The Worldwide Motor Driver IC Industry is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Driver IC Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Motor Type (Brushed DC Motor, Brushless DC Motor, and Stepper Motor), Semiconductor (Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC)), and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motor driver IC market is expected to grow from US$ 3,882.57 million in 2021 to US$ 5,589.33 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Electric vehicle adoption is expanding worldwide, and sales of electric and hybrid vehicles will increase significantly during the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the strict emission limits and increase in battery density. ADAS capabilities, which were previously only available in high-end luxury automobiles, are now available in entry-level models.

Furthermore, all newly produced automobiles in the US will be equipped with an automatic braking system, a lane departure warning system, and a parking assistance system starting in 2020. Looking at the future scope of motor driver ICs in the automotive, many industrial manufacturers have jumped into the market. Companies are offering an exclusive range of motor drivers for the automotive industry. For instance, ST offers a wide range of motor control ICs that are well-suited for the harshest automotive environments, covering the needs of brushed DC motors, stepper motors, and brushless DC motors across a wide range of voltage and current ratings. As a result, the motor driver IC market will have plenty of opportunities as the demand for electric and autonomous vehicles grows.

Furthermore, semiconductor firms are lobbying electric vehicle manufacturers to abandon standard silicon chips in favor of materials to improve vehicle efficiency while also easing customer concerns. Choosing the appropriate technology has never been more important than now, as the auto industry faces its most significant shift in almost a century. Manufacturers worldwide are rushing to eliminate internal combustion engines, and even gasoline-powered icons like Ford's Mustang and GMC's Hummer are receiving battery-powered versions. Hence, due to the shift, the automotive industry is likely to be the go-to market for motor driver IC manufacturers.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an influence on the motor driver IC business, leading to the closure of many factories, problems in supply chain, and obstacles in international trade. Several automakers have lowered their manufacturing capacity in early 2020 due to rising semiconductor shortages and reducing market potential for motor driver IC. However, the motor driver IC market gained momentum in Q3 of 2020 due to the ease of lockdown measures across the world, which led the market to witness positive outcomes at the end of 2020.

Toshiba Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Texas Instrument; Allegro Microsystems; Dialog Semiconductor Plc; STMicroelectronics; ON Semiconductor; Rohm Co., Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; and Analog Devices are a few key companies operating in the motor driver IC market. The report comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Motor Driver IC Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Motor Driver IC Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Production of Consumer Electronics
5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across Industries
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Accuracy over High Current Range
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Automotive Industry and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Emergence of GaN ICs
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Motor Driver IC Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Motor Driver IC Market Global Overview
6.2 Motor Driver IC Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Motor Driver IC Market Analysis - By Motor Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Motor Driver IC Market, By Motor Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Brushed DC Motor
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Brushed DC Motor: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Brushless DC Motor
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Brushless DC Motor: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Stepper Motor
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Stepper Motor: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Motor Driver IC Market - By Semiconductor
8.1 Overview
8.2 Motor Driver IC Market, by Semiconductor (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Gallium Nitrate (GaN)
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Gallium Nitrate (GaN): Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC)
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC): Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Motor Driver IC Market - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Motor Driver IC Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Automotive: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Aerospace and Defense
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Aerospace and Defense: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Industrial Automation
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Industrial Automation: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Healthcare
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Healthcare: Motor Driver IC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Motor Driver IC Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Motor Driver IC Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 South America

12. Motor Driver IC Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Toshiba Corporation
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 ON Semiconductor Corporation
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 ROHM CO., LTD.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Analog Devices, Inc
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

