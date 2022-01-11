The Worldwide Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Industry will Reach $356.9 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation surgical robotics market will reach $356.9 million by 2030, growing by 42.4% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by technological breakthroughs, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, the increasing prevalence rate of chronic disorders, and highly increasing adoption of innovative surgical robots.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global next-generation surgical robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global next-generation surgical robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by System Component, Technology, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 Robotic Systems

3.3 Instruments and Accessories

3.4 System Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 Miniaturized Surgical Robotics

4.3 Autonomous Surgical Robotics

4.4 Teleoperated Surgical Robotics



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 General Surgery

5.3 Gynecology Surgery

5.4 Urology Surgery

5.5 Cardiology Surgery

5.6 Neurosurgery

5.7 Aesthetic Surgery

5.8 Other Surgeries



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.4 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Activ Surgical, Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

CMR Surgical Limited

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Meere Company Inc.

Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

Microbot Medical, Inc.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

SOFAR S.p.A.

Vicarious Surgical, Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.

