The Worldwide Maternity Apparel Industry is Projected to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030: Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand

·4 min read
Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maternity Apparel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Maternity Apparel estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Outerwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Innerwear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Maternity Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

  • ASOS plc

  • Cake Maternity

  • Clary and Peg

  • Destination Maternity Corporation

  • Envie de Fraises SAS

  • Isabella Oliver Ltd.

  • Mamas & Papas (Retail) Limited

  • Mothercare plc

  • Ripe Maternity

  • Seraphine Ltd.

  • The Gap, Inc.

  • Thyme Maternity

  • Tiffany Rose Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

202

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$21 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$28.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Maternity Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Styles, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of New-Age Mothers

  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Transforming Maternity Apparel Market

  • Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Demand for Trendy Maternity Wear on the Rise

  • Celebrities Drive Maternity Fashion Trends

  • Comfort Outperforms Price

  • Designer Wear Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

  • Maternity Wear in Eastern and Western Countries: A Comparative Analysis

  • Social Stigma Continue to Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Countries

  • Maternity Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth

  • Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Mother: The Focal Point for Maternity Wear Designers

  • Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

  • Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

  • Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Gains in Online Maternity Wear Retail

  • Evolution of the Modern Informed Mother

  • Spike in Online Maternity Apparel Sales

  • Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand

  • Graphene to Revolutionize Maternity Clothing Technology

  • Plus-Size Maternity Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

  • Latest Clothing Trends for Plus-Sized Women Summarized

  • Comfortable and Visually Attractive Maternity Wear for Early Stages of Pregnancy: Need of the Hour

  • Delayed Pregnancies Create New Opportunities

  • Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in the Conventional Markets

  • Maternity Hosiery: A New Horizon

  • Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum

  • Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

  • India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/id3qwy

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

