The Worldwide Medical Cameras Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Cameras Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy Cameras, Ophthalmology Cameras, Dermatology Cameras), Resolution (HD Cameras, SD Cameras), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical cameras market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for endoscopic procedures, technological advancements, and increasing investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities. However, the high cost of medical cameras is a major restraint for market growth. Product discontinuations, a shortage of trained medical professionals, and the availability of refurbished products are also major challenges limiting market growth to a certain extent.

The surgical microscopy cameras segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical cameras market, by type, during the forecast period.

Based on type, the medical cameras market is segmented into surgical microscopy cameras, endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, and other medical cameras. The surgical microscopy cameras segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical cameras market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the introduction of technologically advanced products.

CMOS Sensor segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on the sensor, the medical cameras market is segmented into CMOS Sensor and CCD Sensor. In 2020, CMOS sensors accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this is the observable shift in the preference for CMOS sensors over CCD sensors due to its various advantages over CCD sensors.

High-definition (HD) cameras segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on the resolution, the medical cameras market is segmented into standard-definition (SD) cameras and high-definition (HD) cameras. High-definition (HD) cameras registered the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the introduction of technologically advanced products in this segment by players in the medical cameras market.

Hospitals & ambulatory surgery centres segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on end-users, the global medical cameras market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centres and speciality clinics. In 2020, the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals coupled with a large patient pool for target diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Medical cameras market.

The medical cameras market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing patient population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Cameras Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Cameras Market, by End-user & Country (2020)

4.3 Medical Cameras Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 The Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.2 The Growing Demand for Endoscopic Procedures

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

5.2.1.4 Increasing Investments in Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Medical Cameras

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries in the Asia-Pacific Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Product Discontinuation

5.2.4.2 The Shortage of Trained Medical Professionals

5.2.4.3 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis of the Medical Cameras Market.

6 Medical Cameras Market, by Type

7 Medical Cameras Market, by Sensor

8 Medical Cameras Market, by Resolution

9 Medical Camera Market, by End-user

10 Medical Cameras Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Olympus Corporation

12.2 Richard Wolf GmbH

12.3 Topcon Corporation

12.4 Sony Corporation

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.6 Danaher

12.7 Canon Inc.

12.8 Carl Zeiss Ag

12.9 Smith & Nephew

12.10 Carestream Dental LLC

12.11 Basler Ag

12.12 Atmos Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

12.13 Imperx, Inc

12.14 Ids Imaging Development Systems GmbH

12.15 Optomed plc

12.16 Haag-Streit Group

12.17 Cymo B.V.

12.18 Diaspective Vision

12.19 Dage-Mti

12.2 Fude Technology Group Limited

12.21 Healthtech Engineers Private Limited

12.22 Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH

12.23 Medicam

12.24 Esc Medicams

12.25 Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

13 Appendix

