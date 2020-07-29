Worldwide Nylon Markets and Competitors 2020-2027

Dublin, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nylon - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of the report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Nylon Market to Reach 10.4 Million Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nylon estimated at 8.9 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.4 Million Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Nylon 6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.4% CAGR and reach 5.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon 6,6 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.4 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Nylon market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AdvanSix Inc.

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

BASF SE

Beaver Manufacturing Co. Inc.

DOMO Chemicals

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Group

Huntsman Corporation

INVISTA

Koch Industries Inc.

Lanxess AG

Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited

Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd.

MiniFIBERS Inc.

Nexis Fibers AG

Nylstar SA

Royal DSM N.V.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nylon - Past, Present and Future

Hydrolysis & Degradation

Environmental Impact (Incineration & Recycling)

Applications in a Nutshell

Nylon - Advantages Galore

Disadvantages of Nylon

Recent Market Activity

Nylon Resins: Market Overview

Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Resins - An Insight of Major Producers and End-use Sectors

Market Outlook

Production and Export-Import Statistics

China Leads Nylon Production

Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content)

Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon)

Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Caprolactam: A Major Precursor for Production of Nylon 6 Fiber and Resin

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nylon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvqz27

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



