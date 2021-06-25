Worldwide Portable Generator Industry to 2026 - Featuring Honda Motor, Eaton and Generac Power Systems Among Others

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable generator market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Portable generators are backup devices designed to provide temporary AC power for non-hardwired, stand-alone applications. These generators consist of internal combustion engine, starter, alternator, fuel tank and outlets which are assembled together onto a metal frame in a single unit. Low-end models of portable generators support few basic home appliances, whereas, the high-end models can provide power backup to the whole house. Nowadays, portable generators are gaining traction among the consumers as they are cost-effective and can be easily moved from one place to another. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global portable generator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Global Portable Generator Market Drivers/Constraints:

Portable generators are used at construction sites to operate power tools, namely paint sprayers, air compressors, drills, saws, etc. to provide optimal output with minimal fuel consumption.

The growing urbanisation coupled with increasing frequency of power grid failures has led the consumers to opt for portable generators, particularly for residential applications, so as to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.



The governments in various countries have implemented stringent regulations regarding the negative environmental impact of portable generators. As a result, the manufacturers are introducing generators with lower greenhouse gas emissions.



The availability of alternative power backup systems such as inverters, UPS systems, solar generator and solar energy systems poses a major threat to the growth of the global portable power generator market as these systems are often more environment-friendly and easier to maintain.



Market Breakup by Fuel Type:



Based on fuel type, the market has been segmented into portable diesel generators, portable gas generators and others. Currently, portable diesel generators are the most popular segment as they are more reliable, efficient and sturdy than petroleum or natural gas generators.



Market Breakup by Application:



On the basis of application, the residential sector represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the global share as portable generators are used to run essential appliances, such as lights, refrigerators, fans, etc. during power outages or bad weather conditions. Residential sector is followed by the commercial, infrastructure and industrial sectors.



Market Breakup by Power Output:



Based on power output, the market has been segregated as less than 3kW, 3-10kW and more than 10kW. Amongst these, the less than 3kW category dominates the market as these generators are compact and easy to transport, owing to which they are generally used for recreational activities and powering minor tools.



Regional Insights:



Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the leading market for portable generators, holding the largest market share due to the lack of proper power infrastructure in the region. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape:



The global portable generator industry is fragmented as there are a large number of players present at both the regional and global level.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

This report provides a deep insight into the global portable generator market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the portable generator market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global portable generator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global portable generator market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global portable generator market?

Which are the various types of fuel in the global portable generator market?

What are the key application segments in the global portable generator market?

What are the major power output segments in the global portable generator market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global portable generator market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global portable generator market?

What is the structure of the global portable generator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global portable generator market?

How is portable generator manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Portable Generator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Power Output

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

6.1 Portable Diesel Generators

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Portable Gas Generators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Infrastructure

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Output

8.1 Less than 3 kW

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 3-10kW

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 More than 10kW

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Portable Generator Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Cummins Inc.

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5 Generac Power Systems, Inc.

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

