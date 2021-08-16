Worldwide Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Industry to 2030 - Featuring Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health and Rite Aid Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lending market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market reached a value of nearly $1,037.2 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,037.2 billion in 2020 to $1,391.3 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 and reach $1,774.6 billion in 2030.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the lending? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The lending market section of the report gives context. It compares the lending market with other segments of the lending and payments market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, lending indicators comparison.

This report describes and explains the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth factors in the historic period include strong economic growth in emerging markets, aging populations, FDI in pharmacies and healthcare stores in developing countries, rising popularity of the franchising concept, low interest rate concept, and increased healthcare expenditure. The market was restrained by unorganized pharmacy stores in developing countries, low healthcare access, and stringent regulations.



Going forward steady economic growth, rising geriatric population, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of diseases, government initiatives, and increasing popularity of E-pharmacy will drive the growth in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include low per-capita healthcare expenditure, lack of skilled professionals, reduction in free trade, and the Coronavirus pandemic.



North America was the largest region in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market, accounting for 33.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market will be South America and Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.2% and 8.4% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 6.1% and 5.5% respectively during 2020-2025.



A considerable impact of COVID-19 is being seen on pharmacies and healthcare stores, as they battle against lockdowns, travel restrictions, staff shortages, and demand fluctuations. The pandemic is also causing massive supply chain disruptions in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market which has led to drug shortages and unavailability of manufactured products and source materials around the globe. The shortage of raw materials from both China and India, pushed up the cost of supplies which led to an increase in prices by almost 30% for over-the-counter pain relief medication like paracetamol, ibuprofen and aspirin. The increase in prices impacted pharmacy retailers as wholesalers passed on the cost to retail. Independent pharmacies were hit harder as they lacked financial cushioning to absorb the wholesale price rise. The increased demand for pain relief products and cough and cold medication during the pandemic further contributed to the increase in prices.



The pharmacies and healthcare stores market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.60% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, The Kroger Company, Rite Aid Corporation and Loblaw Companies Limited.



The top opportunities in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market segmented by type will arise in the pharmacies and drug stores segment, which will gain $313.7 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market segmented by ownership will arise in the retail chain segment, which will gain $304.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The pharmacies and healthcare stores market size will gain the most in USA at $79.6 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the pharmacies and healthcare stores include using vending machines to service customers, launching innovative technologies, automation of in-store operations, strategic collaborations and partnerships, digitization of pharmacies and healthcare stores, and shifting focus to specialty drugs.



Market-trend-based strategies for the pharmacies and healthcare stores market include investing in new interactive vending machine, innovative technologies, and automation techniques, strategic collaboration, and focus on specialty drugs. Player-adopted strategies in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market include new product development activities, strategic collaborations, establishment of new distribution centers, strategic acquisitions, and development of new business models.



To take advantage of these opportunities, the publisher recommends pharmacies and healthcare stores to focus on automation of in-store operations and specialty drugs to streamline store operations and gain a competitive advantage, expand in emerging markets to gain market share, offer competitive pricing, leverage social media to maximize reach, partner with big brands and customize offerings targeted at variety of patient needs among other strategies.



