The Worldwide Panel Filters Industry is Projected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Panel Filters Market

Global Panel Filters Market
Global Panel Filters Market

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Panel Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Panel Filters market size is estimated to be USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

By Material, Synthetic accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Synthetic are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to its easy availability, long serviceability, and efficient filtration. Synthetic filter materials are available in the form of pleats or stretched films. These filters have comparatively higher rating than fiberglass filters. The applications of these filters include pharmaceutical, semiconductor & IT, Data centers, food & beverage, and others.

By Application, Non Residential accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Non-Residential is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Panel Filter due to its growing in demand from building & construction, data centers, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. For non-residential applications, Panel Filters are being used as pre-filters to reduce the number of airborne particles from entering the main filters eventually increase lifespan of main filters decreasing maintenance cost. Increase in industrialization, government regulations, and a rising air quality index issues are expected to drive demand in panel filters in non-residential applications.

By type, Reusable Panel Filters accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Reusable filters estimated that the fastest growing market during the forecast period. These filter offer greater convenience compared to disposable panel filters. These filters are to be washed and cleaned after every few months and reused in HVAC systems. Reusable panel filters are costlier in comparison to disposable panel filters but they are ecologically beneficial and expected to be cost-effective in the longer run.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Panel Filters market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Panel Filters during forecast period. Panel filter markets in China, Japan, and India have registered significant growth due to their high demand from non-residential applications, including commercial buildings, universities, schools, hospitals, and data centers. The economic growth of China and India has led to the growth of the Asia Pacific panel filter market. Growing investment in building & construction and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing manufacturing capacities in the region further propel the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Panel Filters Market
4.2 Panel Filters Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country
4.3 Panel Filters Market, by Material
4.4 Panel Filters Market, by Type
4.5 Panel Filters Market, by Application
4.6 Panel Filters Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Rising Awareness About Air Quality Levels
5.1.1.2 Government Regulations for Efficient Filtration
5.1.1.3 Rising Demand from Non-Residential Sector
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Rapid Transformation Through IoT in Panel Filters
5.1.3.2 Innovations and Developments of New Products for Residential and Commercial Applications
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Landscape
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.6 Ecosystem Map
5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.7.1 Global Gdp Outlook
5.8 Average Pricing Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Introduction
5.9.2 Methodology
5.9.3 Document Type
5.9.4 Publication Trends Over Last 10 Years
5.9.5 Insights
5.9.6 Legal Status of Patents
5.9.7 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.9.8 Top Companies/Applicants
5.10 Range Scenarios for Panel Filters Market
5.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Case Study
5.13.1 Improved Air Quality in Conventional Center
5.14 Technology Analysis
5.14.1 Pleated Filters
5.14.2 Hepa
5.14.3 Electrostatic Precipitator
5.14.4 Activated Carbon
5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.15.2 Buying Criteria
5.16 Adjacent and Related Markets
5.16.1 Introduction
5.16.2 Limitations
5.16.3 Air Handling Units Market
5.16.3.1 Market Definition
5.16.3.2 Air Handling Units Market, by Application
5.16.3.3 Air Handling Units Market, by Capacity
5.16.3.4 Air Handling Units Market, by Type
5.16.3.5 Air Handling Units Market, by Region
5.16.4 HVAC System Market
5.16.4.1 Market Definition
5.16.4.2 HVAC System Market, by Cooling Equipment
5.16.4.3 HVAC System Market, by Heating Equipment
5.16.4.4 HVAC System Market, by Ventilation Equipment
5.16.4.5 HVAC System Market, by Implementation Type
5.16.4.6 HVAC System Market, by Application
5.16.4.7 HVAC System Market, by Region

6 Panel Filters Market, by Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fiberglass
6.2.1 Lower Cost and Design Flexibility to Increase Demand
6.3 Synthetic
6.3.1 Higher Filtering Efficiency and Dust Holding Capacity to Increase Demand
6.4 Others

7 Panel Filters Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Disposable Panel Filters
7.2.1 Higher Air Filtration Efficiency and Lower Cost to Increase Demand
7.3 Reusable Panel Filters
7.3.1 More Convenient and Cost-Effective in Long Run

8 Panel Filters Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Increase in Urbanization and Improvement in Standards of Living to Increase Demand
8.3 Non-Residential
8.3.1 Increased Industrialization to Propel Demand

9 Panel Filters Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.3.1 Stars
10.3.2 Pervasive Players
10.3.3 Emerging Leaders
10.3.4 Participants
10.4 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix
10.4.1 Responsive Companies
10.4.2 Dynamic Companies
10.4.3 Starting Blocks
10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
10.5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6 Business Strategy Excellence
10.7 Competitive Situations & Trends
10.7.1 New Product Launches
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Camfil Ab
11.2 Aaf International
11.3 Afpro Filtration Group
11.4 Mann+Hummel
11.5 Parker Hannifin
11.6 Donaldson Company, Inc.
11.7 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
11.8 Koch Filters Corporation
11.9 Other Players
11.9.1 Placon Filters Pvt. Ltd.
11.9.2 Emirates Industrial Filters L.L.C
11.9.3 B&H Industrial L.L.C
11.9.4 Tfi Filtration (India) Pvt. Ltd.
11.9.5 Purafil Inc.
11.9.6 General Filter Havak
11.9.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
11.9.8 Filson Filtration Equipments Co., Ltd
11.9.9 Xiamen R&J Filtration Co., Ltd
11.9.10 Nanjing Blue Sky Filter Co., Ltd
11.9.11 Guangzhou Klc Cleantech Co., Ltd.
11.9.12 Henan Top Environment Protection Equipment Co., Ltd
11.9.13 Tex-Air Filters
11.9.14 United Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd.
11.9.15 Omega Filters (India)
11.9.16 Airventfil Pty (Ltd)

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i876sh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p