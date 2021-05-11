Worldwide Mechanical Test Applications Industry 4.0 Market Report 2021 - Machine Learning Based Condition Monitoring Presents Opportunities
Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technology and Operations Technology (IT-OT) Convergence Powers the Global Industry 4.0 Market for Mechanical Test Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) has been tremendous in recent times. Benefits of this convergence can be seen even in traditional markets (e.g., mechanical testing). The world is staring at an economic mess propelled by the catastrophic outbreak of COVID-19. In 2020, the demand for digitalization plummeted. Several technological advancements (e.g., 3D printing) are helping manufacturers create complex products like never before. These products are so complex and intricate that it is no longer possible to inspect and test these objects using traditional inspection and test mechanisms such as Coordinate-measuring Machines (CMMs) or optical measurement systems. Predictive and proactive maintenance of machines is the need of the hour. All these development have led to emerging applications of Industry 4.0 in the field of mechanical testing. Industry 4.0 is still in a nascent stage of adoption in the mechanical test market, yet its potential has been tremendous.
The high initial costs and a lack of supportive infrastructure are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period. However, access to inexpensive wireless sensors, cloud-based data storage, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analytics are all expected to drive the case for Industry 4.0 in the mechanical test market.
Key Features
The objective of this research service is to give a detailed account of the mechanical test market comprising subsegments such as Non-destructive Testing (NDT), Condition Monitoring (CM), dimensional metrology, and material testing and how the 4 key Industry 4.0 technology themes - sensorization, cloud, analytics, and visualization - will have a profound impact on these subsegments. This research service would also look into how the 4 tech themes would be the next step in the evolution of smart mechanical testing, and how this would benefit companies from making smarter decisions on the factory floor. The study also aims at throwing light on what the market participants are currently doing in this space and how the market is likely to transform the manufacturing arena in the coming years.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the potential for Industry 4.0 in the mechanical test market?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on Industry 4.0 investments in the mechanical test market?
Which countries are expected to adopt Industry 4.0 on a large scale, and what are the regional factors driving growth?
How attractive is IT-OT convergence in the mechanical test market, and what are the key enabling technology developments?
What are some of the key opportunities arising out of Industry 4.0 in the mechanical test landscape? What are the strategies that these manufacturers can adopt to accelerate growth?
What are the key trends that will shape the future of Industry 4.0 in mechanical testing?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Adoption of Industry 4.0 in the Mechanical Test Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Industry 4.0 in Mechanical Test Market Overview
Impact of Industry 4.0 in Mechanical Test Market - Research Scope
Definitions
Key Growth Metrics
Key Players in the Mechanical Test Market
Growth Drivers for Industry 4.0 in Mechanical Test Market
Growth Restraints for Industry 4.0 in Mechanical Test Market
Industry 4.0 Tech Theme 1 - Sensorization
Industry 4.0 Tech Theme 2 - Cloud
Industry 4.0 Tech Theme 3 - Artificial Intelligence-based Analytics
Industry 4.0 Tech Theme 4 - Simulation and Immersive Visualization
Where Can Industry 4.0 Add Value in the Mechanical Testing Process?
Why will Industry 4.0 Be a Natural Progression for Mechanical Testing?
Industry 4.0 Tech Themes - Mechanical Test Segment Propensity
Winning Strategy for Digital - Six Principles of Digital Transformation Across Mechanical Test Markets
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
3. Impact of Industry 4.0 on NDT - An Analysis
Key Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
What Issues will Industry 4.0 Help Resolve in the NDT Market?
Industry 4.0 in the NDT Market - Value Addition
Future Vision for NDT
Industry 4.0 in NDT - Impact Meter
Competitive Landscape
Proof of Concept 1 - Baker Hughes Uses Analytics for Predictive Corrosion Management (PCM)
Proof of Concept 2 - Fujitsu Develops an AI Solution to Revolutionize NDT Inspection
4. Impact of Industry 4.0 on Dimensional Metrology - An Analysis
Key Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
What Issues will Industry 4.0 Help Resolve in Dimensional Metrology?
Industry 4.0 in the Dimensional Metrology Market - Value Addition
Where will Dimensional Metrology Be in the Next 5 Years?
Industry 4.0 in Dimensional Metrology - Impact Meter
Competitive Landscape
Proof of Concept - Zeno Tech, Japan: When Industry 4.0 Meets Hi-Precision
5. Impact of Industry 4.0 on Condition Monitoring - An Analysis
Key Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
What Issues will Industry 4.0 Help Resolve in Condition Monitoring?
Industry 4.0 on Condition Monitoring Market - Value Addition
Where will Condition Monitoring Be in the Next 5 Years?
Industry 4.0 in Condition Monitoring - Impact Meter
Competitive Landscape
Proof of Concept - Wireless Condition Monitoring for Pumps and Motors in Petrochemicals
6. Impact of Industry 4.0 on Material Testing - An Analysis
Key Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
What Issues will Industry 4.0 Help Resolve in Material Testing?
Role of Industry 4.0 on Material Testing Market - Value Addition
Where will Material Testing Be in the Next 5 Years?
Industry 4.0 in Material Testing - Impact Meter
Competitive Landscape
Proof of Concept - Shimadzu Improves Productivity Through AIOT Technology for Analytical Laboratories
7. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Industry 4.0 for Process and Data Sharing
Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning Based Condition Monitoring
Growth Opportunity 3: Immersive Visualization
8. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why the Publisher, Why Now?
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
Baker Hughes
Fujitsu
Shimadzu
Zeno Tech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n32464
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900