Worldwide Nylon Markets and Competitors 2020-2027
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of the report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Nylon Market to Reach 10.4 Million Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nylon estimated at 8.9 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.4 Million Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Nylon 6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.4% CAGR and reach 5.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon 6,6 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.4 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Nylon market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
AdvanSix Inc.
Arkema Group
Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
BASF SE
Beaver Manufacturing Co. Inc.
DOMO Chemicals
Dow Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Formosa Plastics Group
Huntsman Corporation
INVISTA
Koch Industries Inc.
Lanxess AG
Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited
Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd.
MiniFIBERS Inc.
Nexis Fibers AG
Nylstar SA
Royal DSM N.V.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Ube Industries Ltd.
Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nylon - Past, Present and Future
Hydrolysis & Degradation
Environmental Impact (Incineration & Recycling)
Applications in a Nutshell
Nylon - Advantages Galore
Disadvantages of Nylon
Recent Market Activity
Nylon Resins: Market Overview
Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Resins - An Insight of Major Producers and End-use Sectors
Market Outlook
Production and Export-Import Statistics
China Leads Nylon Production
Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content)
Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon)
Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns
Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12
Caprolactam: A Major Precursor for Production of Nylon 6 Fiber and Resin
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nylon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
