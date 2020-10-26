Worldwide Outlook on Fixed Wireless Access for 5G to 2025 - Key Issues and Challenges

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Potential of 5G Fixed Wireless Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides answers to the following questions:

What is FWA (fixed wireless access) and what level of service does it currently offer?

What will the advent of 5G change for fixed wireless access?

When will 5G FWA solutions become available?

Why deploy 5G FWA?

What are the key variables in 5G FWA rollouts?

The report also provides estimates of the 5G FWA market's potential up to 2025, both worldwide and for the following regions:

North America

Southern and Central America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

Focus on the main European countries: France, Spain, the UK, Germany and Italy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 5G: a New Era for FWA?

2.1 What are the key issues and challenges surrounding FWA today?

2.2. What new features will 5G bring to FWA?

2.3. What 5G FWA initiatives are currently underway?

2.4. What 5G FWA products are currently available?

2.5. What 5G trials are currently underway?



3. Are the Resources Needed for 5G FWA Rollouts ready?

3.1. Are the resources needed for 5G FWA rollouts ready?

3.2. Vendors strategies

3.2.1. Ericsson

3.2.2. Huawei

3.2.3. Nokia

3.2.4. ZTE

3.2.5. Samsung

3.2.6. Casa Systems/Netcom

3.2.7. Adtran



4. Enablers and Impediments to FWA Rollouts

4.1. Operators' 5G FWA rollouts: issues and challenges

4.2. How does 5G FWA compare to other technologies?



5. 5G FWA Markets in 2025

5.1. North America

5.2. Southern and Central America

5.3. Europe

5.4. The Middle East and Africa

5.5. Asia-Pacific



6. Focus: 5G FW European Markets in 2025

6.1. France

6.2. Germany

6.3. Italy

6.4. Spain

6.5. The UK



7. Can 5G FWA Rival FTTH?

7.1. Market potential worldwide

7.2. 5G FWA will not kill fibre, but it will have a considerable influence on both fixed and mobile operators' strategies



8. Annex

8.1 Methodology used to evaluate the FWA market

