The Worldwide Multichannel Order Management Industry is Expected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027 at a 9.4% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Component (Software & Services), Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail, e-commerce, and Wholesale, Manufacturing, and Transportation & Logistics) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multichannel order management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 from USD 2.7 billion in 2022.

Marketplaces, social media platforms, and online websites have all seen an increase in popularity as a result of expanding digitization activities in multichannel order management, it is anticipated that such developments would help the multichannel order management market to grow rapidly.

Due to an unforeseen increase in demand from numerous platforms and changing organizational structures, multichannel order management has proven difficult for businesses and their customers. In order to manage orders originating from various channels, cutting-edge multichannel order management software and services are being deployed.

The major market players such as include IBM, SAP, HCL Technologies, Oracle, and Salesforce, have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.

Based on deployment mode, cloud deployment mode to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

The cloud-based multichannel order management deployment mode is an economical and effective approach for enterprises to handle large data concerns. Organizations can lower their infrastructure costs due to the pay-per-use pricing structure of cloud solutions. Due to the fact that no data must be stored on-premises, both the original investment and ongoing maintenance costs for these solutions are drastically reduced. The cloud deployment mode is anticipated to register the largest market size and is projected to grow from USD 1,182 million to USD 1,752 million during the forecast period.

The component segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is increasing daily as a result of the rise in the number of data-generating sources. Services that form an integral part of the multichannel order management architecture includes product maintenance, training, and consultation. Vendors can develop and improve the inventory process with the help of multichannel order management services. It is further categorized into managed and professional services. In the multichannel order management market, the services sector as a whole has a significant impact. These services help with cost-cutting, revenue growth, and staff performance enhancement. The Service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

For businesses that provide multichannel Order Management solutions, Asia Pacific has provided attractive market potential. During the forecast period, it is anticipated to become the region with the fastest rising demand for multichannel order management solutions. As businesses in this region quickly implement multichannel order management solutions to satisfy client demand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow strongly.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Multichannel Order Management Market
4.2 Market, by Vertical
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 Market, by Component and Deployment Mode

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Booming Retail and Ecommerce Vertical
5.2.1.2 Growth in Multichannel Selling
5.2.1.3 Low Initial and Operational Costs
5.2.1.4 Growing Number of Internet Users
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Breaches Over Internet
5.2.2.2 Requirement for Stronger Confidentiality and Data Safety
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Potential for Online Sales
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption by Smes
5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements
5.2.3.4 Organizations' Willingness to Use Advanced Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise
5.2.4.2 Issues Related to It Modernization
5.2.4.3 Data Gaps and Inconsistencies
5.3 Evolution
5.4 Multichannel Order Management Market: Ecosystem
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.5.1 Retail, Ecommerce, and Wholesale
5.5.1.1 Food & Beverages
5.5.1.1.1 Use Case 1: Graeter's Ice Cream Automates 100% of Orders with Custom Functionality Backed by Skunexus
5.5.1.1.2 Use Case 2: Square Helps Boston Beer Launch and Increase Sales of Its New Brands Online
5.5.1.2 Health & Wellness
5.5.1.2.1 Use Case 1: Orderhive Has Been a Turning Point for Wholesome Goods
5.5.1.3 White Goods
5.5.1.3.1 Use Case 1: Shopify Makes It Simpler for Small Enterprises to Set Up Stores Online
5.5.1.4 Automotive
5.5.1.4.1 Use Case 1: Increasing Sales and Event Registrations Using Personalized, Multichannel Automotive Marketing Campaigns
5.5.1.5 Apparel
5.5.1.5.1 Use Case 1: Tcns Clothing Co. Ltd. Achieves 9X Growth in Sales Using Unicommerce
5.5.2 Manufacturing
5.5.2.1 Use Case 1: Brightpearl Takes the Weight Off Strength Shop with Advanced Automation and Turbocharged Order Processing
5.5.3 Transportation & Logistics
5.5.3.1 Use Case 1: Reynolds Towing Uses Mobile Payments to Help 30% More Customers a Day
5.5.3.2 Use Case 2: Software Interface Made It Easier for Clients to Use the Hubbed Service
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Multichannel Order Management Market
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Pricing Model Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Growing Need to Provide Better Customer Experience and Gain Supply Chain Visibility
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Consulting
6.3.1.1.1 Enables Companies to Lower Risk, Reduce Complexity, and Increase Roi
6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.1.2.1 Need to Manage Order Fulfillment Process
6.3.1.3 Integration and Deployment
6.3.1.3.1 Ensure Minimum Risk and Offer Cost Optimization
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.2.1 Growing Concern to Manage Workflow Management Process

7 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Increasing Concerns About Operators Managing Multiple Orders from Sales Channels
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3.1 Problems with Delivery of Multichannel Customer Experience

8 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Need to Enhance Control Over Supply Chain Accessibility
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Ease of Access, and Scalability to Boost Adoption of Cloud

9 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
9.2 Order Fulfillment
9.2.1 Documenting
9.2.2 Bulk Printing
9.3 Inventory Management
9.3.1 Sales Forecasting
9.3.2 Inventory Analysis
9.3.3 Barcode Scanning
9.4 Channel Integration
9.4.1 Network Inventory Optimization
9.4.2 Sales Channel Optimization
9.4.3 Centralized Data Repository
9.5 Workflow Automation
9.5.1 Order Routing Optimization
9.5.2 Automatic Invoicing
9.6 Integrated Pos
9.6.1 Cash Management
9.6.2 Advance Product Search Filters
9.6.3 Payment Integration
9.7 Other Applications

10 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Multichannel Order Management: Enterprise Use Cases
10.2 Retail, Ecommerce, and Wholesale
10.2.1 Mode of Business
10.2.1.1 Online
10.2.1.2 Offline
10.2.2 Product Type
10.2.2.1 Health & Wellness
10.2.2.1.1 Integrated Order and Inventory Management to Facilitate Better Health and Wellness Services for Consumers
10.2.2.2 Food & Beverages
10.2.2.2.1 Growing Need for Real-Time Visibility into Order Status and Delivery of Foods Items
10.2.2.3 White Goods
10.2.2.3.1 Growing Urbanization in Retail Industry to Drive Demand for White Goods
10.2.2.4 Automotive
10.2.2.4.1 Need to Understand Customers and Improve Performance
10.2.2.5 Other Product Types
10.3 Manufacturing
10.3.1 Growing Need to Improve Productivity and Provide Effective Customer Service
10.4 Transportation & Logistics
10.4.1 Multichannel Logistics Help Organizations Operate at Lower Risk During Unanticipated Supply Chain Delays

11 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies
12.3 Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8 Competitive Scenario
12.8.1 Product Launches
12.8.2 Deals
12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Major Players
13.2.1 Ibm
13.2.2 Sap
13.2.3 Oracle
13.2.4 Salesforce
13.2.5 Hcl Technologies
13.2.6 Zoho
13.2.7 Brightpearl
13.2.8 Square
13.2.9 Selro
13.2.10 Linnworks
13.2.11 Vinculum
13.2.12 Freestyle Solutions
13.2.13 Aptean
13.2.14 Etail Solutions
13.2.15 Selleractive
13.2.16 Delhivery
13.2.17 Cloud Commerce Pro
13.2.18 Quickbooks Commerce
13.2.19 Unicommerce
13.2.20 Saleswarp
13.2.21 Contalog
13.2.22 Browntape
13.2.23 Appian
13.3 Startup/Sme Profiles
13.3.1 Multiorders
13.3.2 Manageecom
13.3.3 Evanik
13.3.4 Geekseller
13.3.5 Skusuite
13.3.6 Skunexus
13.3.7 Newfold Digital
13.3.8 Emerge App

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4jrfv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


