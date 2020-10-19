Worldwide Livestock Monitoring & Management Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Monitoring & Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market accounted for $3.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.



Growing focus on livestock monitoring, rapidly rising demand for the new and advanced techniques and high adoption of IoT and AI by dairy farmers are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of precision livestock farming solutions and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers are hampering the growth of the market.



Livestock monitoring & management technique monitor the whole livestock environment, and alert the user it is also useful for monitoring milk and milk products by square code system. Additionally, these systems are used to monitor sick animals, tack rooms, and observe animals kept in the trailer in case of travelling.



Based on the application, the milk harvesting segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising preference for automated milk harvesting systems, high focus of farmers on increasing milk yield, need for bringing efficiency to the production, and growing demand for dairy products. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing technological acceptance and the growing number of poultry and cattle providing huge opportunities in APAC countries, especially in India, China, and Japan.



Some of the key players profiled in the Livestock Monitoring & Management Market include Dairymaster, Valley Agriculture Software, Allflex USA Inc., Sol Chip Ltd., Quantified AG, Nedap N.V., Lely S.a.r.l, SCR Dairy Inc., Gallagher Group Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., FBS Systems Inc., DeLaval, GAO RFID Inc., boumatic LLC, Afimilk Ltd., Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd., and GEA Group.



Product Types Covered:

Hardware & Systems

Standalone Software

Services

Animal Types Covered:

Swine

Poultry

Equine

Cattle

Sheep & Goat

Applications Covered:

Milk Harvesting

Heat Stress & Fertility Monitoring

Feeding Management

Breeding Management

Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware & Systems

5.2.1 Sensors

5.2.2 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

5.2.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)

5.3 Standalone Software

5.3.1 On-Premise Delivery Model

5.3.2 On-Cloud Delivery Model

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Maintenance & Support

5.4.2 Integration & Deployment



6 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market, By Animal Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Swine

6.3 Poultry

6.4 Equine

6.5 Cattle

6.6 Sheep & Goat



7 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milk Harvesting

7.3 Heat Stress & Fertility Monitoring

7.4 Feeding Management

7.5 Breeding Management

7.6 Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort



8 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Dairymaster

10.2 Valley Agriculture Software

10.3 Allflex USA Inc.

10.4 Sol Chip Ltd.

10.5 Quantified Ag

10.6 Nedap N.V.

10.7 Lely SAr.l

10.8 SCR Dairy Inc.

10.9 Gallagher Group Ltd.

10.10 Fullwood Ltd.

10.11 FBS Systems Inc.

10.12 DeLaval

10.13 GAO RFID Inc.

10.14 Boumatic LLC

10.15 Afimilk Ltd.

10.16 Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd.

10.17 GEA Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0nmfm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



