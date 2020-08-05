Worldwide Post-Pandemic Healthcare Market Study 2020 - COVID-19 Impact

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Pandemic Global Healthcare Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Every year, the team of futurists, analysts, and consultants in the publisher's Transformational Healthcare Group comes together to render a comprehensive analysis to predict the themes, technologies, and global forces that will define the next 12 to 18 months (future) for the healthcare industry. In light of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing economic and business scenario, the publisher has re-visited predictions and identified the top growth opportunities for companies to survive the remainder of 2020.



Among the considerations:

Disrupted clinical trials and the subsequent delay in drug launches will pave the way for fully virtual trials, and hybridization of patient recruitment, retention, and monitoring will become pervasive. An increase in point-of-care testing for infectious diseases is inevitable. With the looming change in service models, alternate testing sites such as pharmacies will become permanent ecosystem participants. The supply of ventilators and critical care monitoring devices across regions has been uneven during the pandemic, but embedded analytics systems will revive the mature monitoring devices segment post-pandemic. A resumption in imaging for the backlog of elective procedures in Q3 and Q4 2020 will be met by teleradiology and artificial intelligence-based solutions gaining from new investments. Scale-up in capacity, flexible payment options, and redistribution of the workload to manage deferrals will determine partnerships. A tenfold increase in virtual consultations by healthcare providers is laying the foundation for the new normal. Reimbursement, physician training, and platform scalability will be key to recalibrate care delivery.

Amid the uncertainty, leading healthcare players are adopting risk-mitigation measures and reprioritizing opportunities to recover from the pandemic and rebuild shareholder confidence. While the short-term demand for testing, personal protective equipment, and ventilators remains, and the race to find a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 continues, healthcare companies must understand what the new normal means for the consumer and prepare a contingency plan to prevent a future healthcare crisis.

As part of this research deliverable, the publisher provides bold perspectives for the global healthcare market in 2020. The segments covered include pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, medical technologies, medical imaging, and healthcare IT. The analysis captures segment and regional trends and presents predictions for the remainder of 2020. The study provides guidance on where to find the greatest opportunities for expansion in the "Age of the Bio-Economy," which will have significant impact and transformation on economies, societies, and lives.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

COVID-19 Impact Summary

Introduction: A New Era of Healthcare Preparedness

Research Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Growth Environment

Potential COVID-19 Scenarios

Key Forecast Criteria

Revenue Forecasts in 2 Scenarios

Top 5 Predictions for the 2020 Healthcare Industry

3. Changing Business & Economic Scenario

Regional GDP Growth Rate: Geopolitical Shocks

Regional GDP Growth Rate: Geopolitical Shock Trends

Government Response to COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth Discussion

Economic Stimulus Measures

COVID-19 Stimulus Trend Analysis

COVID-19 Stimulus Trend Analysis in Selected Countries

COVID-19 Impact on Industries: Struggling, Surviving, and Thriving

Forces Shaping the Healthcare Business Ecosystem

Key Challenges Faced by the Healthcare Industry

COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Industry

4. Global Healthcare Market Outlook for 2020

Global Healthcare Market Revenue: 2019 and 2020

Global Healthcare Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

COVID-19 Response Efforts: Impact Assessment

2020 Global Healthcare Stimulus: Developed Markets

2020 Global Healthcare Stimulus: Emerging Markets

Global Healthcare Company Valuations: Impact Assessment

Life Science Companies: Response and Growth Plans

Imaging Companies: Response and Growth Plans

Medical Device/Delivery Companies: Response and Growth Plans

Healthcare IT Companies: Response and Growth Plans

5. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot: Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Strategic Imperatives by Product Segment

Key Forecast Trends

Prediction: By the End of 2020, 33% of Global Clinical Trials Will Be Disrupted, Putting $3 Billion in New Product Revenue At Risk

Clinical Trial IT Solutions Enabling Virtualization

Companies to Action

6. In Vitro Diagnostics Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot: In Vitro Diagnostics

Strategic Imperatives by Product Segment

Key Forecast Trends

Prediction: Alternate Testing Sites to Change the POCT Service Paradigm for the $5 Billion Infectious Diseases Market

Demand for COVID-19 POCT

Companies to Action

7. Medical Technologies Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot: Medical Technologies

Strategic Imperatives by Product Segment

Key Forecast Trends

Prediction: 3X Ventilator Surplus and Remote Monitoring Will Redefine the Non-hospital and Home Critical Care Model

Resetting Priority for Critical Care Medicine

Companies to Action

8. Medical Imaging Equipment Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot: Medical Imaging Equipment

Strategic Imperatives by Product Segment

Key Forecast Trends

Prediction: Informatics and AI Solutions Addressing Workflow Automation, and Operational Analytics Will Witness 100% Growth In 2020

Acceleration of Innovative Customer-Vendor Partnership and PPP Models

Companies to Action

9. Healthcare IT Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot: Healthcare IT

Strategic Imperatives by Product Segment

Key Forecast Trends

Prediction: Virtual Consultations Will Witness Greater Than 100% Growth in the United States

Telehealth as a Mainstream Delivery Model

Companies to Action

10. Key Takeaways: Strategic Imperatives for the Road to Recovery

Conclusions

Pandemic Driving Restructuring of Healthcare Companies

Risk Mitigation Strategy Timeline

Respond, Reset, and Rebound

11. Next Steps

COVID-19 Healthcare Strategy Partnership

Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Definition: Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Market Definition: In Vitro Diagnostics

Market Definition: Medical Technologies

Market Definition: Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Definition-Healthcare IT



