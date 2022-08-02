Worldwide Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Industry to 2027 - Featuring On Deck Capital, Prosper Marketplace and Social Finance Among Others

Company Logo

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market reached a value of US$ 112.9 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 525.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Peer-to-peer lending, or P2P lending, refers to a monetary arrangement between two entities without the involvement of various financial institutions. It involves a borrower seeking unsecured personal, business or educational loans from investors that are seeking higher returns on their investments. The transaction is conducted through a P2P lending platform that acts as an intermediary and risk mitigator between the two parties. It also facilitates multiple partner lending and borrowing for diversification of investments. In comparison to the traditionally used financing alternatives, P2P lending is prompt, paperless, offers higher returns, does not impact credit score and is more flexible.



Increasing digitization in the banking industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in developing countries, is stimulating the market growth.

These small-scale organizations require financing alternatives with minimal charging fees and convenient repayment options. Apart from this, P2P lending platforms also eliminate the cost of establishing physical branches, staffing and maintenance, thereby gaining preference among the masses.

Story continues

Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, P2P lending is gaining immense traction for obtaining unsecured loans to cover the treatment expenses.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of blockchain technology and smart contracts, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They offer transparent and reliable lending and borrowing facilities that safeguard the welfare of all parties involved. Other factors, including the growing student population requiring educational loans, along with increasing real estate lending, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Avant Inc., Commonbond Inc., Funding Circle Ltd., LendingClub Corporation, Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and Tree.com Inc.), On Deck Capital Inc., Prosper Marketplace Inc., Retail Money Market Ltd., Social Finance Inc., Upstart Network Inc. and Zopa Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the loan type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Loan Type

6.1 Consumer Lending

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Business Lending

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Marketplace Lending

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Traditional Lending

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Consumer (Individual/Households)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small Businesses

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Large Businesses

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Real Estate

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Avant Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Commonbond Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Funding Circle Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 LendingClub Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and Tree.com Inc.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 On Deck Capital Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Prosper Marketplace Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Retail Money Market Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Social Finance Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Zopa Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Upstart Network Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jk8u0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



