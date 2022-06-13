Worldwide Instant Coffee Industry to 2027 - Featuring Nestle, Starbucks and Kraft Foods Among Others

Global Instant Coffee Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Coffee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global instant coffee market reached a value of US$ 12.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Instant coffee, also known as coffee powder, is one of the most widely consumed beverages made by grinding roasted coffee beans. It enables consumers to quickly prepare a cup of coffee by pouring hot water to the instant coffee mix. In comparison with brewed coffee, instant coffee comprises of lower caffeine content but higher amounts of antioxidants. Regular consumption of instant coffee assists in boosting metabolism, improving brain function and enhancing liver health. Owing to this, instant coffee is gaining immense popularity especially among the working population across the globe.

Global Instant Coffee Market Drivers:

Instant coffee manufacturers are introducing new coffee flavors in the market, such as mocha, green bean, Italian roast, French vanilla, ginger-bread cookie, cardamom bun and chocolate caramel, in order to expand their consumer-base. Moreover, these value-added products tend to fetch a higher margin than basic products, allowing them to increase the profitability of the manufacturers, in turn, contributing to the market growth.

As single-serve packets are more affordable and provide convenience to the consumers, they are experiencing a strong demand in homes, cafes, hotels and restaurants. Moreover, they allow the consumers to try out new flavors without spending on bulk packs.

The consumption of premium instant coffee products is proliferating at a rapid pace in emerging markets like the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South East Asia due to inflating disposable incomes, growing urbanization and altering food patterns of the consumers in these regions.

The population in several instant coffee drinking countries is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years. This is expected to expand the overall consumer-base of instant coffee and strengthen the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global instant coffee market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, packaging and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Spray Dried

  • Freeze Dried

On the basis of product types, the market is bifurcated as spray dried and freeze dried instant coffee. Amongst these, spray dried instant coffee holds the dominant share as it is relatively affordable than the freeze dried variant.

Breakup by Packaging:

  • Jar

  • Pouch

  • Sachet

  • Others

Based on packaging, pouches account for the majority of the market share as they are flexible, versatile, lightweight and recyclable in nature. In contrast with other forms of packaging, pouches offer a more convenient and cheaper way of packaging. Besides pouches, the other packaging types include jars and sachets.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Business-To-Business

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online

  • Others

On the basis of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment as they offer large shelf-space and a wide variety of products to choose from. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by the business-to-business, convenience stores and online segments.

Regional Insights:

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the market, holding the biggest share. As Europe has an age-old tradition of coffee-drinking, there is a high demand for instant coffee products in the region. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global instant coffee market is highly concentrated in nature with the top player (Nestle) holding around a half of the overall market share. Some of the other leading players operating in the market are:

  • Nestle

  • Starbucks Corporation.

  • Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.

  • Kraft Foods Inc.

  • Tata Consumer Products Limited.

  • Strauss Group Ltd.

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

  • Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

This report provides a deep insight into the global instant coffee industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an instant coffee manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the instant coffee industry in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global instant coffee market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global instant coffee market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global instant coffee market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global instant coffee market?
5. What is the breakup of the global instant coffee market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global instant coffee market based on the packaging?
7. What is the breakup of the global instant coffee market based on the distribution channel?
8. What are the key regions in the global instant coffee market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global instant coffee market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Coffee Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Production Volume Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Coffee Bean Type
5.5 Market Forecast

6 Global Instant Coffee Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Price Analysis
6.4.1 Key Price Indicators
6.4.2 Price Structure
6.4.3 Price Trends
6.5 Market Breakup by Packaging
6.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.8 Market Breakup by Region
6.9 Market Forecast
6.10 SWOT Analysis
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Strengths
6.10.3 Weaknesses
6.10.4 Opportunities
6.10.5 Threats
6.11 Value Chain Analysis
6.11.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.11.2 Manufacturing
6.11.3 Marketing
6.11.4 Distribution
6.11.5 Exports
6.11.6 End-Use
6.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.12.1 Overview
6.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.12.4 Degree of Competition
6.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Market Breakup by Packaging
7.1 Jar
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pouch
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Sachet
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1 Spray Dried
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Freeze Dried
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Business-To-Business
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Convenience Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Market Share of Key Players

12 Instant Coffee Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Machinery Pictures
13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.12 Other Capital Investments

14 Loans and Financial Assistance

15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis

16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Nestle
16.2 Starbucks Corporation
16.3 Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.
16.4 Kraft Foods Inc.
16.5 Tata Consumer Products Limited
16.6 Strauss Group Ltd.
16.7 Jacobs Douwe Egberts
16.8 Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

