Worldwide Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Industry to 2028 - Increasing Disposable Incomes Presents Opportunities

The irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market was valued at US$ 2,153.89 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,600.30 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% during 2020-2028.



The factors such as increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diseases and rising research & development activities drive the market growth. Moreover, product innovations are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the limited number of product availability and treatment inefficiency hinder the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market. Additionally, in North America, medical device companies are finding difficulties in managing their operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Research studies published in Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc. (a US-based global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health) stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is related to self-reported increases in psychological distress and gastrointestinal symptoms among individuals with IBS and comorbid anxiety or/and depression.



The global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into mixed IBS (IBS-M), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), and IBS with constipation (IBS-C). The mixed IBS (IBS-M) segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. The irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market, based on product, is segmented into rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others. The linaclotide segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospitals pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2020. However, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Associated Conditions

5.1.2 Increasing Number of FDA Approvals and Drug Developments

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Number of Product Availability and Treatment Inefficiency

5.2.2 Disruptive Effect of Corona Virus on the Economy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Disposable Incomes of The Population

5.3.2 Proliferation of Pharmaceutical Sector in Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Medical Devices for The Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Share by Type 2020 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Mixed IBS (IBS-M)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Mixed IBS (IBS-M) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

7.4.1.1 IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 IBS with Constipation (IBS-C)

7.5.1.1 IBS with Constipation (IBS-C) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Share by Product 2020 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Rifaximin

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Rifaximin Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Eluxadoline

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Eluxadoline Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Lubiprostone

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Lubiprostone Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Linaclotide

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Linaclotide Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Share by Distribution Channel 2020 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Online Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Alfasigma S.p.A.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 AstraZeneca

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 1Key Developments

13.8 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Lannett Company Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 AbbVie Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

