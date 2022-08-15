The Worldwide Microtome Industry is Expected to Reach $605.5 Million by 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microtome Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments and Accessories), By Technology, By Application (Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research), By End-user, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microtome Market size is expected to reach $605.5 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The instrument segment acquired the highest revenue share in the microtomes market in 2021. Rotary microtome, vibrating microtome, and cryostat microtomes are the types of microtome instruments. These instruments are in demand because of their use in hospitals and clinical laboratories. They are extremely useful for diagnosis purposes and that has led to their high demand.

In laboratories, a microtome is sample preparation equipment. Microtomes are used to slice a sample into thin slices that are then processed for examination under microscopes. Samples were manually prepared using knives and razors prior to the development of microtomes. The manual approach, on the other hand, has a limitation in terms of slice thickness.

Microtomes allow for the production of samples with a thickness of up to 10 nano microns. An electron microscope can be used to examine such a sample. Body, knife & knife attachment, and material- or tissue-holder are the three essential components of today's microtomes.

According to the GLOBOCAN 2020, there were around 19.3 million new cancer cases recorded in 2020, with the number of deaths reaching 10.0 million. The number of global cancer cases is expected to reach 28.4 million annually by 2040. Increased cancer incidence and increased awareness of early diagnostic methods are two important variables that are expected to raise the usage rate.

Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the general public, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of early identification of such disorders, are propelling the market forward. Other growth-inducing elements include numerous product breakthroughs, such as the creation of laser microtomes that use photons and laser beams to cut through tissues.

They allow for precise and repeatable high-quality sectioning while preserving the biological features of the tissues. Other reasons, such as the growing senior population, which is more prone to chronic diseases, as well as significant advances in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, are expected to propel the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact on the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical industries, especially the microtome sector. The COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc on people's health and the economy around the world. It has had an impact on entire economies and businesses, as well as individual careers and lives.

As enterprises turned their focus away from development prospects and onto adopting exceptional measures to avoid the harmful impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the stress of maintaining revenue levels at pre-COVID levels has become the new normal. Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, governments, and the broader scientific community are all working to quantify COVID-19's impact and develop swift, accurate cures in the ongoing fight against the virus.

Market Growth Factors

Rise in Cancer Incidents

Cancer is a multi-stage carcinogenesis process involving several pathways that develops into a complex disease. As a result, cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment face a number of challenges. Cancer is the world's second-biggest cause of death, with 10 million fatalities expected in 2020. Cancer is responsible for around 1 in every 6 deaths worldwide.

19.3 million new cancer cases were reported in 2020, with that number predicted to rise to 30.2 million by 2040. The expanding geriatric (according to the World Population Ageing 2020 study, the world population aged 65 and over was 727 million in 2020 and is anticipated to double by 2050 to reach 1.5 billion), as well as the total population, can be related to the increase in cancer incidence.

Growth of Precision Medicine

Precision medicine is a growing field of medicine that takes into account individual differences in genes, surroundings, and lifestyles when treating and preventing diseases. Precision medicine is picking treatments that are completely suited to a patient's ailment and medical history. Oncology has experienced the most development, despite the fact that this technique is extending into all disease areas.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have made major investments in the development of customized medicine during the last decade. Precision medicines presently account for a significant percentage of clinical development income for major pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca.

Market Restraining Factors

High Maintenance and Lack of Affordability in Developing Regions

From time to time, the machine must be completely defrosted. Reaction to fixation is slow. It cannot be used on tissues that have been repaired. If the tissue demands a lower temperature than the machine's specified temperature, this feature is useless. The accuracy of morphological details is reduced. Pigmentation is far too noticeable. To the microtomist, dermatitis of the hand and irritation of the nose.

Additionally, another big factor restraining the growth of the microtome market is the lack of funding in healthcare in developing and under-developed nations. Unlike, developed countries, where the government spends a fortune on modernizing healthcare and provides citizens with reimbursements, developing cannot afford to do this.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Microtome Market by Product
3.1 Global Instruments Market by Region
3.2 Global Microtome Market by Instruments Type
3.2.1 Global Rotary Market by Region
3.2.2 Global Cryostat Market by Region
3.2.3 Global Vibrating Market by Region
3.2.4 Global Others Market by Region
3.3 Global Accessories Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Microtome Market by Technology
4.1 Global Fully Automated Market by Region
4.2 Global Semi-automated Market by Region
4.3 Global Manual Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Microtome Market by Application
5.1 Global Disease Diagnosis Market by Region
5.2 Global Medical Research Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Microtome Market by End-user
6.1 Global Hospital Laboratories Market by Region
6.2 Global Clinical Laboratories Market by Region
6.3 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Microtome Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Cardinal Health, Inc.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2 Danaher Corporation
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3 PHC Holdings Corporation
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Segmental Analysis
8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments
8.3.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers
8.4 Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.5 Bright Instruments Limited
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.6 Erma, Inc.
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.7 Histo-Line Laboratories
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.8 microTec Laborgerate GmbH (GANTER tool and machine construction GmbH)
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.9 MEDITE Medical GmbH
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.10. Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments
8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qaxw87

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.