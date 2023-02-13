The Worldwide Liquid Roofing Industry is Projected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030: Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials

Company Logo

Global Market for Liquid Roofing

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Roofing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global market for Liquid Roofing estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Silicone Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Liquid Roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

3M Company

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GAF Materials LLC (GAF)

Johns Manville Corporation

Kemper System Inc.

Saint-Gobain SA

Sika AG (Sika Group)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Liquid Roofing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Peek into Water Proofing Industry

Product Overview

Liquid Waterproofing Records Fastest Growth in Flat Roofing Sector

Roof Coating Trends

History

COMPETITION

Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cold Liquid-Applied Roofing Offer Energy Savings

Energy Saving Benefits of Liquid Roofing Draw Extended Opportunities

Growing Focus on Reducing Storm Damage Augurs Well for Liquid Roofing

Acrylic Coatings Dominate the Market

Growing Interest in Restoration of Old Roofs Triggers Growth Opportunities

Benefits of Liquid Applied Membranes

Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials

Innovative Liquid Roofing Systems

Reflective Roof Membrane

Advancements in Waterproofing Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

