growth from Enterprises' Shift Toward Cloud Applications
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Integration of Old Power Distribution Units with Data Management Software Platform
5.5 COVID-19 Impact
5.6 Market Map
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Component Manufacturers
5.7.2 Power Distribution Unit Manufacturers/Assemblers
5.7.3 Distributors (Buyers)
5.7.4 End-users

6 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Basic
6.2.1 Cost-Effective Power Distribution Solutions from Small Business Sectors Influence Growth of Basic PdUS
6.3 Metered
6.3.1 Real-Time Power Consumption Data at Comparatively Low Cost Drive Metered Power Distribution Unit Market
6.4 Switched
6.4.1 Increased Cloud-Based Operations Create Demand for Switched Power Distribution Units
6.5 Monitored
6.5.1 Intelligent Power Management Capabilities of Monitored Pdus Are Boosting Demand for These PdUS
6.6 Automatic Transfer Switch
6.6.1 Growing Demand for Ups for Smooth Business Operations Drives Automatic Transfer Switch Market
6.7 Hot Swap
6.7.1 Live Ups Maintenance Feature and High Efficiency of Hot Swap Power Distribution Units Are Likely to Drive Market
6.8 Dual Circuit
6.8.1 Efficient and Manageable Power Distribution Solutions for Multiple Servers Through Dual Circuit PdUS

7 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Phase
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single Phase
7.2.1 Residential Sector to Drive Market for Single-Phase Power Distribution Units
7.3 Three Phase
7.3.1 Rapid Increase in Electrical Loads is Driving Growth of Three-Phase Power Distribution Units

8 Power Distribution Unit Market, by Power Rating
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 120 V
8.2.1 High Demand for Single-Phase 120 V Power Distribution Units Would Foster Market Growth
8.3 120-240 V
8.3.1 Rising Focus on Preventing Accidental Overloads is Driving Demand for 120-240 V Power Distribution Units
8.4 240-400 V
8.4.1 Wide Use in High-Density Network Closets to Propel Growth of 240-400 V Power Distribution Units
8.5 Above 400 V
8.5.1 Development of Hyperscale Data Centers Creates Opportunities for 400 V Power Distribution Units

9 Power Distribution Unit Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecom & It
9.2.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers Are Driving Telecom & It Sector
9.3 Bfsi
9.3.1 Technological Developments and Adoption of Digital Technology Are Driving Market in Bfsi Sector
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Requirement for Continuous Power Supply in Healthcare Industry is Driving Market
9.5 Manufacturing & Processing Industries
9.5.1 Data Center Consolidation with Industrial Operations is Likely to Drive Market in Manufacturing & Processing Industries
9.6 Automotive
9.6.1 Adoption of Cloud Platforms in Automotive Sector Drives Power Distribution Unit Market
9.7 Government & Defense
9.7.1 Need for Power Distribution Units in Harsh and Critical Operational Environments is Driving Market
9.8 Energy
9.8.1 Demand for Cloud-Based Applications from Energy Industry is Boosting Power Distribution Unit Market

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Key Players Strategies
11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players
11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Star
11.4.2 Pervasive
11.4.3 Emerging Leader
11.4.4 Participant
11.5 Power Distribution Unit Market: Company Footprint
11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Schneider Electric
12.1.2 Legrand
12.1.3 Eaton
12.1.4 Cisco Systems
12.1.5 Abb
12.1.6 Vertiv
12.1.7 Nvent
12.1.8 Panduit
12.1.9 Aten
12.1.10 Delta Electronics
12.1.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.1.12 Socomec

13 Appendix

