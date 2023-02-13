The Worldwide Maternity Apparel Industry is Projected to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030: Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand
Global Market for Maternity Apparel
The global market for Maternity Apparel estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Outerwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Innerwear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Maternity Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Maternity Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Styles, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of New-Age Mothers
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Transforming Maternity Apparel Market
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Demand for Trendy Maternity Wear on the Rise
Celebrities Drive Maternity Fashion Trends
Comfort Outperforms Price
Designer Wear Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Maternity Wear in Eastern and Western Countries: A Comparative Analysis
Social Stigma Continue to Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Countries
Maternity Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth
Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Mother: The Focal Point for Maternity Wear Designers
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Gains in Online Maternity Wear Retail
Evolution of the Modern Informed Mother
Spike in Online Maternity Apparel Sales
Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand
Graphene to Revolutionize Maternity Clothing Technology
Plus-Size Maternity Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Latest Clothing Trends for Plus-Sized Women Summarized
Comfortable and Visually Attractive Maternity Wear for Early Stages of Pregnancy: Need of the Hour
Delayed Pregnancies Create New Opportunities
Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in the Conventional Markets
Maternity Hosiery: A New Horizon
Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
