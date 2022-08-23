The Worldwide Panel Filters Industry is Projected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Panel Filters Market

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Panel Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Panel Filters market size is estimated to be USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

By Material, Synthetic accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Synthetic are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to its easy availability, long serviceability, and efficient filtration. Synthetic filter materials are available in the form of pleats or stretched films. These filters have comparatively higher rating than fiberglass filters. The applications of these filters include pharmaceutical, semiconductor & IT, Data centers, food & beverage, and others.

By Application, Non Residential accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Non-Residential is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Panel Filter due to its growing in demand from building & construction, data centers, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. For non-residential applications, Panel Filters are being used as pre-filters to reduce the number of airborne particles from entering the main filters eventually increase lifespan of main filters decreasing maintenance cost. Increase in industrialization, government regulations, and a rising air quality index issues are expected to drive demand in panel filters in non-residential applications.

By type, Reusable Panel Filters accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Reusable filters estimated that the fastest growing market during the forecast period. These filter offer greater convenience compared to disposable panel filters. These filters are to be washed and cleaned after every few months and reused in HVAC systems. Reusable panel filters are costlier in comparison to disposable panel filters but they are ecologically beneficial and expected to be cost-effective in the longer run.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Panel Filters market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Panel Filters during forecast period. Panel filter markets in China, Japan, and India have registered significant growth due to their high demand from non-residential applications, including commercial buildings, universities, schools, hospitals, and data centers. The economic growth of China and India has led to the growth of the Asia Pacific panel filter market. Growing investment in building & construction and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing manufacturing capacities in the region further propel the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Panel Filters Market

4.2 Panel Filters Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country

4.3 Panel Filters Market, by Material

4.4 Panel Filters Market, by Type

4.5 Panel Filters Market, by Application

4.6 Panel Filters Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Awareness About Air Quality Levels

5.1.1.2 Government Regulations for Efficient Filtration

5.1.1.3 Rising Demand from Non-Residential Sector

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rapid Transformation Through IoT in Panel Filters

5.1.3.2 Innovations and Developments of New Products for Residential and Commercial Applications

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.6 Ecosystem Map

5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.7.1 Global Gdp Outlook

5.8 Average Pricing Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Introduction

5.9.2 Methodology

5.9.3 Document Type

5.9.4 Publication Trends Over Last 10 Years

5.9.5 Insights

5.9.6 Legal Status of Patents

5.9.7 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.9.8 Top Companies/Applicants

5.10 Range Scenarios for Panel Filters Market

5.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Case Study

5.13.1 Improved Air Quality in Conventional Center

5.14 Technology Analysis

5.14.1 Pleated Filters

5.14.2 Hepa

5.14.3 Electrostatic Precipitator

5.14.4 Activated Carbon

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.15.2 Buying Criteria

5.16 Adjacent and Related Markets

5.16.1 Introduction

5.16.2 Limitations

5.16.3 Air Handling Units Market

5.16.3.1 Market Definition

5.16.3.2 Air Handling Units Market, by Application

5.16.3.3 Air Handling Units Market, by Capacity

5.16.3.4 Air Handling Units Market, by Type

5.16.3.5 Air Handling Units Market, by Region

5.16.4 HVAC System Market

5.16.4.1 Market Definition

5.16.4.2 HVAC System Market, by Cooling Equipment

5.16.4.3 HVAC System Market, by Heating Equipment

5.16.4.4 HVAC System Market, by Ventilation Equipment

5.16.4.5 HVAC System Market, by Implementation Type

5.16.4.6 HVAC System Market, by Application

5.16.4.7 HVAC System Market, by Region

6 Panel Filters Market, by Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fiberglass

6.2.1 Lower Cost and Design Flexibility to Increase Demand

6.3 Synthetic

6.3.1 Higher Filtering Efficiency and Dust Holding Capacity to Increase Demand

6.4 Others

7 Panel Filters Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disposable Panel Filters

7.2.1 Higher Air Filtration Efficiency and Lower Cost to Increase Demand

7.3 Reusable Panel Filters

7.3.1 More Convenient and Cost-Effective in Long Run

8 Panel Filters Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Increase in Urbanization and Improvement in Standards of Living to Increase Demand

8.3 Non-Residential

8.3.1 Increased Industrialization to Propel Demand

9 Panel Filters Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.3.1 Stars

10.3.2 Pervasive Players

10.3.3 Emerging Leaders

10.3.4 Participants

10.4 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Responsive Companies

10.4.2 Dynamic Companies

10.4.3 Starting Blocks

10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10.5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.7 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.7.1 New Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Camfil Ab

11.2 Aaf International

11.3 Afpro Filtration Group

11.4 Mann+Hummel

11.5 Parker Hannifin

11.6 Donaldson Company, Inc.

11.7 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

11.8 Koch Filters Corporation

11.9 Other Players

11.9.1 Placon Filters Pvt. Ltd.

11.9.2 Emirates Industrial Filters L.L.C

11.9.3 B&H Industrial L.L.C

11.9.4 Tfi Filtration (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.9.5 Purafil Inc.

11.9.6 General Filter Havak

11.9.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

11.9.8 Filson Filtration Equipments Co., Ltd

11.9.9 Xiamen R&J Filtration Co., Ltd

11.9.10 Nanjing Blue Sky Filter Co., Ltd

11.9.11 Guangzhou Klc Cleantech Co., Ltd.

11.9.12 Henan Top Environment Protection Equipment Co., Ltd

11.9.13 Tex-Air Filters

11.9.14 United Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd.

11.9.15 Omega Filters (India)

11.9.16 Airventfil Pty (Ltd)

12 Appendix

