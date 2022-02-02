Worldwide Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avon Products, Kao and L'Oreal Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online beauty and personal care products market reached a value of US$ 47.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 90.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Beauty and personal care products assist in enhancing the physical appearance, maintaining health and hygiene, and boosting the overall self-esteem of individuals. Some of the commonly used beauty and personal care products are moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, lipsticks and feminine hygiene products. At present, rapid urbanization and increasing internet penetration are boosting the sales of these products through online distribution channels, which offer a wide selection of brands, as well as quick and efficient shipping and return policies

Hectic lifestyles of individuals are positively influencing the demand for a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience. This represents one of the significant factors driving online beauty and personal care products market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of vertical markets, along with the inflating income levels and improving standards of living, are escalating the demand for premium product variants. Vertical markets generally offer exotic brands, signature collections and convenient cross-category shopping in established brands.

Other than this, the rising influence of social media and the willingness of consumers to try out different brands is encouraging several players to engage in aggressive promotional campaigns. These players are also investing in product packaging and research and development (R&D) activities to introduce organic and chemical-free products. Besides this, they are focusing on the launch of products using ingredients that cater to the personal care needs of different customers based on their preferences and skin and hair type. In addition to this, several prominent e-retailers are offering additional benefits, such as same-day or one-day delivery services, better security features for online payments, and easy-to-navigate dashboard, to expand their existing consumer base

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global online beauty and personal care products market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, ingredient, end-user and pricing

Breakup by Product:

  • Personal Care Products

  • Hair Care Products

  • Skin Care Products

  • Bath and Shower Products

  • Oral Care Products

  • Men's Grooming Products

  • Deodorants and Antiperspirants

  • Others

  • Cosmetics/Makeup Products

  • Facial Cosmetics

  • Eye Cosmetics

  • Lip and Nail Makeup Products

  • Hair Styling and Coloring Products

  • Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

  • Natural

  • Organic

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Male

  • Female

Breakup by Pricing:

  • Mass Products

  • Premium Products

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf, Kao Corporation, L'occitane International S.A., L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Ltd., Unilever, Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Johnson & Johnson, Oriflame Cosmetics, Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global online beauty and personal care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online beauty and personal care products market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global online beauty and personal care products market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Personal Care Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Hair Care Products
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Skin Care Products
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Bath and Shower Products
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 Oral Care Products
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.5 Men's Grooming Products
6.1.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.6 Deodorants and Antiperspirants
6.1.2.6.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.7 Others
6.1.2.7.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.7.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Cosmetics/Makeup Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Facial Cosmetics
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Eye Cosmetics
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.3 Lip and Nail Makeup Products
6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.4 Hair Styling and Coloring Products
6.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Ingredient
7.1 Natural Products
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Organic Products
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Male
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Female
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Pricing
9.1 Mass Products
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Premium Products
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Avon Products Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Beiersdorf
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Kao Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 L'occitane International S.A.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 L'Oreal
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Procter & Gamble
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Shiseido Company Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Unilever
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Oriflame Cosmetics
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

