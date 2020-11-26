The Worldwide Luxury Massage Chair Industry is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 1% Between 2020 to 2024

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the luxury massage chair market and it is poised to grow by $110.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

The reports on luxury massage chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for stress-relieving solutions and proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs.

The luxury massage chair market analysis includes end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.

The luxury massage chair market covers the following areas:

  • Luxury massage chair market sizing

  • Luxury massage chair market forecast

  • Luxury massage chair market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury massage chair market vendors that include AJX. Inc., Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough LLC, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the luxury massage chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024


4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AJX. Inc.

  • Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • Family Inada Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

  • Medical Breakthrough LLC

  • OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

  • OTA World LLC

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0gm7p

