Worldwide L-Lactic Acid Industry to 2025 - Featuring Galactic, Musashino Chemical and Jiangsu Shenda Among Others
Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "L-Lactic Acid Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of L-Lactic Acid from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report Includes global key players of L-Lactic Acid as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor Includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
Applications Segment:
Food & Beverage
Ploylactic Acid
Feed
Industrial
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 L-Lactic Acid Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of L-Lactic Acid by Region
8.2 Import of L-Lactic Acid by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast L-Lactic Acid Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size
9.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast L-Lactic Acid Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size
10.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast L-Lactic Acid Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size
11.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast L-Lactic Acid Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size
12.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast L-Lactic Acid Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size
13.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global L-Lactic Acid Market (2016-2021)
14.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size
14.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global L-Lactic Acid Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 L-Lactic Acid Market Size Forecast
15.2 L-Lactic Acid Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Corbion
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Corbion
16.1.4 Corbion L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Galactic
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Galactic
16.2.4 Galactic L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Jungbunzlauer
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Jungbunzlauer
16.3.4 Jungbunzlauer L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Musashino Chemical
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Musashino Chemical
16.4.4 Musashino Chemical L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
16.5.4 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology
16.6.4 Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Jiangsu Shenda
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Jiangsu Shenda
16.7.4 Jiangsu Shenda L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and L-Lactic Acid Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech
16.8.4 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech L-Lactic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2vnzs
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900