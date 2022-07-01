The Worldwide NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry is Expected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Solution Type, By End User, By NLP Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) refers to a computer program's ability to comprehend and present data in the form of current human language, speech phrases, and text. In the healthcare industry, NLP is employed in a variety of ways, including improving the quality of care and raising outcomes, as well as automating virtual patient conversational activities. Email filtration, predictive messaging, smart assistance, digital phone calls, and language translations are all examples of where NLP is applied.

Doctors may spend as long as necessary with their patients and give them their undivided attention due to the NLP platform. A number of clinicians prefer printed or typed voice notes. As a result, the NLP platform may be utilized to accurately analyze speech and update data. Unstructured data in real-world data sources like EHRs, patient forums, and other sources make extracting usable insights from the data challenging and time-consuming. This issue is alleviated by AI-powered NLP technology. Pharma companies are using natural language processing (NLP) in drug discovery, text mining EHR data, and utilizing data to produce future insights for commercial advantages, resulting in actionable insights that improve care and efficacy. Furthermore, NLP has a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry, including drug development, clinical trials, regulatory insights, market insights, real-world data, pharmacovigilance, and more.

Natural language processing for life sciences and healthcare sciences is a combination of artificial intelligence, computer science, and computational linguistics that allows computers to understand human speech as it is spoken. Clinicians and researchers can use it to produce, preserve, and utilize a variety of semi-structured and unstructured textual documents. In healthcare and life sciences, high-end NLP technologies for information extraction, automatic voice recognition, machine translation, and dialogue systems are used. NLP is an umbrella term for the process of employing computer algorithms to detect primary components of ordinary language and extract meaning from unstructured spoken or written material. Some NLP efforts aim to pass the Turing test by creating algorithmically-based creatures that can respond to conversations or searches in a human-like manner. Others employ voice recognition technology to try to interpret human speech, such as automated customer service programs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing havoc in the world. It has inflicted whole economies & businesses and affected the career and personal lives of individuals. As businesses turn their focus away from development prospects and toward implementing extraordinary measures to limit the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stress to maintain the revenue levels at pre-COVID levels has become the new normal. Pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations, governments, and the larger scientific community are all attempting to assess the virus's impact and provide speedy, accurate treatments in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. NLP technology, according to a few suppliers in the industry, will enable fast, systematic, and comprehensive insight production from unstructured text.

Market Growth Factors

Need for Analyzing and Extracting Insights from Narrative Text

The need for improved utilization of unstructured data is being driven by a shift in business models and outcome expectations. Traditional health information systems have concentrated on extracting value from the relatively small quantities of structured healthcare data received through clinical channels. However, NLP can extract patient information from unstructured, free-form language and generate actionable data that can be utilized to improve patient care and expedite workflow. NLP systems that are well-designed can assess text-free dictation, recognize situations, and tag the most important clinical data items such as problems, social history, drugs, allergies, and treatments.

Development of Cognitive Computing

Some well-known businesses in the market have made considerable investments in semantic big data analytics and cognitive computing technologies in the healthcare and life sciences industry. NLP offers a wide range of applications in healthcare, from cutting-edge precision medicine applications to the simple task of coding a claim for reimbursement or billing. However, developing algorithms that are smart, accurate, and specific to ground-level concerns in the healthcare and life sciences industries will be critical to the success of deploying this technology. In order for patients to have an accurate record of their health in a language they can comprehend, NLP will have to achieve the dual aims of data abstraction and data presentation. Within the healthcare industry, this enhanced approach is expected to improve physical efficiency while lowering operating expenses.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of R&D in NLP

NLP is a technique for processing sequential data such as text, speech, financial data, time series, audio, and video that employs neural networks and deep learning algorithms. The most sophisticated technologies that are laying the groundwork for NLP to acquire momentum in the market are neural networks and deep learning. However, developing these technologies is extremely costly and necessitates a significant investment in both R&D funds and time, which is difficult for small or startup enterprises looking to enter the NLP market in healthcare and life sciences.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.1 Market Share Analysis, 2020
3.2 Top Winning Strategies
3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2019, Jan - 2022, Mar) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Component
4.1 Global Solution Market by Region
4.2 Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Solution Type
4.2.1 Global Clinical Variation Management Market by Region
4.2.2 Global Population Health Management Market by Region
4.2.3 Global Counter Fraud Management Market by Region
4.2.4 Global Others Market by Region
4.3 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by End User
5.1 Global NLP for Physician Market by Region
5.2 Global NLP for Patients Market by Region
5.3 Global NLP for Researchers Market by Region
5.4 Global NLP for Clinical Operators Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by NLP Type
6.1 Global Rule-based Market by Region
6.2 Global Statistical Market by Region
6.3 Global Hybrid Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Deployment Mode
7.1 Global Cloud Market by Region
7.2 Global On-premise Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Organization Size
8.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
8.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Application
9.1 Global IVR Market by Region
9.2 Global Summarization & Categorization Market by Region
9.3 Global Reporting & Visualization Market by Region
9.4 Global Pattern & Image Recognition Market by Region
9.5 Global Text & Speech Analytics Market by Region
9.6 Global Predictive Risk Analytics Market by Region
9.7 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 10. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market by Region

Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1 3M Company
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Analysis
11.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.1.4 Research & Development Expense
11.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Analysis
11.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
11.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
11.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
11.3 Microsoft Corporation
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Analysis
11.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
11.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
11.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
11.4 Google LLC
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Analysis
11.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.4.4 Research & Development Expense
11.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
11.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
11.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Analysis
11.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:
11.5.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
11.6 Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation)
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Analysis
11.6.3 Regional Analysis
11.6.4 Research & Development Expense
11.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
11.7 Corti ApS
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.8 Lexalytics, Inc. (InMoment, Inc.)
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
11.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
11.9 Health Fidelity, Inc. (Edifecs, Inc.)
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
11.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
11.10. Linguamatics (an IQVIA Company)
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Financial Analysis
11.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:
11.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/793q0u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.