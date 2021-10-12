Worldwide Jam, Jelly, and Preserves Industry to 2026 - Demand for Clean-label and Reduced Sugar/Fat Spreads is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jam, Jelly, and Preserves Market - Growth | Trends | COVID-19 Impact | Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jam, jelly, and preserves market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6%, during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed the way the supply chain had operated with jam, jelly, marmalades, and preserves market in an odd way. However, on the positive side, as the households increased the consumption of home-prepared food, the application of jam, jelly, and preserves around the globe, thus increasing its sales during the previous year.



Jams, jellies, and preserves are experiencing increasing demand, all over the world. In regions, like Europe and North America, these products are consumed on a daily basis, by consumers of all age groups.



Most consumers in the developed countries have been looking for food spreads, without any inclusion of artificial additives, owing to the associated long-term adverse health effects. Manufacturers are inclined toward the usage of natural flavoring agents, preservatives, and sweeteners as they are the key ingredients used in sweet spreads to extended the shelf-life of the product. Thus, in 2018, Polaner debuted Polaner Fruit & Maple fruit and the product is sweetened with golden maple grove farms pure maple syrup and is available in four flavors: strawberry, raspberry, peach and blueberry.



Jams and jellies made from exotic fruits, like plums, mangoes, and berries, along with a blend of herbs and spices, like ginger, rhubarb, and mint, are seen to be made by local, small and medium-size entrepreneurs in the United States. This is done to bring about product differentiation through innovation and provide unique solutions to the customers.



For instance, Devine wine Jelly has a range of jelly products with fermented wine as a raw material including Robin Hill Farm & Vineyard Just Peachy wine jelly, Blueberry Thrill wine jelly, Home Sweet Home wine jelly and PI' Goat wine jelly and in 2019, the company launched Lavender Wine Jelly using organic lavender.



Key Market Trends



Demand for Clean-label and Reduced Sugar/Fat Spreads



Regular jams contain huge quantities of sugar, which aids in shelf-life, taste, and mouth-feel. But, with the rising health concerns, sugar is being replaced with other alternatives, like artificial sweeteners, fruit concentrates, and others in the preparation of low-sugar and sugar-free jams and preserves.



With low carb and low-fat diets trending, consumers are incessantly opting for healthier and tastier convenient food options, like reduced sugar and fat jams, jellies, marmalades, and preserves. Moreover, a majority of consumers are looking for fruit spreads without any artificial preservatives or additives, as the continuous use of these artificial flavours and additives gradually leads to long-term adverse health effects. Thus, this is creating a growth opportunity for the players to establish their presence in the market with their high-quality products infused with zero-calorie sweeteners and natural preservatives.



Along with sugar-free, the demand for fruit-based jams and jellies with new taste profiles is also dominating in the market. For instance, the yeast-based spreads offered by the manufacturers in the market are available in sugar-free and gluten-free options. The products designed in line with the current market trends and consumer needs are likely to attract health-conscious consumers.



Domination of the North America in the Jam, Jelly, and Preserves Market



The increasing demand for convenient foods has boosted the market for jam, jelly and preserves in North America. It has been observed that the jam, jelly, and preserve makers in North America are using ripe as well as semi-ripe fruits and sugar alternatives, like pectin, to make their products more colourful and tastier. There is an increased demand for healthy, nutritious, innovative, and organically produced jams, jellies, and preserves, in the North American region. A recent trend, that has been observed in the market, is a shift from the normal sweet jams, jellies, and preserves, to other variants, like sweet and spicy, sweet and smoky, and sweet and tangy, among other flavours.



Competitive Landscape



The global jam, jelly, and preserves market is highly competitive with the presence of key players such as The J.M. Smucker Company, Orkla, Andros Group, B&G Foods, Inc. The sustainable competitive advantage through differentiation is high. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing product innovations in terms of offerings, ingredients, flavours, price, and packaging. This led to a high degree of competition in the market.?



Also, the high industrial profitability has led manufactures to develop powerful competitive strategies, intensifying competition among the existing market players. Major players are intensely embarking on product innovation as their prime strategy, to consolidate the market studied.? Additionally, these companies are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D), to develop products in line with consumer needs, expand their presence, and maintain their position in the market.?



