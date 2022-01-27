Worldwide Learning and Educational Toys Industry to 2030 - Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platforms Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning and Educational Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global learning and educational toys market was valued at $49,973.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,295.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Learning and educational toys is a category of toys that play a crucial role in the growth and development of children. They are important in brain development as learning and educational toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills and help in gaining spatial reasoning. Playing with toys and board games assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills. The rise in demand for strategy-based & educational-based toys among children propels the growth of the learning and educational toys market. In addition, the Chinese government last year relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the coming years, thereby positively impacting the market growth. According to the World Bank, around 25.6% of the global population is under the age of 14. Large consumer base and expanding young population in developing countries, such as India and China, propel the demand for toys especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global learning and educational toys industry is growing steadily, with China, India, Brazil, and African countries outperforming the average market growth rate. Rise in disposable incomes and favorable demographics have resulted in increased propensity to spend on toys and entertainment products. With the expansion of family entertainment centers, there is high growth of the market in countries such as India, China, and other South East Asian nations. Growing middle class, increasing per capita income, and proliferation of schools are generating high demand for toys. Players operating in the region are rapidly diversifying their offerings beyond their traditional domains.

Furthermore, emergence of an alternate entertainment medium, such as smartphones and tablets, and trade disputes further intensify challenges for the engaged stakeholders.

The learning and educational toys market is segmented into product type, age group, sales channel, and region. By product type, the global market is classified into building sets, games and puzzles, sports and outdoor toys, and others. By age group, it is studied across upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players profiled in the learning and educational toys market analysis include Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games, Hasbro, Inc., The LEGO Group, ZEPHYR TOYMAKERS PVT. LTD. ,Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company, Ltd, Vtech Holdings, and Thames & Kosmos

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2030.

  • Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.

  • The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

  • This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings
2.1.1. Top impacting factors
2.1.2. Top investment pockets
2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.2.3. Threat of substitution
3.2.4. Threat of new entrants
3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Emergence of games in bars and cafes providing impetus to the market
3.3.1.2. Growth in demand from children and young population
3.3.1.3. Reduction of carbon footprints and environment-friendly initiatives to augment market growth
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. Tariff duties to restrict market expansion
3.3.2.2. Growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones hampering the learning and educational toys industry
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Rapid Growth of online retail platform
3.3.3.2. Untapped opportunities in developing markets
3.4. Expenditure analysis
3.5. Supply chain analysis
3.6. Impact of COVID-19
3.6.1. Overview
3.6.2. Post COVID-19 supply chain dynamics
3.7. Regulatory guidelines/global economic environment on the industry
3.7.1. Product regulations
3.7.1.1. U.S. regulations:
3.7.1.2. European regulations:
3.7.1.3. Chinese regulations:

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Building sets
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Games and puzzles
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Sports and outdoor toys
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by age group
5.2. Upto 5 years
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3.5 to 10 years
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Above 10 years
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.2. Hypermarket/supermarket
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Specialty stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Departmental stores
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Online channels
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top Player Positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product mapping
8.4. Competitive dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments
8.6.1. Acquisition
8.6.2. Business expansion
8.6.3. Product launch
8.6.4. Partnership

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ATLAS GAMES
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. CLEMENTONI
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. GOLIATH GAMES
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. HASBRO
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. RAVENSBURGER AG
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executive
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.6. THAMES & KOSMOS
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. THE LEGO GROUP
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. R&D Expenditure
9.7.6. Business performance
9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. TOMY COMPANY, LTD.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. R&D Expenditure
9.8.6. Business performance
9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. VTECH HOLDINGS
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executive
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Business performance
9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. ZEPHYR TOYMAKERS PVT. LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzn03p

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz heading to 4th Paralympic Games

    P.E.I.'s most decorated athlete is heading back to the Paralympic Games. Mark Arendz was officially named to Canada's Para Nordic Skiing team on Wednesday. This will be the fourth Games for Arendz. He won a Canadian record six medals in South Korea in 2018 — one gold, two silver and three bronze. He was was the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. Arendz, who is from Hartsville P.E.I., will turn 32 one day ahead of the opening ceremony in Beijing on March 4. The Games run through March 13.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Chiefs' Harrison Butker coming through in clutch once again

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After three divisional playoff games had been decided on last-second field goals, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had to know that fate was probably going to send him onto the field for a pressure-laden try against Buffalo on Sunday night. Even when the Chiefs were far from within range and there were 13 seconds left on the clock. So rather than stand and watch Patrick Mahomes calmly hit Tyreek Hill for a 19-yard gain, and Travis Kelce from 25 more, Butker retreated to the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Finding the 'happy bubble': Mental health key for Olympians

    MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl