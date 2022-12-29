The Worldwide Pet Apparel Industry is Anticipated to Reach $7 Billion by 2032 - Dog Segment is Anticipated to Remain Most Lucrative

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Apparel Market Outlook (2022-2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for pet clothing market is anticipated to reach a value of $7 Bn by 2032, with sales increasing at a CAGR of 5% throughout that time.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABO Gear

  • Bedhead Pajamas Inc.

  • Body Glove Pet

  • Good2Go

  • Hip Doggie

  • Hunter International GmbH

  • Insect Shield

  • MILK&PEPPER

  • Moshiqa

  • Pet Factory Company

  • Petstock

The growing trend of pet humanization across the globe is anticipated to boost market growth. Sales in the market are being driven by the introduction of upscale pet clothing created through partnerships with well-known fashion brands like H&M and Ralph Lauren.

The prevalence of pet fashion influencers, small pet apparel firms, and improvements in product design are also contributing to the industry’s rising trajectory. For instance, Boobie Billie, the fashionable Instagram dog, just unveiled a high-end clothing line. Recently, Dsquared2 and Poldo Canine Couture worked together to create a comprehensive line of dog apparel and accessories.

Demand for pet gear is anticipated to increase due to the existence of non-profit groups devoted to animal welfare. The market will grow as a result of demand from animal shelters, animal protection groups, and communities that are worried about stray animals.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, sales of shirts & tops will increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

  • In terms of pet types, the dog segment is anticipated to remain most lucrative through 2032.

  • By sales channel, demand for pet apparel across online retail channels will continue rising.

  • The U.S. Will dominate the North America pet apparel market over the forecast period, with sales growing at a 4% CAGR through 2032.

  • Demand in the India pet apparel market is expected to increase at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

  • Leading manufacturers of pet apparels are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation Trends
3.3. Future Prospects of Pet Apparel Market
3.3.1. Factors Fuelling growth
3.3.2. Influx of Brands
3.3.3. Innovative Distribution and Marketing Strategies

4. Global Pet Apparel Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032
4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Pet Apparel Market - Pricing Analysis
5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Material Type
5.2. Pricing Break-up
5.2.1. Manufacturer-Level Pricing
5.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing
5.3. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Pet Apparel Market Demand (in Value or in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

7. Market Background
7.1. Top Pet Apparel Brands
7.2. Macro-Economic Factors
7.2.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
7.2.2. Global Consumer Spending Outlook
7.2.3. Retail Sector GVA and Growth
7.2.4. Per Capita Disposable Income
7.2.5. Global Urbanization Outlook
7.2.6. Global Working Population Statistics
7.2.7. E-commerce Penetration Overview
7.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
7.3.1. Top Company’s Historical Growth
7.3.2. Per Capita Disposable Income
7.3.3. Global consumer Goods Industry Analysis
7.3.4. Global Urbanization Growth outlook
7.3.5. World internet User Statistics
7.4. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis
7.5. Market Dynamics
7.5.1. Drivers
7.5.2. Restraints
7.5.3. Opportunity Analysis
7.6. PESTLE Analysis of Pet Apparel Market
7.7. Investment Feasibility Matrix
7.8. Porter’s Five Force

8. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2017-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Coats
8.3.2. Jackets
8.3.3. Shirts & Tops
8.3.4. Sweaters & Hoodies
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

9. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Pet Type
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Pet Type, 2017-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast Pet Type, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Dogs
9.3.2. Cats
9.3.3. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Pet Type

10. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Material Type
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Material Type, 2017-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Material Type, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Cotton
10.3.2. Polyester
10.3.3. Lenin
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

11. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022-2032
11.3.1. Supermarket/Hypermarkets
11.3.2. Wholesalers/Retailers
11.3.3. Direct sales
11.3.4. Pet Specialty Stores
11.3.5. Online Retailers
11.3.6. Other Sales Channel
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel

12. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
12.3.1. North America
12.3.2. Latin America
12.3.3. Europe
12.3.4. East Asia
12.3.5. South Asia
12.3.6. Oceania
12.3.7. MEA
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

13. North America Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Latin America Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15. Europe Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16. East Asia Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. South Asia Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

18. Oceania Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

19. MEA Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

20. Market Structure Analysis
20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
20.2. Market Concentration
20.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
20.4. Market Presence Analysis
20.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
20.4.2. Product foot print by Players
20.4.3. Channel Foot Print by Players

21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
21.3. Competition Benchmarking
21.4. Competition Deep Dive

22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

23. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjxvk9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Whitecaps extend midfielder Caio Alexandre's loan to Brazilian team for a year

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have extended midfielder Caio Alexandre’s loan to Fortaleza EC for another year, with an obligation for the Brazilian side to purchase his contract if he hits undisclosed performance benchmarks. The loan agreement, which was originally set to end at the end of the year, now runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Alexandre originally joined Fortaleza on loan last August. The 23-year-old scored a goal and started 11 of his 12 appearances with Fortaleza last season, helping

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (