The Worldwide Mobile Phone Accessories Industry is Predicted to Reach $413 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size valued to USD 278.17 billion in 2021, is predicted to reach USD 413.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022-2030.

The global digitalization is leading towards higher dependency on smart gadgets, especially mobile phones. The enhanced connectivity spectrum tends to higher adoption of mobile phones at individual level, hence resulting to a consequent growth of mobile phone accessories market. Mobile phone accessories are the hardware components, trivial in functioning of mobile phones, but are necessary in providing additional support, product enhancement, and greater convenience factor.

This includes innovative accessories such as external battery packs, power banks, wireless headphones, wireless chargers, memory card, protective case, screen protectors and many more.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The mobile phone accessories market is thriving due to higher adoption of mobile phones at global level. According to a survey the total number of smartphone shipments in quarter-3 of 2019 hit 352.4 million units. Increasing penetration of IoT & AI technologies, plus innovative technological progress in voice recognition system, wireless audio products, clip-on headphones, as well as precise integration of speech recognition software; are the factors driving the growth of the global market.

Besides, rapid urbanization, increase in per-capita income at global level, higher inclination towards social-networking sites and growing demand for fashionable mobile accessories, specifically from the young-generation, are anticipated in propelling the growth of the mobile phone accessories market in coming future.

However, increased use of headphones leading to hearing impairment problems and cutthroat competition between the key manufacturers leading to higher imposed tariffs on international trade, are the factors expected to impede the mobile phone accessories market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, cutting-edge product launches by market players, growing demands for wireless accessories and fast-processing software, as well as technological progressions in imaging and photographic accessories, are creating new avenues for lucrative opportunities in the global mobile phone accessories market.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global mobile phone accessories market share analysis is based on product, distribution channel, price range, and geography.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Battery, Headphone/earphone, smart speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, bluetooth speakers, screen protection, smart watch, fitness bands, AR & VR headsets, mount and stand, data cables and selfie stick. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is divided into online and offline. Based on price range, the market is divided into low, medium, and premium. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America shows a higher dominance on the global mobile phone accessories market, accounting for the highest market shares. This is attributed to factors such as increased adoption of wireless accessories, presence of advanced technology and higher inclination towards digitalization.

Asia-Pacific is projected a rapid development in the global mobile phone accessories market, growing with the highest CAGR, due to higher internet penetration, increasing adoption of smartphones, and their reduced prices. Increased per-capita income and advancements in product technologies, are further leading to supplement the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile phone accessories market, which is highly competitive and fragmented, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Samsung Electronics, Energizer, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, JVC Corporation, BYD Inc., Beats (Apple Inc.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG, Otterbox, Bose Corporation, Plantronics Pty Ltd, and Griffin Technology among others.

The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the mobile phone accessories market. For instance, in September 2019, Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM headphone range entered its third generation, with the launch of the new MOMENTUM Wireless at IFA 2019. Sennheiser's headphones claim to be the latest addition to the 'audio specialist's iconic range' that offers superior sound, a modern design aesthetic, cutting-edge technology, and a touch of handcrafted indulgence to every moment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Mobile Phone Accessories Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)
3.1. Vendor Share Analysis of Mobile Phone Accessories Market
3.2. Vendor Share Analysis of Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Geography ($Million)
3.3. Battery
3.4. Headphones
3.5. Portable Speakers
3.6. Charger
3.7. Memory Card
3.8. Power Bank
3.9. Protective Case
3.11. Smart Speakers
3.12. Screen Protection
3.13. Smart Watch
3.14. Fitness Bands
3.15. Ar & Vr Headsets
3.16. Mount & Stand
3.17. Data Cables
3.18. Selfie Stick

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition and Scope
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Wireless Accessories
4.2.1.2. Rise in Adoption of Smartphones
4.2.1.3. Strong Distribution Network
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1. Impact of Supply Disruption Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
4.2.2.1 Adverse Effect of Hearing Ability
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Rapid Technological Advancements
4.2.3.1 Increasing Need for Convenience

5. Covid-19 Analysis
5.1. Covid-19 Outbreak

6. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Product Type
6.1. Overview
6.2. Battery
6.3. Headphone
6.4. Portable Speakers
6.5. Charger
6.6. Memory Card
6.7. Power Bank
6.8. Protective Case
6.9. Battery Case
6.10. Smart Speakers
6.11. Screen Protection
6.12. Smart Watch
6.13. Fitness Bands
6.14. AR & VR Headsets
6.15. Mount & Stand
6.16. Data Cables
6.17. Selfie Stick

7. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Overview
7.2. Online
7.2.1 Online Market, by Region
7.2.1.1. North America Online Market, by Country
7.2.1.2. Europe Online Market, by Country
7.2.1.3. Asia-Pacific Online Market, by Country
7.2.1.4. Rest of World Online Market, by Country
7.3. Offline
7.3.1 Offline Market, by Region
7.3.1.1. North America Offline Market, by Country
7.3.1.2. Europe Offline Market, by Country
7.3.1.3. Asia-Pacific Offline Market, by Country
7.3.1.4. Rest of World Offline Market, by Country

8. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Price Range
8.1. Overview
8.2. Low
8.2.1 Low Market, by Region
8.2.1.1. North America Low Market, by Country
8.2.1.2. Europe Low Market, by Country
8.2.1.3. Asia-Pacific Low Market, by Country
8.2.1.4. Rest of World Low Market, by Country
8.3. Mid
8.3.1 Mid Market, by Region
8.3.1.1. North America Mid Market, by Country
8.3.1.2. Europe Mid Market, by Country
8.3.1.3. Asia-Pacific Mid Market, by Country
8.3.1.4. Rest of World Mid Market, by Country
8.4. Premium
8.4.1 Premium Market, by Region
8.4.1.1. North America Premium Market, by Country
8.4.1.2. Europe Premium Market, by Country
8.4.1.3. Asia-Pacific Premium Market, by Country
8.4.1.4. Rest of World Premium Market, by Country

9. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Region

10. Profiles
10.1. Apple Inc.
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Company Snapshot
10.1.3 Operating Business Segments
10.1.4 Product Portfolio
10.1.5 Business Performance
10.1.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.1.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.1.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.1.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.2. Bose Corporation
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Company Snapshot
10.2.3 Product Portfolio
10.2.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.2.5 Primary Market Competitors
10.3. Byd Co. Ltd.
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Company Snapshot
10.3.3 Operating Business Segments
10.3.4 Product Portfolio
10.3.5 Business Performance
10.3.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.3.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.3.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.3.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.4. Energizer Holdings, Inc.
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Company Snapshot
10.4.3 Product Portfolio
10.4.4 Business Performance
10.4.5 Sales by Business Segment
10.4.6 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.4.7 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.4.8 Primary Market Competitors
10.5. Jvckenwood Corporation
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Company Snapshot
10.5.3 Operating Business Segments
10.5.4 Product Portfolio
10.5.5 Business Performance
10.5.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.5.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.5.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.5.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.6. Panasonic Corporation
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Company Snapshot
10.6.3 Operating Business Segments
10.6.4 Product Portfolio
10.6.5 Business Performance
10.6.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.6.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.6.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.6.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.7. Plantronics, Inc.
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Company Snapshot
10.7.3 Operating Business Segments
10.7.4 Product Portfolio
10.7.5 Business Performance
10.7.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.7.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.7.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.7.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.8. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Company Snapshot
10.8.3 Product Portfolio
10.8.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.8.5 Primary Market Competitors
10.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Company Snapshot
10.9.3 Operating Business Segments
10.9.4 Product Portfolio
10.9.5 Business Performance
10.9.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.9.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.9.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.9.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.10. Sony Corporation
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Company Snapshot
10.10.3 Operating Business Segments
10.10.4 Product Portfolio
10.10.5 Business Performance
10.10.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.10.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.10.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.10.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.11. Xiaomi
10.11.1 Company Overview
10.11.2 Company Snapshot
10.11.3 Operating Business Segments
10.11.4 Product Portfolio
10.11.5 Business Performance
10.11.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.11.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.11.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.11.9 Primary Market Competitors
10.12. Walmart
10.12.1 Company Overview
10.12.2 Company Snapshot
10.12.3 Operating Business Segments
10.12.4 Product Portfolio
10.12.5 Business Performance
10.12.6 Sales by Business Segment
10.12.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
10.12.8 Primary Market Competitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmifaa

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canada 'likely' to drop vaccine mandates, permitting unvaccinated athletes to play

    Unvaccinated professional athletes like MLB players could be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News. While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Se

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's