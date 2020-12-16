Worldwide Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Industry to 2026 - by Type, End-user and Region
The Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Patient Safety and Risk management software is a planned program in healthcare that benefits in analyzing and recording medical problems that arise in the healthcare amenities and aid in risk management. This software is also helpful in the prevention and decrease of such kind of errors. The patient safety and risk management software team are working with numerous clinics and commercial hospitals so as to find any inadequacy in the treatments and analyzing the danger. The evidence assembled is then used as a resource by other amenities to offer better services.
The increasing essential to limit healthcare costs, growing occurrences of medical errors & hospital-acquired infections, and rising government enterprises to increase patient safety and patient consequences are the main drivers of the market. In addition to it, the lack of in-house IT proficiency and the disinclination of healthcare suppliers to approve new approaches to patient care and risk management are likely to confine the growth of the market to a certain range during the foreseeable period.
A surge in the overall number of medical errors along with an augmented requirement to offer patient safety and care are the vital factors boosting the market. Also, the augmented adoption of digitization and several initiatives that are being taken up by the government so as to promote the healthcare software market is additionally speeding up the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing need to deterioration the risk factors like hospital-acquired infections, the necessity for decreasing healthcare costs, increase in prominence to support patient outcomes are the major factors that are responsible for the growing demand for software products. The surge in chronic health conditions is expected to surge the consciousness and benefits related to the market. Therefore it is likely to aid in the market growth for patient safety and risk management software over the forecasted period.
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions, and Claims Management Software. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-users. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Conduent, Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Health Catalyst, Inc., RLDatix, Riskconnect, Inc., Clarity Group, Inc., Symplr (The Patient Safety Company), RiskQual Technologies, Inc., Smartgate Solutions Ltd. and Prista Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Patient Safety & Risk Management Software Market, by Type
1.4.2 Global Patient Safety & Risk Management Software Market, by End User
1.4.3 Global Patient Safety & Risk Management Software Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market
Chapter 4. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market by Type
4.1 Global Risk Management & Safety Solutions Market by Region
4.2 Global Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions Market by Region
4.3 Global Claims Management Software Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market by End-user
5.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region
5.2 Global Ambulatory Care Centers Market by Region
5.3 Global Long-Term Care Centers Market by Region
5.4 Global Other End-users Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market by Region
6.1 North America Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market
6.2 Europe Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market
6.3 Asia Pacific Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market
6.4 LAMEA Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Conduent, Incorporated
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Research & Development Expense
7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expense
7.3 Health Catalyst, Inc.
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Segmental Analysis
7.3.4 Research & Development Expense
7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.3.5.3 Business Expansions:
7.4 RLDatix
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.4.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.5 Riskonnect, Inc.
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.5.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.5.2.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.6 Clarity Group, Inc.
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.7 Symplr (The Patient Safety Company)
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.8 RiskQual Technologies, Inc.
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.9 Smartgate Solutions Ltd.
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.10. Prista Corporation
7.10.1 Company Overview
